It will be interesting to see what the Albanese Government learns from the events of this week, now that they have announced their—belated but welcome but ineffectual—intention to recognise the state of Palestine. The reaction from the media and from the opposition (but I repeat myself), as well as from the governments of the United States and Israel (but I repeat myself) has been so disgusting that a smart politician might have pause to think, what is actually going on here?

I’m not holding my breath that Labor will do anything radical, or even interesting, but let’s game this out a bit.

My argument since the 2022 election has been that Albanese and his team are masterful in learning the wrong lessons from key events. That this ongoing misinterpretation of the bleeding obvious is a huge and wasted opportunity is something I have argued many times, and my point is this: if the prime minister and his team could extract their heads from the accommodating rectum of the broader political class, they would realise that the Australian people—with an incrementalism Albanese himself should admire—have been sending a compounding message to that self-same political class for decades now that they are in the mood for something different. Something better.

That message is an encouraging one and should be music to a Labor politician’s ear. It’s tone is evolutionary, not revolutionary. It is that we are fed up with business-as-usual politics but we are not willing to go down the scorched-earth path that a sizeable plurality of American voters have chosen.

In America, off an admittedly much more corrupted and failed politics than ours, a decent number of citizens decided around 2016 that they had had enough, lost faith in their institutions and the logic of their constitution, and decided to just about perfectly fulfil an observation made by Hannah Arendt in the final interview she ever gave, to French journalist, Roger Errara:

Totalitarianism begins in contempt for what you have. The second step is the notion: “Things must change—no matter how, Anything is better than what we have.” Totalitarian rulers organize this kind of mass sentiment, and by organizing it articulate it, and by articulating it make the people somehow love it. …Totalitarianism appeals to the very dangerous emotional needs of people who live in complete isolation and in fear of one another.

Instead of this, Australian voters have gradually been shifting their primary votes to smaller parties and independents, a trend that continued at the last election, despite the way the preferential voting system ended up distributing the seats.

If our politicians—and the media that variously support and undermine them according to their own shifting agendas—really had the interests of the country at heart, they would realise what a gift this and begin a process of reinvention.

No such luck.

The reason team Albo keep missing the mood is because they are trapped within a party mindset. Albanese himself is so completely a creature of the closed world of the Australian political class it’s a wonder he can walk outside the parliament without oxygen. Albanese told—boasted—in a pre-election interview with UK podcast, The Rest is Politics, about the narrowness of his intellectual heritage and his life experience, saying, “I was raised by my mum with three great faiths, the Catholic Church, the Australian Labor Party, and South Sydney Rugby League Football Club. Where I grew up in council housing, part of the culture really was that people went to church on Sunday. People went to the Labor Party branch on the second Wednesday or the first Monday of the month. And they voted Labor. I don't think before I went to university, I met anyone who admitted to not voting Labor.”

There is nothing wrong with any of this, unless it turns into a box outside of which you cannot think.

When you trap yourself on this spectrum, you stop thinking in terms of what the country needs and instead construct your agenda around what you think the media will let you get away with. It is a closed shop and it blinds you to the developing mood of what is a deeply diverse nation. It is the worst sort of tribalism.

Now, there have been a few positive signs this week, such as the press conference where Albanese cautioned the press gallery not to be sucked in by Hamas propaganda. Of course, he was gently shutting the gate on a horse that was already tearing across the media landscape like the stripling at the end of The Man From Snowy River, but his comments did suggest a new willingness to at least acknowledge the constructed nature of the world he lives in.

The paper later offered this “clarification”: "This story has been updated to clarify the statement was issued by Sheikh Hassan Yousef’s office and that he is held in prison. A subsequent statement issued via a Telegram channel in Hamas’s name has also been added to the story. " This article has more detail.

Instead of trying to manipulate, or spin, within that world—which is what the prime minister has spent his entire professional life doing—the politically astute, and democratically necessary, thing to do is to step outside it. Not in the sense of creating an alternative reality in the way that the Trump machine does, but in the sense of stepping into the ordinary, everyday lives that most people live.

The world in which the mainstream media can manufacture a week of news stories based on a phony presentation of what some guy from Hamas did or didn’t say isn’t the world in which most people live. The idea of acting as if it is—because that is the world in which the political class lives—is precisely why we can’t have nice things.

You don’t have to go down the Trump route of declaring every story you don’t like to be “fake news”, but you can take the Australian people into your confidence and level with them about how the media process works. But that would involve Labor abandoning the same practices themselves, and it is hard to see that happening.

So, here we are and here we remain.

Albanese is still governing with a 1990’s mindset—most of the Australia political class is trapped on the same flypaper—and until they escape that, we are all forced to flap our wings without any forward movement. It will be economic-summits-with-the- usual-suspects and culture wars all the way down, and it will all continue that way until the deserts freeze over and the camels come skating home.

Look, I know on one level this can all sound ridiculous, especially to the rusted-on Labor voters who no doubt want to yell in my ear that THEY HAVE THE BIGGEST PARLIAMENTARY MAJORITY IN HISTORY; LABOR MUST BE DOING SOMETHING RIGHT! And I get that. But it is also what I mean by saying that Labor constantly learn the wrong lessons. Yes, for sure, Labor has probably landed themselves with several terms of government, but unless they use this unprecedented moment—where the mood of the voters and the electoral math are in rare alignment—they are just setting themselves up—and worse, us—for a hard landing sometime further down the track.

It will be yet another example of how the logic of a moribund political class kicks the can down the road indefinitely rather fixing what needs to be fixed, leaving us worse off than we might have been if we had acted earlier. As former Conservative Chancellor, Norman Lamont, once said of his own party, “it gives the impression of being in office but not in power.”

Sound familiar?

