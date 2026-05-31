The Future of Everything

The Future of Everything

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Darby Higgs's avatar
Darby Higgs
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Cathy McGowan's comments echo for me some of the campaigning of Bernie Sanders who is fighting a much greater erosion of democracy in his country. And of course Barry Jones was, as usual, a step ahead of us in 2021 with 'What Is to Be Done: Political Engagement and Saving the Planet.'

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