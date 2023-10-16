Yes-and-No questions are no way to judge a nation’s politics.

Nothing distorts the complexities of why voters choose certain outcomes than to force them into and either/or option, and nothing better guarantees negative campaigning than an either/or option, as the Voice referendum we have just been through has perfectly illustrated.

Still, if we can’t avoid the oversimplification that comes with something like a referendum—which is necessarily a Yes-No vote—we should at least try to not bring the same oversimplification to any subsequent analysis of the result. Whatever caused people to vote the way they did on Saturday will vary immensely, even if the result itself allows for no such complexity.

The beauty of a Voice to Parliament was that it enshrined deliberation rather than an either/or appraoch to some of our most complex issues of social policy and that is another thing to add to the list of what we lost on Saturday.

So, it is worth noting that Dutton’s low-and-divisive approach might’ve worked a treat in a Yes-No referendum, but it doesn’t follow that the same approach will win him and his party a general election. Not that it will stop them from trying at this stage, but we shouldn’t succumb to the misplaced sense of triumphalism currently swamping Dutton and his fellow travellers.

In fact, if you are going to get cross at the media for “both siding” their coverage of the campaign—which you most definitely should—then you have to be careful not to fall into the same trap yourself and conclude that the result can be sheeted home to some single factor.

We nonetheless need to face some ugly truths.

In the defeat of the Voice referendum on Saturday, clearly racism played a major part. Class did too. So did disengagement, geography, and age, along with a melange of all the above, weighted in different ways in different circumstances.

The formerly rusted-on, blue ribbon Liberal seats—which helped keep John Howard and all his anti-Mabo, children-overboard racism in power for years—voted Yes in overwhelming numbers for the Voice, reflecting, no doubt, demographic changes that have happened in those places over the intervening years, but also the way in which the local candidates engaged with their electorates.

A key reason “teal” seats voted Yes is because the community independents actually spoke to their voters, and every single one of those representatives was exemplary in organising public events in which the issues of the Voice were discussed at length.

As great as this is, it also brings us up against the limits—and the inherent weakness—of the community independent model of politics: independents speak only (or mainly) to their own voters and, absent independent candidates everywhere, which is difficult to achieve, the good they can do is minimised.

Parties, on the other hand, have the power to consolidate support more broadly, but they need to reinvent themselves for the new era. As I’ve been saying for a while, the need for renewed community engagement is the lesson Labor should’ve learned from the last election, especially given their paltry primary vote of 32.6%. Instead, they chose to pretend nothing much had changed in Australian politics and doubled down on the idea that they had a mandate.

In the aftermath of the 2022 election, Labor’s National Secretary told the press club that “I don’t accept that we are in some new epoch or new era where everything is different.”

This approach served them badly in regard to the Voice referendum, as political commentator and author, Dr Mark Bahnisch, pointed out on social media, with reference to Queensland:

The ALP needs to take real responsibility for the Yes defeat. The media were told that the Labor Party and Unions would do election level engagement in the last few weeks. (The media have forgotten they reported this.) But while individual members and branches campaigned, I know for a fact there was zero support from Queensland head office, and that's deliberate. The ALP hierarchy chose to sit it out when it mattered and when at least the No majority could have been pulled back. So we see disproportionate No votes in Labor seats in SEQ. Only Moreton and Lilley were close. Blair, Oxley and Rankin (the Federal Treasurer's seat) - No landslide results. They didn't bloody campaign!

Let’s step back a little.

The referendum has undoubtedly empowered the extreme right and even if we don’t quite put the LNP in that category yet, it is clear they will continue to go down the path of lies, disinformation and abusive campaigning in a way that will further divide the country. It is also clear that significant sections of the media will happily and uncritically follow them.

As Greg Jericho tweeted the other say, “Dutton lying is not an issue they care about.”

The temptation, then, is to retreat and convince ourselves that because something so mild as what was on offer in the Voice referendum failed, we couldn’t possibly achieve anything more. This was the approach Jim Chalmers echoed when he tweeted, “Our job now is not to dwell on this hurt or this disappointment…”

I want to suggest this is the wrong response.

This isn’t something we just move on from: it is a moment for a wholesale reassessment.

Not only should we dwell on the hurt and disappointment, we also need to recognise that we didn’t ask enough of ourselves. Something braver was needed, and is needed now, because part of the reason we, as a nation, remain in deep denial about the effects of colonial dispossession and the ongoing violence and oppression it occasions is because we fail to properly articulate a truly transformative approach.

As Lorena Allam, who is descended from the Gamilaraay and Yawalaraay nations of northwest NSW, and who is the Guardian's Indigenous affairs editor, wrote on Monday:

Truth-telling will be the key to leading us to healing and understanding. We need to tell, and listen to, the truth of our nation’s history now the referendum is behind us. It is still there, a festering wrong still to be righted. Until we face it, it will be impossible to convince Australians that we deserve a voice to parliament or anything else – as the author Melissa Lucashenko put it, “white Australia doesn’t want to give blackfellas anything, even when it’s nothing”.

The answer is not to try and be all things to all people, to cocoon ourselves in some mythical “sensible centre” and hope we can lull just enough people to vote for the least-worst option or one the very serious people of the political class deem the least threatening.

We must stand for something better. Something real. Something fearlessly described and argued for.

Part of the reason the Republican referendum, and now the Voice referendum, failed was because both compromised in the name of what now feels like a badly misplaced incrementalism. As Rachel Withers wrote in the lead up to Saturday’s vote:

In the past week, there has been a great sadness emanating from long-time Indigenous leader Noel Pearson, who, after a lifetime of trying to appeal to conservatives, appears to be losing faith in the Australian people. Pearson said earlier this week he would stop advocating for “conciliation and compromise” if this fails, saying reconciliation would no longer be viable. “Those like me, who’ve championed a middle path, our arguments have not been proven,” he lamented, saying the next generation must chart a new one.

In another interview, Pearson noted that there is difference between compromise and capitulation, and he is exactly right. But too often, progressives lean towards the latter rather than the former. That has to change, and the success of progressive politics in general lies much closer to what Daniel Andrews said when he retired a few weeks back:

“[If] you are essentially scared of doing anything that might upset anybody, you get precisely nothing done and then you finish up deeply unpopular.”

It is no coincidence that the equal-marriage plebiscite succeeded: it stated plainly and unapologetically what it was trying to achieve, and people rallied over many years. Progressive politics needs to embrace a similar sort of conviction.

To this end, it is hard not to agree with Amy McQuire:

[The lost referendum] gives us another lesson in strategy - a strategy not predicated on the ‘goodwill’ of Australia, but rather on the black power we still hold as First Nations peoples.

And she quotes Professor Chelsea Watego, who said on an ABC broadcast:

“The one hopeful thing out of this for me is that this may reinvigorate a black political movement across this country where we’re not appealing to the so-called radical centre which effectively is the far right, and actually fighting on our terms for what we want. Because the Australian people have shown us that even the most moderate concession in which they have the ultimate power over us, they still don’t think we’re deserving of.”

The Voice referendum reinforces the fact we are a nation divided along any number of fault lines—class, race, education, age—and that there is a radical right-wing ready to exploit every single one of them to divide and conquer. They will demonise and lie about any issue put forward if they see advantage in it, no matter how mild or unthreatening—even necessary—it is, so we might as well ask for more from the get-go. Push the Overton Window progressive and compromise afterwards if need be. Don’t give up the territory in advance.

Remember…

In September 2017, some would say against the odds, equal marriage won a convincing victory throughout the nation. In May 2022, we tossed out a tired and corrupt LNP Government and we did it—again, against the odds—by rewriting the whole idea of the two-party system, the idea of blue-ribbon seats and rusted-on supporters, and by reinvigorating a new form of community engagement.

The reactionary forces of the right and far right have been trying to claw back these changes ever since, often with the tacit or overt support of a media too weakened or compromised to play the role of democratic guardian, and these forces had an awful “victory” last weekend.

As of now, the architects of No have their eyes are on the next prize and those eyes are gorged with blood. Incrementalism isn’t going to cut it.

You don’t beat right-wing extremism with flaccid centrism, and you don’t beat it by kowtowing to sections of the media that will never, ever, support you. You don’t beat it by selling out the most disadvantaged in our society, while playing footsie with all the powerful forces within what is almost an oligarchic status quo—from the mining industry to the banks, to friggin’ Qantas—who only ever act in their own interests.

You beat them by speaking to people where they live, listening to what they need, and building an agenda around that. You win by standing for something.

For progressives—for Labor—this means dumping the Stage Three tax cuts, dumping the AUKUS catastrophe, and reinvesting that money in raising the rate, building more public housing, addressing cost-of-living issues, while also prioritising survival of the environment over approval of ever-more coal, fracking and gas projects. It means Treaty, front and centre.

If Labor and progressives don’t dump the milquetoast incrementalism, they are going to be overrun by the sort of right-wing extremism that is already rampant across too much of the globe.

Time to aim higher.