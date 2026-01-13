The Future of Everything

The Future of Everything

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Phillips's avatar
Mark Phillips
4d

Considering that Albanese came from the ‘left faction’, supposedly the more ‘progressive’ faction of the ALP his behaviour and course is even more disturbing, disappointing and frustrating. I got the need for him to progress cautiously in his first term especially in respect of contentious legislation. But … now? His strict managerialism and adherence to a neoliberal agenda is disheartening. For example,his desire to dismantle the Whitlam opening of government legislation, e.g. freedom of information and related legislation is a betrayal that I find offensive. His government’s inability to wind back the worst of the social security legislation is a betrayal of the dispossessed and the working poor. I mean for god’s sake when can we expect a real increase in unemployment benefits to increase payments at least to poverty lines.

I remember as a young adult in the 70s proud that Australia had a real distinction between our major parties as opposed say to the USA where the Democrats and Republicans appeared Diddle Dee and Diddle Dum too my eyes. Now? The ALP just has better PR.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Tim Dunlop and others
Mercurial's avatar
Mercurial
4d

A very stimulating read Tim. Thank you.

Reply
Share
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tim Dunlop · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture