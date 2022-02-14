Anyway, you know the story: Australian of the Year, Grace Tame, attended a public meeting with the PM as part of her official duties, and she didn’t smile at him, or for him, and a particular sort of media hell was loosed upon her.

A very important journalist explained to everyone, on his multiple national platforms, how unacceptable this was and said Tame should’ve just stayed at home.

Why be rude? he wondered, with a breath-taking surge of willed ignorance.

Then the prime minister’s wife expressed her disappointment with Tame’s “lack of manners”.

Pretty soon, there were earnest discussions about the nature of politeness, about who is and who isn’t behaving well, and who was and wasn’t disappointed.

We all know this is bullshit. We know these moral panics about manners are being used to keep Tame, and others, in their place. We all know that this strategic use of “politeness” is just that, a strategy, an overt manipulation of social mores to assert power in the name of powerful people.

So, why do we all fall into the same trap, time after time, of taking this bullshit seriously?

There are two aspects, I think, and I wrote about one of them in The New Front Page, back in 2013:

The issue of civility in democratic debate is the subject of the book Rude Democracy by US academic Susan Herbst… What I like about her take on the matter is that she in no way condones online and other forms of abuse, saying, ‘There is no question … that much uncivil talk in our present-day political communication is racist, sexist, or just plain rude. No one, except a mindless provocateur, would want these sorts of hateful speech acts to be commonplace.’ She argues that ‘[b]eing civilized, having good manners, controlling one’s behavior, and showing restraint in expression are necessary (even if not sufficient) for the civility needed in a strong democratic polity’, and I wouldn’t disagree with that in the slightest…. But Herbst also recognises that democratic debate has to be robust, perhaps even uncivil at times, and that ‘it suits a democracy that [it] must wrestle with both policy and the tone of policy debate’. She makes the point that ‘[t]he line between passionate engagement and civility seems chronically fuzzy and arbitrary’, and that although ‘[n]orms of civility certainly exist … civility is also very much in the eye of the beholder’. …Civility is not a set of static rules or norms of behaviour that people veer away from because of some personal failing on their part. It is not a fixed standard against which we can judge particular individuals. … Given the fuzziness of the word’s meaning, and the way we are likely, in political and social debate, to judge our opponents’ behaviour to be uncivil while giving a pass to equivalent behaviour by those who agree with us, it is much better to see civility as a set of tools that people deploy in democratic debate in order to achieve particular ends. In this understanding, civility — and therefore incivility — are endlessly malleable and inventive, temporary and changeable. They are concepts deployed in order to win debates, influence people, or undermine an opponent’s arguments and credibility.

In other words, accusations of incivility, of impoliteness, are a weapon used by those who benefit from the status quo to shield the status quo from challenge.

The idea that Jenny Morrison was in the least “disappointed” Grace Tame didn’t smile on cue is such a pathetic, pissy, minor complaint, it is amazing anyone is taking it remotely seriously.

We do take it seriously, though, because, as Herbst said, politeness in a complex society is important, and that is exactly why it can be wielded in the political way in which Jenny Morrison is wielding it here, with her husband, the prime minister, nodding furiously by her side.

They are not offended, not really, and we need to say out loud what is going on here.

They have a political interest in closing down Grace Tame and those like her who are trying to change things.

That’s mainly what this is.

How nice would it have been—and how impossible—if the journalist interviewing Mrs Morrison had said something like, but don’t you think your minor discomfort at that moment is completely overridden by the larger point Tame is making, not just at this one event, but during her entire tenure as Australian of the Year?

That he didn’t—couldn’t in all likelihood—is simply another example of the way in which the media often fails its own standards of holding power to account.

There is the second point to make about all this.

Knowing you are being played is not the same thing as not being played.

This is why so much political analysis and engagement is difficult and frustrating: you can perfectly define the nature of the way in which you are being manipulated, but that doesn’t mean you are countering the manipulation, not in the short term anyway.

Revealing the grift doesn’t mean you have solved the problem. It may, in fact, mean that you have made yourself part of the manipulation and made the problem worse (as I am perhaps doing here).

This is why there are endless calls for people not to respond to various provocations, to not give them air, to ignore them. You’re just playing their game, people say, and that is often true.

And certainly, it sometimes good advice to ignore a provocation.

But it is difficult advice to follow with any consistency.

The media never follows that advice; in fact, they live entirely in the space created by our uncertainty around these issues, and that is why the media can so often be a patsy for power. A patsy for the unscrupulous. A sucker for controversy at the expense of truth or a genuine holding to account.

Let’s hear what the climate denialists has to say. Let’s hear what the neo-Nazi has to say. Let’s just hear out the guy who refused to wear a mask on the international flight.

In the legitimate interaction between free speech and truth, the media have opted for free speech, and in so doing have undermined their own standard, so that the whole nature of what free speech might mean is corrupted, to the extent that plenty of people feel entirely empowered to scream fire in a crowded cinema knowing the media is just as likely to report that some people said there was a fire while others said there wasn’t.

Rather than, you know, the truth.

Still, you have to keep going. Mrs Morrison and co might have, on some level, with some audiences, scored the points they were trying to score by redefining Grace Tame’s behaviour as “rude”.

But the efficacy of that sort of attack is wearing thin, and that is why you must persist.