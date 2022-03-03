Outside In: An interview with Dr Ingrid Matthews
Yep, she's the person who does the Insiders' thread every Sunday on Twitter
This is the first in a series of interviews with people whose work I admire and whom I have got to know about through social media, mainly Twitter.
One of the things I want to do with these chats is confront the notion that social media is nothing but a sewer, the self-interested idea peddled relentlessly by the mainstream media and politicians.
Like any…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Future of Everything to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.