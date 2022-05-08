They would not listen, they're not listening still

Perhaps they never will

Vincent: Don McLean

Decency and politeness are closely related to power.

So-called “rules” around behaviour, dress, and language are often just coercion by another name, enforced by the powerful over the weak. You can’t come in here wearing that. You can’t go to this school if your hair is that long. How dare she not smile.

All attempts at policing people’s behaviours—none more so than women’s bodily autonomy—are predicated on written and unwritten rules about decency, a concept always and everywhere defined and enforced by some sort of ruling class or caste or manager class or board of directors or patriarchy.

Where you can’t actually exclude people from the conversation, demanding certain (and ever-variable) “rules” of politeness is a useful substitute. You can’t participate in this discussion if you use that language. I don’t have to listen to you if you speak like that.

It is a perfect way of blurring the line between abuse and criticism.

Abuse, when it does occur, is often an expression of powerlessness, an asymmetric response to someone who is perceived to be much more powerful than the abuser.

This is not to excuse the abuse, but in calling it out, we need to be careful not to lose the broader context.

I am mainly talking about how media and their audiences interact, a debate that has only arisen because of the creation of platforms on which the audience—formerly excluded from all such participation—now have at least some access to the ear of media power.

People in relatively powerful positions, like journalists at large media organisations, who tone-police their audience need to be careful, therefore, that they are comparing like with like.

It may be valid to "call out" abuse, but in an environment where the media itself will very rarely acknowledge any wrongdoing, let alone change their own behaviour, merely highlighting abuse is a form of wagon-circling. It is itself an exercise of power.

Already there will be people who have got this far wanting to argue that I am trying to justify abuse, but that is not what I am doing at all. I trying as carefully as I can to acknowledge that outright abuse is bad, while also trying to explain why, in the absence of the relatively powerful entering into a good-faith acknowledgement of their own shortcomings, they are exercising a power that is likely to bring an asymmetric response.

What is the greater context, then?

It is simply that the media remains a powerful institution within our society—something I explained at more length in this piece—in a way that audiences can almost never be.

As the effects of digitisation have changed the way news is gathered, delivered, received, and paid for, there has arisen a discussion of what role the media play in our society, a discussion that, thanks to social media platforms, many more people can enter publicly.

This has thoroughly overturned the balance of power between media and audience, and we are still, after more than twenty years, trying to negotiate the terms of a settlement.

The point is, the media’s participation in this negotiation is rarely conducted in good faith, and they blunder on, doing what they do, with little regard for the concerns expressed by their audiences.

More than that, sections of the media hold we-the-people in such contempt that they feel completely happy serving up a constant stream of “news” that simply insults the intelligence of anyone paying attention.

It goes beyond mere bias.

We get constant pushback from journalists making pathetic excuses for their own failures, while basically telling audiences to pull their heads in.

As I said on Twitter, there is absolutely nothing stopping journalists asking about, say, climate policy, and the fact that a party isn't offering a serious one might itself be worth investigating.

In other words, the parties’ lack of policy in no way justifies a lack of serious questions, and to even suggest it does is an insult to the intelligence of the audience.

And even as they blame others for the lack of substance in their reporting, they happily run dross like this, over and over again.

No, it’s not all about bias, but it is also about bias.

My point is, such content might fit within political-class notions of decency and politeness—it might not breach any of the “rules” around language and presentation—but, especially in aggregate, it amounts to a form of abuse.

It is a relentless exercise of power over people who can do little to change this behaviour, or even get those producing it to acknowledge that there might be something wrong with what they are doing.

It is coercive behaviour.

For the best part of twenty years, I have watched sincerely engaged people push back against what they see as poor media practice, and it hasn’t made the slightest bit of difference.

Social media is regularly dismissed as a sewer; nearly all criticism is interpreted as abuse, so that actual abuse is highlighted, while genuine criticism is ignored; and audience members are constantly lectured on the notion that they simply don’t understand how journalism works, with little effort taken to explain it.

What is this other than abuse of power?

(Update: A commenter points out there is a more positive side to politeness, and I agree with that wholeheartedly. I am all for polite debate over, say, the sort of unmoderated nonsense that Channel Nine foisted on us last night with their so-called leaders’ debate. My point here is to highlight how politeness/decency can be deployed by the powerful to silence the weak, and how commentary that fits most definitions of formal politeness can still be a form of abuse.)