Now I Am Become Musk, Destroyer of Platforms
Elon's naked colonialism and the erasure of everything
In an announcement of brain-strafing, Silicon Valley pitch-speak—insulting to the intelligence and experience of anyone who has been using the platform for more than a minute—the new CEO of Twitter, Linda Yaccarino, announced the death of Twitter and the (still) birth of X, its unformed replacement.
Whatever Twitter—X—becomes remains to be seen, and it w…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Future of Everything to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.