Could not agree more; their focus is clearly shifting from seeking power to holding power, which naturally leads to doing whatever is necessary to keep the other mob off the treasury benches.

Where this will become dangerous is when/if someone in the Coalition (or One Nation, but our greatest protection against ON has always been the crude stupidity of ON’s politics) realises that they can shape the country into whatever they want by stampeding the government in the direction they want us to go. We’ve seen this happen organically already - how much of the incrementalism we’ve seen is Labor reinforcing policy decisions made by the Coalition under Morrison et al? It’s when the Coalition finds someone smart enough to do it deliberately we’re in serious trouble.

And you’re correct to focus on Albanese as the weak link; on the Spinproof podcast yesterday I think it was either Cheryl Kernot or Ronni Salt who said that they’d been chatting to someone who knows Albanese of old, and that after surviving the Rudd/Gillard war, being overlooked for Bill Shorten (remember he was the members’ choice for leader) and now having returned them to government and being re-elected with this crushing majority, he feels vindicated. He’s not going to do anything to risk his legacy now.

Which ties into Sean Kelly’s thesis that all leaders are ultimately undone by their greatest strength turning into a weakness over time as they come to rely on that strength rather than interrogate it 🤷🏼‍♀️

"we are seeing abuses of the most vulnerable become increasingly normalised."

"The point I am making is that it wasn’t incrementalism that changed us for the better, but it might be incrementalism that takes us back."

"but for heaven’s sake they need to fight the progressive fight with more conviction than they are currently exhibiting."

Exactly right. Even a little bit of spirit and conviction at the moment from 'government' would be welcome. The way Murray Watt attempted desperately to negotiate with the corporations and the Coal-ition, despite it's relentless slide into oblivion, is an example. Which we have Albanese to thank for. It is a relief that the Coal-ition is in such disarray that it was impossible to seriously negotiate with them so that Watt was forced to negotiate with the Greens and Independents (who neither Watt not the MSM acknowledges, trying to airbrush them out of the picture). And despite the late intervention of Roger Cook from WA urging his party and voters to do the deal with the Coal-ition and not with the cross bench.

Listening to the Community Independents' session in the week with Konrad of Punter's Politics, Zali Steggal and David Pocock, it was of massive concern to hear their sentiment that Albanese, following his landslide election win, is even more cautious than in the first term.

Richard Denniss from the Australia Institute has convincingly argued how Albanese's supposed centrism is in fact merely empowering the right and a further slide to the right.

Albanese has been a massive disappointment. Who can Labor replace him with? Can Labor lurch back to actually respecting the foundational principles it once stood for and demonstrate leadership suited to our time and the future we face? Does the centrism of strict party discipline prevent that?

