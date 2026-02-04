The Future of Everything

John Power
3d

When you have a government that can't recognise that a visit by the Prime Minister of Israel isn't totally and utterly divisive, run from capital gains reform in total terror, continue in the face of all reality with Aukus (and therefore wasting billions that could be spent locally), fawning in front of Trump.......how can it be taken seriously?

John Quiggin
3d

On fn 2: Seriously, this is unfair to Rudd, Gillard and Shorten. They all did, or proposed, some bold stuff, more so than their predecessors going back to Beazley. And while Keating did lots, most of it was bad.

Albanese isn't a continuation of a trend, he made a sharp break with the willingness of Shorten to propose serious policy. He was positioning himself for this before the 2019 election and took Labor's narrow defeat there as justification.

