On some level we all realise that politics in Australia, for all its democratic pretensions and conventions, is something conducted behind the scenes amongst people more powerful than we ordinary voters. Richer than us. Better connected than us. Able to bend the ears of politicians in ways that we can’t. We accept this out of necessity, out of disinterest, out of distraction, out of the sheer difficulty involved in doing anything about it. We accept it to the extent that we consider the elites involved to have at least some concern for the general welfare.

What is extraordinary about the current moment is the extent to which these hidden forces are becoming visible and how brazen they are in showing their face. In doing so, they are, in effect trashing the consent we-the-governed tacitly give them, and they are being more open in pursuing their own interests at the expense of ours.

We are not just becoming a less equal country, we are becoming a less decent nation too, one in which we are being encouraged to believe that almost any form of compassion or reasonableness is weakness. That disagreement is divisive. That abuse is acceptable because it works, just another tool of the trade. A society in which fear of others is manufactured in order to justify a spectrum of barbarity.

This is a top-down process. It isn’t coming out of nowhere. It isn’t just happening. And it is not just an Australian phenomenon.

Once upon a time, our elites—perhaps because of the second-rateness that Donald Horne identified in them—had accepted that it was easier to govern a country made complacent by a reasonable level of material equality than it was to rule one constantly angry about its lack. Part of this was a general goodwill, but its logic was accepted by the forces of capital because such equality was underwritten by the strength of the labour movement and the power of the Labor Party that that movement invented.

Early in Australian political history, organised labour decided to fight the good fight within the bounds of parliamentary democracy rather than attempt to overthrow it. It was incredibly successful, creating the first labour government anywhere in the world. But that strength and organisation within the system—once the nation was united as a federation—brought forth the equivalent organisation and strength on the non-Labor/labour side of politics and that was how we got ourselves a two-party system.

The power of organised labour, institutionalised through the existence of the Australian Labor Party, protected us from the worst excesses of capitalism and encouraged the sorts of political innovations that have held us in reasonably good stead until quite recently. These have included an unusually strong (independent) Senate; compulsory voting; the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC); and various voting reforms including preferential voting in the Lower house and proportional voting in the Upper house.

We often dismiss our constitution as uninspiring and merely pragmatic, but it is interesting to note that British jurist, Viscount James Bryce, in his 1901 two-volume collection, Studies in History and Jurisprudence, suggested that the Australian system as it emerged during Federation was a model of democratic practice. He wrote that the Australian constitution was ‘at least abreast of European and American theory, and ahead of European or American practice,’ and that as such ‘it represents the high-water mark of popular government’ and ‘is penetrated by the spirit of democracy.’

He argued that the ‘actual everyday working of government in the Australian Colonies is more democratic than in Britain, because Britain has retained certain oligarchical habits, political as well as social.’ He further suggested that political practice in Australia was superior because the power of money was less corrupting. ‘It is more democratic than in the United States…because wealth has there (as indeed in Britain also) been able to exert a control none the less potent because half-concealed.’

What emerged was the idea of a nation as prone as any of the era to bouts of bitter political dispute but disputes mainly concentrated in material concerns of economics and class, particularly the division between labour and capital. Despite massive shortcomings regarding matters of gender and race—and they were legion, I’m not pretending otherwise—it was, in world terms at the time, a system committed to a radical conception of equality built upon an idea of freedom in which the role of government was to provide the circumstances for, in the words of political philosopher TH Green, ‘citizens as a body to make the most and best of themselves…’.

The ALP was far from a perfect vehicle for what we would now call progressivism and exhibited all the usual biases of the era of their formation, including racism, sexism and sectarianism, maladies that were part-and-parcel of the Western dispensation we inherited from Europe, the UK, and the United States—with a few of our own pathologies thrown in. As with all sectors of the status quo, these prejudices inhere in the ALP to this day, but from around the time of the Whitlam Government, which was the first to really benefit from the increased levels of education in the post-War period, the ALP became something more than a party of labour.

They became a party of reform and change, looking to insure that the working class, and then increasingly, other underrepresented formations within society—from women, to immigrants, to First Nations’ people, to various sexual minorities—were given the same benefits and protections as the mainstream.

Pressure for such reforms was born from a more general and renewed commitment to universalist values that emerged in an attempt to redeem the drowned world we were left with in the aftermath of the slaughter and destruction of the Second World War—particularly in light of the obscenity of Nazism and the Holocaust they had perpetrated.

And these reforms elevated us.

All of this was underwritten by a certain sort of American power that saw trade and economics as a more reliable route to global hegemony than traditional conquest. Yes, that was underpinned by the ever-present threat of imperial violence, and a willingness during the Cold War to engage in proxy wars, but it also, at the least, paid lip service to those universalist postwar values. As historian James Livingston notes, even before the War, in the period of 1898-1924, there was a commitment to national sovereignty which was acceptable to the emerging global hegemon because it also provided “not incidentally, a guarantee of an ‘open-door world’—wherein American enterprise would not be excluded by European colonies or ‘spheres of influence,’ as it was in fact excluded from most of East and South Asia, and Africa, by Germany, France, and the UK.”

Livingston goes onto say that in the view of American elites “an open-door world wasn’t just a way for advanced capitalist nations to dominate others, to extract wealth from or exploit resources in them. It was meant to allow growth and development in countries that suffered from economic backwardness.” And so, by early in the twentieth century, the “overriding goal was no longer to export surplus goods, but to relocate the plants that made the goods: hence the ‘transfer of technology.’ At that point, therefore, imperialism was no longer a simple matter of exploiting and under-developing hinterlands, as per dependency theory; for direct investment could (and did) spur the social-economic development of parts of the world, where a shortage of capitalism as well as capital prevailed.”

The reforms of the post-Holocaust world were also underwritten by a certain sort of free press, and, although it did on occasion live up to its self-congratulatory role as a watchdog on power, more often than not it was merely the most effective institution for enforcing a status quo acceptable to the powers to which media owners were handmaiden.

It is this “settlement” that is collapsing, from the US down. Livingston is offering his historical account by way of comparison with the new dispensation of the Trump Administration and its National Security Strategy: “For hereafter the stated purpose of exercising US power, hard or soft, is to extract wealth or resources from elsewhere, by domination if necessary. This purpose is fully in keeping with the post-liberal bent of the document and its authors in the administration: in place of exchange to the mutual benefit of all parties to the bargain on hand, it conceives of every relation, including commercial relations, as a zero-sum game of winners and losers.”

Trumpism is licensing a post-liberal, post-democratic turn amongst right wing and far right wing formations throughout the world—including here in Australia—representing the coming together of forces that have been gathering for a while. I won’t go through the details, but we can touch on a number of turning points relevant to our situation.

The Dismissal of Whitlam Government that saw British imperialism combining with American hegemony in the name of protecting capital

The Accords and the neoliberal turn under Hawke and Keating

The vicious reactionary cultural backlash of the Howard years

Hansonism

The attacks of 911

The election and reelection of the Trump Administration

The Hamas attacks of 7 October 2023

The genocide that followed in Gaza

None these events happened in a vacuum and underneath them all churns an ever-evolving landscape and substratum of technological change that has altered the relationship between labour and capital, between politicians and citizens, between the natural world and the human race. They can be seen as both cause and effect and I’ll run through a few of them.

Whatever else it did, the Dismissal destroyed Labor’s faith in its own reformist project. The Accords—which undermined the power of organised labour—along with the Labor government’s wholesale acceptance of market liberalism, altered Labor, slowly at first and then permanently. These changes laid the groundwork for a new sort of social and economic insecurity amongst the vast Australian middle class that made us particularly vulnerable to John Howard’s “conviction” politics, and to which no subsequent Labor government has mounted a compelling counterargument.

It has left a vacuum that has increasingly sucked us into its gyre, and in all this, we are part of a Western order collapsing before our eyes: not in the dark, but with the sunlight brightly shining on it.

The attacks of 911 deranged the American ruling class and a goodly portion of middle America in a way that made Trump possible. The culture wars as a tool of polarisation and realignment were already well underway, dating at least from the 1970s and the conservative pushback against the 60’s counterculture, and the rot solidified during the Gingrich years and took on a much more combative and unchastened aspect from 911 onwards.

The constraints of decency that once provided guardrails against the worst excesses of the ruling class, the far right, and fundamentalist Christians, which obliged such groups to work behind the scenes, was shattered and what we have seen in the US (and what we are increasingly seeing in Australia) is those backroom dealers now coming to centre stage. The first inkling I had of this was when I was living in the US, just after the September 11 attacks, and saw how rightwing operatives and politicians attacked the so-called Jersey Girls.

These four women were the wives of men who had been killed in the collapse of the Twin Towers, and their sin was to demand a proper investigation into the intelligence failures that had allowed the attacks to happen. For this, they were smeared from pillar to post by a newly empowered rightwing noise machine. Chief amongst their antagonists was commentator Ann Coulter who labelled the women the “Witches of East Brunswick’ and asked, “How do we know their husbands weren't planning to divorce these harpies? Now that their shelf life is dwindling, they'd better hurry up and appear in Playboy.” Her book Godless: The Church of Liberalism contained the line: “I've never seen people enjoying their husbands' deaths so much.”

Left to right are Kristen Breitweiser, Mindy Kleinberg, Lorie Van Auken and Patty Casazza at a 2002 press conference.

Such abuse, exceptional at the time, has not only been normalised, it is the dominant form of political engagement by significant sections of the media and political class. We see it again and again, including here in Australia, and certainly, the rise of social media is part of the problem. But I’m not telling any secrets when I say that ground zero for such abuse is often to be found in the Murdoch media. Fox News in the United States along with SkyNews and The Australian here have built a significant part of their business model on such “reporting”. Women are often the targets, with people as various as Margaret Simons, Gillian Triggs, Larissa Behrendt, Julie Posetti, Yassmin Abdel‑Magied, and Grace Tame. (This article by Robert Manne gives an early insight into the tendency.)

The process is reaching some sort of apotheosis in America, where the shooting death of Renee Nicole Good by an agent of ICE in Minnesota is just the latest manifestation. Smearing women who dare oppose is no longer enough: now, they shoot them in the face. The perpetrators are protected from prosecution by a corrupt government, while an entire infrastructure of abuse snaps into action to denigrate the victim, from the President and Vice President down. As this chilling on-the-ground account notes, “we are on our own”:

Brutal state violence and hysterical right-wing internet content work together in lockstep. [T]he agency is under pressure from The White House to create as much content as possible. Which is why ICE agents have a phone in one hand and a gun in the other. But it goes beyond that. …It’s hard to overstate how efficient Trump’s shock tactics are and how existentially terrifying they are to oppose. Thanks to National Security Presidential Memorandum 7 (NSPM-7), any form of anti-ICE protest can be labeled as terrorism, including filming them. And Attorney General Pam Bondi has added additional protections for ICE, in a memorandum titled, “Ending Political Violence Against ICE.” You can’t dox agents and you’ll get hit with federal charges if you post anything that’s deemed to be threatening them. ICE also recently purchased two new surveillance systems, Tangles and Webloc, which can track phone activity without a warrant. This morning, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced that DHS plans to launch its own drone program next. They are tightening the noose and there is very little room left for any kind of meaningful protest.

I’m drawing the comparison not to say Australia is anywhere near this level of collapse but so that we understand the process that gets us there. We are not immune to that process.

Australian elites—a remarkably consistent cohort embedded in certain institutions and industries across generations—are becoming much more willing to assert dominance rather than mere elitism. The most recent catalyst for much of this realignment has been the Hamas attacks and the subsequent Israeli Government response. A genuine regard, and righteous concern, for Jewish welfare is being manipulated into something ugly and dangerous.

The disruption of writers’ festivals in Bendigo and Adelaide, with governments and arts organisations incredibly vulnerable to pressure from sections of the Jewish community to ban writers or demand curbs on what will be discussed; the implementation of ever more draconian anti-protest laws at state and federal level largely aimed at curtailing protests supportive of a Palestinian state; and the willingness of governments to accept policy dictated through Israeli Government influence is truly disturbing.

To even highlight such concerns in this way is to invite charges of antisemitism and as effective as that accusation can be, its misuse in such ways ultimately delegitimises the valid and necessary deployment of the term.

“Writers and writing matters, even when they are presenting ideas that discomfort and challenge us. We need writers now more than ever, as our media closes up, as our politicians grow daily more cowed by real power, as Australia grows more unjust and unequal.” —Louise Adler on resigning as Director of the Adelaide Writers Festival

Anthony Albanese deserves none of the abuse that has been hurled at him since the Bondi attack, but I make no apology for continuing the critique of him and Labor I have been arguing since they were elected in 2022: his backroom, incrementalist approach to governing has left a massive gap in the public discourse that is allowing rightwing extremism to move to the centre. His unwillingness to mount a genuinely progressive counter narrative is a huge problem, though it is not entirely his fault. In many ways, his leadership is the logical outcome of a process that has transformed Labor from a party of change into one of the status quo. Albanese’s oft-stated desire for Labor to become the “natural party of government” is, as I have said before, a deeply conservative flex that abandons progressive Australia.

His capitulation on the Royal Commission is just the latest example how when you refuse to shape events, events will shape you.

Peter Dutton misread the Voice Referendum result as an endorsement of his culture wars and ended up losing his seat, but they didn’t go away. Anthony Albanese misread his landslide victory in 2025 and is now at risk of losing his government to those very culture wars. He thought the defeat of Morrison and Dutton, culminating in a huge seats-majority in the current parliament, gave him room to play a long game, but boy was he wrong. In this changed environment, there is no such thing.

Labor’s weakness has meant that the collapse of the Liberal Party has hardly benefitted Labor, not in any way that can be said to consolidate their rule. The rightwing infrastructure in this country is such that it barely needs a coherent political force to lead it, anymore than it did in the US to keep the Democrats in line. At some point there is the risk that a unifying figure emerges and puts the Coalition—in some shape or form—back on the government benches. But for now, electoral politics is far from the main game.

There is no use in Labor supporters blaming the media for the party’s problems. The issues go much deeper than that, to the very bones of the party they have become. I can’t see how they reinvent—or uninvent—themselves into something that can stand up to the forces we need them to fight, but they will need to find a way. It isn’t enough to just win elections. We need a new infrastructure for a grassroots’ progressivism. Labor will need to be at the heart of whatever that is, but Labor will have to change, accepting a coordinating role rather this nonsense about being “the natural party of government”.

The world where that idea makes any sense is gone.

The gloves are off and extreme rightwing forces are no longer cowed by the niceties of liberal-democratic values. The weapons they once accused the left of wielding—political correctness, cancelation, limits on free speech—they now deploy with much more aggression and abandon than the left would ever have been capable of. The infrastructure of mainstream and social media along with various pressure groups, think tanks and private messaging app groups insures they can exert pressure in ways that are difficult to challenge.

We can’t argue or reason our way out of this predicament, but we can provide an alternative vision.

