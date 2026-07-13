The Future of Everything

The Future of Everything

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🔥Margo Kingston💧's avatar
🔥Margo Kingston💧
4d

Grassroots face to face conversations will save us from One Nation if we have them.

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Gavin Miller's avatar
Gavin Miller
4d

Bravo TD, well written . My sentiments precisely. I've realised you can spend (waste) so much time trying to keep up with the latest news, commentaries and critiques all to no avail. There's only so much any one person can do. My solution will be to help community independents in the next election. ‪Denise Difficult-Shrivell‬ ‪on bsky mentioned in a post from 15dago that she was 'Wearing this Democracy Walks tshirt while out and about today': 'Do not panic......Organise'. Wow that was epiphanic (not in that sense) so I bought one. Sign up for TrueNorth News if you don't already. It's brilliant.

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