For my sins—and how great they must be—I watched former-prime-minister-and-still-a-dick, Scott Morrison, testify before the Royal Commission into the robodebt affair, and it is fair to say my opinion of him was not enhanced.

He was rude, dismissive, misleading, smug, and fifty shades of oh-my-god-just-shut-the-fuck-up, and although he did his best to avoid answering questions directly, he nonetheless provided ample evidence of the wisdom Australian voters displayed in removing him from office on 21 May 2022 (and destroying his party for good measure).

Did I mention, rude, dismissive, smug….?

Scotty from Marketing thinks he is the smartest person in any room he happens to be in, and I am sure—it was written all over his smirking, whey-grey, misfired pastry of a face—that he thought he was running circles around counsel, the infinitely patient Justin Greggery KC, and even the Royal Commissioner herself, Catherine Holmes AC SC. He treated Holmes, in particular, with disdain, and it is almost as if all those women in parliament who complained publicly and privately that Morrison was a bully and rude and a pig were onto something.

Morrison wasn’t worried about whether counsel could handle the truth. His only concern was to engage Truth itself in a pas de deux to the death, kicking his legs like Michael Flatley, spinning like a Dervish, re-enacting the entire dance marathon from They Shoot Horses, Don’t They? until Truth took itself outside and blew its own brains out.

For those familiar with the MO, there was nothing new in any of this. This was peak Morrison, concentrated parfum de Scott sprayed around the hearing room like blood in an abattoir.

He treated the whole event like one of the many press conferences he bulldozed his way through while in office—where the greatest journalists in the land rarely laid a glove on him—without realising, apparently, that the lawyers involved not only had the power to tell him to shut up, or actually answer the question, but were not engaged in some mindless back-and-forth with him that, no matter how incomprehensible, would still be reported verbatim with no further consequences, but were, in fact, getting him on the record about the facts of the case.

In terms of those facts—even the self-evident, undisputed ones—getting them out of Scott Morrison was like pulling teeth.

In terms of relevance, getting him to stick to the point was like trying to plug the arsehole of a bull elephant who had been on a two-year liquorice diet.

I’m not a lawyer, so I’m not sure how to judge the success of their approach, but it seemed to me that Greggery KC managed to show that Morrison was, as Minister, so uninterested in the investigating the possibility of flaws in the data-matching and income-averaging system, let alone their legality, that his behaviour could only be described as negligent; and that he was so adamant about this lack of interest in these matters that the bureaucrats involved were too scared to offer him advice he clearly didn’t want to hear.

I can’t imagine that it will look good in the final report, no matter how triumphant a performance Morrison thought he was giving.

There were some lovely moments when Greggery KC quoted Morrison’s own words back at him, revealing that the answer Morrison had given, which Morrison himself clearly thought had neatly stepped around any taint of responsibility, had, in fact landed him right in it. As this article by Michael West notes:

Counsel for the Commission Justin Greggery summarised Morrison’s evidence that he couldn’t recall the source of his belief that the department already used income averaging as: “Someone who you can’t identify gave you advice at a time that you can’t identify that the only thing new about this proposal was the scale?”

But even as his nose was rubbed in it, I doubt Scotty recognised the extent to which he was being danced to the edge of a legal precipice.

Perhaps the real value of the proceedings, and of Morrison’s twirls and jazz hands, was that it reminded us that government, and the bureaucracy that supports it, often reduces to rule by no-one over the citizens reduced to nobodies, and that personal responsibility and human personality are, by design, dissolved into process.

Morrison is an embodiment of that. Or rather, a mouthpiece for it. A useful idiot.

Not a monster, but a nobody.

You can’t help but feel that people exhibiting these traits, this level of contempt and self-satisfaction, should be kept as far away from actual power as is possible, but of course, the opposite is often the case. The system rewards this sort of shameless behaviour, and it is hard not to agree with Scott Steel, who tweeted in the aftermath of Avalanche Morrison: “I disagree with other's views that today's RC performance will harm Morrison's career. On the contrary, he has rocketed to the top of the charts as the ideal corporate patsy candidate to hire to take the unwitting fall in any well-orchestrated, massive corporate fraud.”

Still, it is as well to realise that Morrison and his former department were finally made accountable thanks to work by activist Asher Wolf, and although Wolf hasn’t received a fraction of the credit she deserves, I am sure history will record her as the etoile of this show, long after Morrison has been relegated to one of those what-the-fuck-were-we-thinking? moments we all experience from time to time and is otherwise relegated to the wrong side of history.

Just finally, if you have a moment, watch this compilation put together by Guardian Australia, and tell me that I have exaggerated one iota.