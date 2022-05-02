I’ve just finished reading and writing about a new book by Julianne Schultz called The Idea of Australia: A search for the soul of the nation, and a full review will be published shortly.

IN the meantime, I wanted to pick up on what I think is its central lesson.

The book is a tremendously interesting and thorough account of, if not our national soul—a concept I find unhelpful—then at least the country’s underlying operating system, and what I found especially helpful in reading the book is that it clarified my understanding of how Australian oligarchy functions.

I don’t use the word oligarchy lightly either: the book provides ample evidence that since the time of invasion, and then through the formation of the Commonwealth of Australia, the nation has been dominated by several key sectors which have remained in charge ever since, and I think the word is appropriate.

Schultz writes:

The phrase ‘culture wars’ conjures an arcane dispute between ideological opponents about matters of interpretation and understanding, but at heart there is an undeniable political economy. And in Australia, that comes from the four economic foundation stones: mining, agriculture, banking and their handmaiden, the media.

Something clicked into place when I read that, and it has immense explanatory power.

We talk a lot about the power of the media, and I have written two recent pieces (here and here) that set out what I see as key problems with that sector and the way it wields what I call soft power.

But it is more useful to see the media as one leg of a four-legged stool upon which oligarchical power rests, “mining, agriculture, banking and their handmaiden, the media.”

We need to be careful not to get carried away in discussions like this (though get angry).

Whatever else you can say about how our country is run, it remains a democracy, and that opens the possibility for an immanent critique that makes change possible.

In other words, the domination of the oligarchs isn’t seamless, and there are instances where their power has failed them—the most recent major example being the Equal Marriage vote—but their power is surprisingly consistent across generations, and we can see it rise up every time change threatens, and that includes at every election, and at moments as various as the referendum on the Republic and the response to the pandemic.

Every time something comes along that challenges the underlying and often invisible power of oligarchy, a system of defences snaps effortlessly into place because they are deep defences built into the institutions of the state, and the oligarchs can rely upon them to do their work without them having to be set in motion by anything more than the perceived threat itself.

Schultz, for instance, notes that during the pandemic, there arose an overt desire amongst many to take advantage of the moment and reimagine how we do everything from policing, to health, to aged care. People started talking about different ways of working, a flexibility that helped workers rather than employers, and a challenge to the idea that we work entirely to support an economy.

Despite these glimmers of hope and an undeniable recognition by many for the need to change some fundamental things about the country, almost the opposite has happened as the automatic status-quo stabilisers have kicked in.

Rather than “doing things differently”, Schultz writes, the whole process was undercut by the fact that “those with the controlling hand on Australian politics and public life were not keen on informed and nuanced discussion that might require action or disrupt the status quo.”

Schultz shows clearly how, particularly since John Howard, our public service and associated institutions have been loaded with “jobs for the boys”, appointments that bend and shape our national life in favour of the status quo, all supported by a media that stifles as much debate as it encourages and that remains, unequivocally, the voice of capital.

As I’ve noted elsewhere, this is why, on the eve of this election, the Morrison Government announced up to thirty appointments of staffers and other cronies to organisations such as the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, the Productivity Commission, and the Arts Council. Even if they lose the election, they leave in place an infrastructure managed by those who will exercise power in ways that favour the LNP ideology.

The moment that sticks in my mind as the key example of how the oligarchs managed to kill the possibility for change and a reimaging of the nation was the 1999 referendum on the Republic. Not only was the Yes case itself hijacked by reactionary forces who managed to impose a minimalist model on the argument for change, so that even if it happened, it wouldn’t be much change at all, but the No case managed to mobilise such a cynical argument tying opposition to the Republic to an understandable mistrust of politicians themselves that it set in motion a mindset that has allowed corruption to flourish.

It was the point where we changed how we thought about government as a vehicle for progress and allowed neoliberalism’s hyperindividualism to overtake ideas of a common good.

As Schultz’s notes, the oligarchs (my term, not hers) will undermine traditional institutions in the name of getting their way—which is exactly what Republic No-case was based upon, with Tony Abbott leading the way—and will pull down and damage our major institutions—from universities to the War Memorial—no matter that they pretend to be “conservatives”.

Oligarchy is about power, not ideology.

Most of our media exists in service of that power.

The four legs of the stool.

Anyway, I don’t think we can underestimate how important the loss of that referendum was to the ongoing Howard project: it lent an underserved legitimacy to his image as someone who allowed other ideas to have play, but more importantly, it killed for a generation the spirit of progressive voices that the hope for constitutional change had stirred.

Obviously, then, oligarchical power expresses itself through our politics, and the so-called two-party system has done more to arrest change in our underlying operating system than anything else.

The political parties themselves, with their arcane pre-selection processes, are a big part of the problem, and they see to it that new and original voices are kept out, or so stifled by party discipline that they might as well not be present. John Howard may have preached the litany of the Liberal Party being a “broad church”, but he did so as he pulled up the pews from the centre and the left of the transept.

In more recent times, with overt interference from Liberal leader, Scott Morrison, the “broad church” has taken on a distinctly Pentecostal flavour, further diminishing internal diversity.

No wonder the LNP in particular is freaking out at the rise of the teal independents. They are mostly women for a start, and let’s not forget that the oligarchy is also a patriarchy.

But the Voices of candidates also represent a work-around to the control provided by the party system and its pre-selection methods. Candidates who might have once found a home within the conservative parties are standing as independents, and is there any more threatening concept to a patriarchal oligarch than an independent woman?

If, by chance, we end up with a significant Green-and-Teal crossbench, even if they don’t have a deciding vote, we will be a significant step along the path to major reform, and it is hard to underestimate the importance of getting action on woman’s equality, climate change, and political corruption at the institutional level provided by a parliament that represents these views.

There is so much do; we shouldn’t kid ourselves.

The key thing we absolutely must work on is to crush the power of the mainstream media in this country, which remains the oligarchs most potent vehicle for maintaining the status quo.

I’m not sure a Royal Commission into the Murdoch papers will be enough—Royal Commissions being a tool of the oligarchy, after all—but I wouldn’t turn one down. Maybe the master’s tools can’t be unused to dismantle the master’s house, as Audre Lorde has said, but we might be able to loosen a few floorboards.

I would also work on getting rid of the ACCC media bargaining code which not only funnels Google and Facebook money to the oligarchic media and helps keep them afloat in a time where they can’t run a profitable business based on their own product, but it also binds the media to the government in a supplicant role that undermines their ability to function as a fourth estate.

Beyond that, I would be careful what media organisations you support with your subscription money, and where possible, direct those dollars to independent outlets outside the oligarchy, including local and regional media.

What we learn from all this, I think, and as I made clear in my book, The Future of Everything, is that power in a democracy is best challenged from the grassroots, something Teal candidates in the leafy electorates have discovered and are using daily, to their eternal credit.

If you want a quick three-point plan for what to do to undermine the power of our oligarchy, it would look something like this: a republic grounded in recognition of First Peoples; a parliament that overcomes the power of the major parties and looks more like the diverse nation it represents; a media freed from the corrosive influence of moguls and managers who wield their soft power in the name of the few and not the many.

Yes, we are democracy, but oligarchical power is baked into our institutions, but we are a democracy!

At the very least, recognise what a once-in-a-generation opportunity the coming election is to undermine the power of our oligarchy. If you are in an electorate where change to a progressive minor party or independent is possible, take the opportunity. If you aren’t, support those who can.

Change is possible, and it is predicated on getting people onside every step of the way by talking to them where they live and where they work, and that means developing the sort of grassroots organisations that can take on that heavy work.

Same as it ever was.