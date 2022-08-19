Image from the Guardian

Whatever divine origins Scott Morrison himself assigns to his prime ministership—the picture of the Eagle that spoke to him, no I’m not kidding—the fact is, his political career arose from a particular set of circumstances that had developed in Australia over the last forty years.

Without the neoliberal reforms that began in 1980s and continued through the Howard years and into the present day, Scott Morrison doesn’t make sense. He certainly doesn’t get to be prime minister.

So, while none of us, I don’t think, could have predicted the precise nature of Morrison’s behaviour—assuming multiple ministerial positions to himself—I’m a little baffled by those in the media who proclaim to be shocked at all this. This has been building for a long time and there were good reasons to suspect that Morrison himself might manifest as a particular version of the problems with our democracy.

As Richard Flanagan wrote this week:

[N]one of this should come as a surprise given how over a quarter of a century, the Coalition had weakened the bureaucracy both through endless cuts and a politicisation of its upper echelons, trashed the principles of accountability, prosecuted whistleblowers, made transparency a cynical synonym for secrecy, and secrecy the new currency of power.

Morrison personified these problems and built his highly successful career on them, but he did not invent them. He was product of the sickness at the heart of our democracy.

Or Brittany Higgins:

Or as I wrote here a while ago:

[Morrison] argued the other day, in the context of rejecting a Federal ICAC, that public servants should have no role in deciding where national resources go, or have any sort of oversight of what politicians should do with public funds:

“If we are going to so disempower our elected representatives to do things about what is needed in their communities, then what is the point?” “We can’t just hand government over to faceless officials to make decisions that impact the lives of Australians from one end of the country to the other. I actually think there’s a great danger in that,” Morrison told the papers. “It wouldn’t be Australia any more if that was the case, it would be some kind of public autocracy.”

Let that sink in.

This is the prime minister defining the normal operation of the democratic state as a “public autocracy”, arguing that all spending decisions should be taken, unencumbered, by individual [ministers].

In other words, he had already told us that he thought individual ministers should be able to do what they liked within the bounds of their portfolio. Is it really such a leap to find out that the man who thinks this, and who we know saw himself as chosen by god, then assumed those portfolio responsibilities unto himself and didn’t tell anyone?

Leave a comment

Share

There is an air of what writer Flannery O’Connor once called the basis of a successful story: the action is unpredictable but inevitable. Shocking on the surface, but obvious on a deeper level.

So, apart from anything else, this week illustrates a basic flaw in the sort of insider journalism often lauded by the fourth estate. Rather than closeness to power providing insights into the behaviour of those who run the country, such journalism too often achieves the opposite: it draws the fourth estate into a co-dependency with their subject matter, the politicians, to the extent that they start to see through politicians’ eyes and normalise the things those in power normalise.

It blinds them to what is happening under their own noses. It even encourages them to hold back information they should share.

It all reminds me of that scene in Breaking Bad. Walter White’s wife, Skyler, having discovered his drug dealing, before she realises quite what he has turned into, expresses concern that he might be in danger. She wants him to go the police and fess up, saying, “if it is either that or you getting shot when you open your front door…”

But Walter interrupts and tells her plainly—as the scales drop from Skyler’s eyes—“I am the danger. I am the one who knocks”.

Scott Morrison didn’t descend into the darkness of Walter White, but many of us are having a Skyler moment, especially in the media apparently.

He mightn’t have been the danger, but he was the slippery slope. The election of 21 May this year arrested our slide, but let’s not kid ourselves: we still have a long way to go before we reach solid, level ground.

And if we are ever going to get there, one of the most important things we must do is reform the way the political media does its job. Let’s hear less from the insiders and more from those who can stand back and see what is really happening and who are willing to tell us about it.