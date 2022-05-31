The media often describes its work as a first draft of history. There is also a saying that history is written by the winners. What we are witnessing now, incredibly, is the first draft of history being written by the losers.

Journalists are acting as if nothing much has changed, still viewing our democracy through a two-party frame, and still seeing the political landscape through the eyes of the party that lost. They are acting as if the central issue is whether the new Liberal leader, Peter Dutton can soften his image, perhaps by smiling more.

Look up work on non-Duchenne smiles to understand why this photo creeps you out

Let’s not fall into this trap.

Let’s try and look at what happened and consider where our little country is heading with the new government and the new parliament we voted for on May 21.

We didn’t just change government; we enacted a realignment of our political landscape. You don’t have to believe that this is the dawning of a new age of democratic enlightenment or any other kumbaya blather to recognise the magnitude of what happened.

The Liberal Party crashed to its worst result ever, lost heartland seats, seats that have provided the breeding ground for their prime ministers and treasurers and most of their leading lights, not to mention most of their funding, throughout their history. There is a strong possibility they will never get these seats back.

This is incredible.

The Liberals retain (as I write this), ten or twelve metropolitan seats, which, as John Quiggin points out, is fewer than the combined number held by teals and Greens.

Metropolitan voters are now the key demographic, and, despite the current batch of Liberals, including the new leader, paying lip service to the “forgotten Australians”, it isn’t clear who they mean. Nor is it clear, given their own party was in power for most of the last decade, who it was who forgot them.

Or maybe it is clear.

Quiggin notes that “in a country as urbanised as Australia, and with traditional party allegiances breaking down, it is the big cities where future elections will mostly be decided.”

And yet, members of the Liberal Party itself are consigning the former jewels in their electoral crown to the dustheap of history.

Here’s Victorian State Liberal MP, Tim Smith talking about his own constituents:

It is now time for the Liberal party to reset, stop obsessing with the woke causes of inner-urban elites, and focus on the true forgotten people in the middle and outer suburbs as well as rural and regional Australia. Swings at this election against Labor in their working class heartland prove this is where the Liberal party must focus. These are the Australians who will bear the brunt of what the ‘teals’ are demanding in terms of emissions reductions by 2030. The people of Kooyong, Wentworth, Goldstein, North Sydney and Mackellar aren’t forgotten or quiet. They are loud, entitled, and privileged.

Loud, entitled and privileged used to be a feature, not a bug.

If this attitude takes hold within the Liberal Party, the party that has—in Coalition with various incarnations of the Nationals—held government in Australia for something like 75 per cent of the time since World War II by relying on the very seats Tim Smith is now throwing out the woke window, we are in for something of a revolution.

Quiggin points out that “no Green candidate elected in a general state or federal election has subsequently been defeated”, and that trend may hold for the teals. Already Cathy McGowan, Helen Haines and Zali Steggall have won their follow-up elections, each with an increased majority. Same with Adam Bandt.

Maybe a new centre-right party will emerge. As Ingrid Matthews has noted, it isn’t as if the big end of town is going to let itself go unrepresented.

Hold all that in your head while we examine some other contours of the post-May 21 political landscape.

Matthews also argued in a piece on this site that Labor were pitching their next term at women, and the rising influence of women is another thing being underplayed in most election coverage, with George Megalogenis—himself now outside the mainstream—one of the few to consistently take this change into consideration, saying that “the traditional notions of who we are as a country have been challenged by workplaces and communities that no longer resemble the men who seek to govern us,” and that therefore the question is, “can a Liberal run against his own base in the city and survive, when the majority in those seats represents the biggest wave in Australian politics today: working women”?

Look at some other numbers offered by Ben Raue at The Tally Room.

He has a detailed analysis of who makes up the “teal wave” and concludes that 26 candidates count as teal. Of these, four were “elected in 2019 or earlier, six more elected in 2022.”

Most incredibly, “Three of these candidates are men, and the other 23 are women.”

(And as I will be showing in articles and interviews over the next few weeks, behind every successful woman candidate is…more women. The Voices of movements are women all the way down, those who organised and rallied and built the organisations from which the candidates emerged, women like Louise Hislop, Denise Shrivell, Leonie Scarlett and Prue Noble.)

Raue also notes that:

As of the time of writing, the total vote for independents is 5.4% of the total House formal vote. It’s 5.65% if you include Sharkie’s Centre Alliance. Of that 5.65%, 3.97% of the vote was cast for one of the defined teals. That’s about 70% of the total independent vote. About 1.04% of the national formal House vote was cast for Haines, Wilkie, Steggall and Sharkie, leaving about 2.9% for non-incumbent teal candidates.

Although it is always risky to talk in terms of “women’s issues” there is no doubt that given the patriarchal way in which power still works in our society issues such as domestic violence, pay equality and childcare are huge issues for women and we can expect those issues to be front-and-centre in the coming parliament, along with the other key issues the teals ran on, political integrity and climate change.

Perhaps most incredibly, new prime minister Anthony Albanese—I really can’t say that enough—has committed his government to pursuing constitutional recognition of First Nations’ people and is shifting the whole tone of government around Indigenous issues.

All indications are the crossbench will be supportive of such moves, and given their ground skills, there will be an unprecedented outreach to voters to helped ensure that any referendum on the issue is successful.

This is huge, nation-changing stuff.

The new parliament will also look more like the country, with not just more women but more people of colour, so issues around diversity will not only continue to resonate, they will have far less chance of being relegated to oblivion via reports that never get reported (the technical word for which is Gaetjensed).

We will have a parliament with record numbers of Indigenous people too and people with non-European ancestry.

We will have a Labor Government—it looks like 76-77 seats out of 150 at the point—but it will be one I don’t think will be able to ignore the new, diverse energy of the party and the electorate, not to mention the crossbench.

So, although Labor in campaign mode restricted its ability to enact truly large reforms, by amongst other things, tying itself to the Morrison Government’s tax cuts, you can make an argument that—partly with the cover of the teals—they will, in office, be able to enact a more progressive agenda than the one they ran on, or than they would be able to enact in a more conventional “two-party” House.

At the very least, they will be able to set the country up for something more ambitious in a second term, all other things being equal.

That’s one way of looking at it.

Another is that Labor will tend to line up with the teals in preference to the Greens, leaning on the conservative credentials of those independents, and this speaks to all sorts of ructions around where people and parties sit on the political spectrum, most of it, if not new, then at least heightened since May 21.

Laborites reject the idea of the Greens as a leftist party because they lack Labor’s traditional ties to organised labour, and that is fair enough. But policy for policy—from tax to housing to education—the Greens have offered a more openly progressive set of options and it is interesting to think about where they are now positioned.

The Greens increased their overall vote, increased their representation, and will be strong in the Senate.

There was some complaint during the election from the Labor left that the Greens were co-opting the language of the American Democratic left—abolishing student debt, every billionaire is a policy failure, a green new deal—and there does seem to be an alignment with the Alexandra Ocasio Cortez faction of the Democrats, and perhaps that will develop.

The teal candidates reject labels of left and right and position themselves as centrist, a meaningless descriptor in my opinion, but they will be keen to burnish their social progressivism while remaining hostage to the fiscal conservatives in their formerly capital-L Liberal electorates.

Meanwhile, as the Tim Smith article quoted above suggests, and as comments of many Liberal luminaries since the election, including Peter Dutton suggest, some within the Liberal and National parties see their salvation in picking up what they see as disaffected working-class voters traditionally associated with Labor.

The bottom line in all this is that the two-party frame is no longer useful and the sooner the media abandon it, the better. The sooner we all abandon it the better.

We now live on a political grid, not a line.

Having said all that, the announcement of the new Albanese ministry on Tuesday shows that Labor is still very much in traditional power mode, assigning portfolios based on faction, so that obvious talents like Andrew Leigh and Tanya Plibersek were deprived of more prominent roles.

We can only hope that, at the very least, the new Ministry will allow itself to follow a more evidence-based approach to policy, and again, the Independents may be crucial here. Voices of Warringah and Mackellar organiser, Louise Hislop, was recently asked about the independents’ approach to policy making and she said, “You basically take the decision-making away from the politics. It's actually about having a climate commission that has experts that actually know their work and come to conclusions based on evidence and they will advise the government.

“When you talk about different…technology, it's…based on what the experts have said is the best way to go. So, it's not about people like Sophie (Scamps) needing to be an expert on carbon capture and storage, for example.

“It's actually about letting the climate bills do their work with an independent body and the government taking notice of what they are advised.

“This will change the whole ball game.”

Zoe Daniels, the new member for Goldstein, showed how she intends to approach policy with a recent tweet referencing research by economists Mirranda Stewart, Angela Jackson and Leonora Reese.

Let’s be clear about one other point: Peter Dutton is not going change. He has no intention of changing. So, we need stop treating this as a serious option. What’s more, his installation as Liberal leader says the only change the party is contemplating is to go harder right, and we need to stop pretending otherwise.

Dutton comes pre-wedged on constitutional recognition of First Nations people—thanks to having walked out on the apology during the first Rudd term in 2007—but on everything else he is going to be the right-wing antagonist from central casting, modelling himself, it appears, on the Tony Abbott wreck-and-abuse model of opposition leaders.

And yet, it is unclear where he might get traction for such a regressive approach. Other than in the media, of course, and more on that below.

If Dutton survives until the next election, his most urgent work will be internal party reform, including the organisation of a new right-of-centre coalition, and he will have to do it from a position of profound electoral weakness.

Australian Gothic

The other major upshot of the election, then, is that the mainstream media has rendered themselves not just irrelevant and unreliable, but also less powerful. As I said in a piece written during the election, it hasn’t been voters who have been influenced by the mainstream media, it is the political class itself, particularly Labor, who have lived in terror of the Murdoch press.

Having seen how ineffectual Murdoch’s full-court press against them (and the teals) ended up being, maybe Labor will finally stop trying to appease them. Hopefully, they will realise that no matter what dragon-fire the legacy media in general rains down upon them, ordinary voters aren’t necessarily swayed and there is room for something beyond a small-target approach.

To hope that media itself might relearn how to do democratic reporting in the interests of citizens is, based on all evidence, too much to ask, and so our progress as a nation will continue to be dogged by their business-as-usual approach.

They have the ability for self-reflection of a vampire.

As the next three years unfold, there are going to be many more profound changes to our country as we relearn how to do democracy in a post-two-party environment, and it is unlikely that the legacy media will be able to get its head around this change adequately—as campaign and post-election coverage has clearly shown. We are all going to need to look elsewhere for analysis and discussion and, therefore, continue to support alt media organisations and non-mainstream writers, the sort of people I am quoting and linking above.

In fact, I will do a separate piece about the way in which our mediaphere might be able to reorganise itself and consolidate the growing number of progressive sites into something more robust than currently exists, but suffice to say for now that media reform—a reform that works around the mainstream rather than tries to fix it—is likely to be a big part of the next three years as we reinvent our democracy from the ground up, from the coast inland.