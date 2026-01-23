The Future of Everything

The Future of Everything

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Quiggin's avatar
John Quiggin
1dEdited

"When will the time ever be right for Labor to do the right, I mean, the left thing?" Sadly, Betteridge's Law of Headlines applies. It will never happen while Albo is PM. Chalmers might surprise us - at least his thinking was developed in the present century, unlike both Albo and Trump.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Tim Dunlop and others
martin.english@gmail.com's avatar
martin.english@gmail.com
1d

I think that Albo and others like him see Trump as an aberration, and that we will go back to the way things were after the US 2028 elections. The problem is that there is nothing to stop, not even plans to change US legislation, to prevent a similar demagogue from arising.

In short, the US can no longer be trusted to uphold ANY alliance, be it on Military, Political or Trade issues.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Tim Dunlop and others
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tim Dunlop · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture