Political debate is distorted by the loyalty people feel to one party or another, every bit much as it is by resort to authoritarianism and demagogues. Not that I haven’t been part of the process of political cheer-squadding myself at different times, but it is something we need to train ourselves to step outside of.

The one-eyedness of the rusted-on supporter is a running joke on Twitter at the best of times, but it is most apparent now in the organised way various Labor politicians are using that platform to attack the Greens, and I’ll come back to that.

I’m not against political parties, per se, but their existence brings a perspective to politics that is counterproductive, if not undemocratic. It’s not just that party loyalty blinds people to the problems on “their side” of politics; it is that the centrality of parties imbues the elected members of those parties with a sense of entitlement that interferes with their ability to govern in the national interest.

Everything from #robodebt to the PwC scandal to the Brittany Higgins case speaks to the way in which the political class sees themselves as exactly that, as a class that sits outside the rules the rest of us are meant to abide by.

And the power of the major parties forms the bedrock of this class formation.

As well, the idea that “the party of government” has a mandate, and that their role is to deliver on that agenda, sets up all sorts of presumptions about how political power should operate, and it is one of the main reasons we end up having unproductive political discussions.

It sets up a model of how a prime minister should behave, and it is worth remembering that “Neither the Prime Minister nor the Cabinet are mentioned in the Constitution—the framers of the Constitution took their existence for granted, as they did the various conventions of the Westminster system of government inherited from the United Kingdom.”

Over time, as the influence of the UK faded and the US asserted itself in world affairs, the role of prime minister took on a more Presidential hue, even as Australian democracy—like many in the world—shifted focus from being a representative democracy to being what political scientist, John Keane, calls a monitory democracy.

Keane writes in his book, The Life and Death of Democracy, that “the years since 1945 have seen the invention of about a hundred different types of power-monitoring devices that never before existed within the world of democracy. These watchdog and guide-dog and barking-dog inventions are changing both the political geography and the political dynamics of many democracies, which no longer bear much resemblance to textbook models of representative democracy, which supposed that citizens’ needs are best championed through elected parliamentary representatives chosen by political parties.”

These monitoring bodies are “non-market and extra-constitutional” and, Keane says, they are also “a ‘post-Westminster’ form of democracy in which power-monitoring and power-controlling devices have begun to extend sideways and downwards through the whole political order.”

They penetrate the corridors of government and occupy the nooks and crannies of civil society, and in so doing they greatly complicate, and sometimes wrong-foot, the lives of politicians, parties, legislatures and governments. These extra-parliamentary power-monitoring institutions include – to mention at random just a few – public integrity commissions, judicial activism, local courts, workplace tribunals, consensus conferences, parliaments for minorities, public interest litigation, citizens’ juries, citizens’ assemblies, independent public inquiries, think-tanks, experts’ reports, participatory budgeting, vigils, ‘blogging’ and other novel forms of media scrutiny.

Power, obviously, is at the heart of all this, and we have the paradoxical situation of an incrementally more powerful executive developing, especially since the Howard era, along with the dispersal of power through the institutions of the monitorial state.

Throw in Labor’s fondness for market-based mechanisms as tools of policy, including the privatisation of government services—for instance, the “cashless welfare card” or the housing fund, or the Nature Repair Market legislation—and you end up with a heady mix of decentralisation and concentration. Of democracy and market.

This leads to a shift in the relationship between citizens and government and the way power operates in society. Trying to understand this is where I am heading.

In traditional political science, “power” means something like the ability of getting people to do what you want, but today, this is generally seen as a reductive way of looking at political power. Since at least the late 1960s, under the influence of Foucault and others, the idea of power has been increasingly seen as more dispersed and relational.

Foucault sees power as a network of relationships, constantly shifting, and operating through social institutions, discourses, and practices. Power, in this sense, is not concentrated in the hands of a few individuals or institutions but is rather a complex web of interactions.

"Power is employed and exercised through a net-like organization. And not only do individuals circulate between its threads; they are always in the position of simultaneously undergoing and exercising this power." (From The History of Sexuality, Volume 1, 1976

Such thinking led Foucault in the direction of neoliberalism, it is worth noting, but not developing, here, and I would recommend Mitchell Dean and Daniel Zamora’s book, The Last Man Takes LSD, if you want a (moderately) accessible account:

Like Hayek, Foucault saw the market as an alternative to the “authoritarian impulses” of Keynesianism, and of democracy itself, especially as expressed through the welfare state. Neoliberalism was understood as a way of taking power from the “masses” and giving it to an elite—Hayek wanted to “dethrone politics”.

I’m not accusing Labor of this sort of anti-democratic, proto-fascism, but it is worth warning that their resort to market solutions puts their foot—our foot—on a slippery slope (and, after fifty years of it, we are well-and-truly on our arse).

To get back to the point: no rusted-on supporter can admit any of this, and therein lies the problem of blind support for a party, any party.

The other odd thing in all of this is that the whole notion of “rusted ons” is fading, as a look at the primary vote for the major parties over the last half-century clearly shows:

2 December 1972 election: ALP 49.6%, Liberal Party 41.5%, Others 8.9%

18 May 1974 election: ALP 49.3%, Liberal Party 44.9%, Others 5.8%

13 December 1975 election: ALP 42.8%, Liberal Party 53.1%, Others 4.1%

10 December 1977 election: ALP 39.7%, Liberal Party 48.1%, Others 12.2%

18 October 1980 election: ALP 45.2%, Liberal Party 46.3%, Others 8.5%

5 March 1983 election: ALP 49.5%, Liberal Party 43.6%, Others 6.9%

1 December 1984 election: ALP 47.6%, Liberal Party 45.0%, Others 7.4%

11 July 1987 election: ALP 45.8%, Liberal Party 46.1%, Others 8.1%

24 March 1990 election: ALP 39.4%, Liberal Party 43.5%, Others 17.1%

13 March 1993 election: ALP 44.9%, Liberal Party 44.3%, Others 10.7%

2 March 1996 election: ALP 38.7%, Liberal Party 47.3%, Others 14.0%

3 October 1998 election: ALP 40.1%, Liberal Party 39.5%, Others 20.4%

10 November 2001 election: ALP 37.8%, Liberal Party 43.0%, Others 19.2%

9 October 2004 election: ALP 37.6%, Liberal Party 46.7%, Others 15.7%

24 November 2007 election: ALP 43.4%, Liberal Party 42.1%, Others 14.5%

21 August 2010 election: ALP 38.0%, Liberal Party 43.3%, Others 18.7%

7 September 2013 election: ALP 33.4%, Liberal Party 45.6%, Others 21.0%

2 July 2016 election: ALP 34.7%, Liberal Party 42.0%, Others 23.3%

18 May 2019 election: ALP 33.3%, Liberal Party 41.4%, Others 25.2%

21 May 2022 election: ALP 32.8%, Liberal Party 36.1%, Others 32.2%

In fact, the proportion of Australians who consistently vote for the same party from one election to the next has been decreasing over time.

In 1967, 72% of voters reported that they always voted for the same party

By 2022 the percentage of voters who said they always voted for the same party reached an all-time low of 37%

Despite these huge changes, there is this a zombie power that drives the way people approach politics that means we can’t quite break free of the rusted-on mentality.

Rusted-ons never sleep, in large part because the media continues to treat politics as a two-sided gladiatorial contest.

As these changes manifest—as people remove themselves from mindless party affiliation—the parties themselves feel the need to double down, and I think that is what we are seeing with over-the-top responses of Labor to the Greens. It is action and reaction. Or a rearguard action. A fight to maintain the status quo by those who benefit from the status quo.

Labor not only feels threatened by the Greens in inner-city seats, they are feeling the loss of relevance that comes with a more pluralistic parliament in general, and the rising prospect of a crossbench with the balance of power.

The thing is, people see through this posturing ⬆️ not least because the parties themselves have changed so much.

Both the “major” parties have moved relentlessly to the right, and it is probably true to say that Menzies couldn’t win Liberal pre-selection these days, and that candidate Whitlam wouldn’t interest Labor.

In which case, what exactly are the rusted ons rusted onto?

Look again at that list of first preference votes and note the scale of the change.

This is more than a shift away from the major parties, and it is about more than the rise of “the teals”: it is a shift away from a traditional understanding of politics as conflict amongst competing ideas or ideologies, and is it any wonder?

People—especially young people—have a practical—existential—interest in solutions, not barracking, and they will increasingly distribute their votes to those they think are serious about solving the actual problems we face.

As the promise of the egalitarian society fades and everything from housing to health to education to how we deal with the natural world is subsumed under market notions of organisation, there is a lunge towards something else, something we are groping towards that addresses the root-cause of the problems we face.

One way or another, we are all children of the promise of the post-War settlement, with its presumptions of full-employment, a home of our own, and a better future for our children, the exact things fifty years of neoliberalism—enthusiastically pursued by both major parties—have stripped from us.

The danger is that what people will lunge towards is more authoritarian solutions, anything that gives them a bit of purchase on the security and certainty they can feel slipping away from them. Even if it is just “owning the libs”.

Political parties—and the rusted-on mentality that comes with them—are not going to save us. Neither are demagogues.

This brings me to my still-developing conclusion.

The political power we need to invoke is a cooperative sort of power, and, as ever, Hannah Arendt was there before us.

Power, when it is vested in one person or group, can be dangerously close to tyranny. The best defense against tyranny is plurality. The Promise of Politics — Hannah Arendt

Arendt, across a number of her works, argues that power is not an inherently oppressive or dominating force. Instead, she sees power as a fundamental aspect of human political life that emerges through collective action and the capacity of individuals to participate in public affairs. Power-sharing ensures that different perspectives and interests are represented and that decision-making processes are participatory and inclusive.

We need, then, pluralistic political structures that allow diverse voices and opinions to interact, but we need the sort of pluralism that is based on shared notions of truth and authority.

Again, the rusted-on mentality is a barrier here, and establishing a basis of shared knowledge is precisely what Peter Lewis was trying to get at in the piece I published. by him last week, and it is something I will come back to, because, ay, there’s the rub.

Stay tuned.