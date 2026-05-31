With all the talk of a the community independents forming a party, I had another look at Simone Weil’s essay ‘On the Abolition of All Political Parties’ and she is pretty unequivocal:

Political parties were established in European public life partly as an inheritance from the Terror, and partly under the influence of British practice. The mere fact that they exist today is not in itself a sufficient reason for us to preserve them. The only legitimate reason for preserving anything is its goodness. The evils of political parties are all too evident; therefore, the problem that should be examined is this: do they contain enough good to compensate for their evils and make their preservation desirable?

The way she presents the stakes does seem overstated, but then again, to the extent that I understand her worldview—I have always found her difficult to read—she has a streak of Old Testament in her. At the least, there is a major conflict between the sort black-and-white morality she champions and the inevitable arena of compromise that is politics.

And that might be helpful clarification.

Maybe the way to think about parties, then, is not, do they do more good than evil in the way Weil posits it, but what is the nature of the compromises they tend to produce? And then we can ask the same thing of being a community independent, because it is hardly as if they are not faced with similar challenges.

Parties don’t exist for nothing: they fulfill a need for bringing citizens and government together and they are a way for managing diverse views in complex societies, making it easier for parliaments to operate. Beyond that, like-minded people should be able to form associations to pursue shared political ends. For most of Australia’s federated history, parties have been seen as legitimate and have operated with a high degree of social license.

It’s true that, from the beginning, including amongst those who wrote the constitution, there were misgivings about parties, and I have quoted before, for instance, Vida Goldstein’s view that “Study has convinced me that party government is a system that is entirely out of date, one that does not suit modern conditions. …It simply means a shameful waste of public time and public money, and it does not always mean that we get the best man for the position. I think the time has come to devise some better method for carrying out public business. In the very interests of the country, we must break away from party.”

But as I say, most people were fine with them once they established themselves in the new federal parliament.

This acceptance has undoubtedly diminished, slowly but surely, over the last thirty-odd years, reflected most clearly in the shrinking primary vote for the major parties (and the stickiness of the Greens’ eternal 11-12%). From 2013, with the emergence of Cathy McGowan in Indi, through to the eruption of candidates from the Voices Of movement in 2022, it has been clear that significant numbers of people felt that something had gone wrong with the party system and the compromises it represented, and that they were increasingly willing to try an alternative that broke away from that structure.

The parties hadn’t become evil in Weil’s sense, but they had, as I said the other day, stopped representing their electorates to the parliament and hardened into representing their parties to the electorates. When I first started talking with people in the seats that eventually turned “teal”, this was the biggest single complaint, and it was always expressed with a sense of anger: when we speak to our local member, he says the right things, but then in parliament he just votes with the party.

The compromise between party loyalty—with all its encumbrances from the influence of powerful vested interests—and loyalty to community at the local and national level, has got completely out of whack and people are feeling it and are increasingly acting on that dissatisfaction. In some ways it has become toxic and there is a clearly a growing element who are willing to use a vehicle like One Nation to deliver a pox-on-all-their-houses message, though as Kos Samaras notes, the “One Nation bloc is not going away. It is not a protest. The economic conditions that produced it – the cost-of-living divergence, the mortgage stress, the wage stagnation, the slow disappearance of working-class prosperity – are structural.”

Overall, the fact that an organic move for change emerged is a good thing in a democracy. The problem is that it comes up against the fact that our institutions, from parliament to the media, operate around the logic of parties, and you can therefore understand why some independents are discussing party prospects—it would a bit unusual if they weren’t.

All of this doesn’t mean we have to abolish political parties, per se, but it does mean that we need to organise our institutions in a way that levels the playing field between parties and independents. Some compromise has emerged, such as changes to how the crossbench are treated in Question Time, but this barely scratches the surface of what is needed. We also need changes to everything from how select committees are constituted to—most especially—how public money is allocated to various representatives. The bias towards parties and incumbents as against independents and new candidates is just too out of whack to allow the sort of fair fight a democracy demands.

And just to underline: none of this would matter if people weren’t clearly showing they were fed up with parties and looking for alternatives, including independents. It is essential that the system reflect this very strong desire amongst voters and not actively work against it.

Getting meaningful change will be hard, not least because those who can make such changes are the ones who most benefit most from the current system (which is about as good synecdoche of the overall problem as you can get) . In fact, I would go so far as to say that it is only likely to happen if we get a minority government with a crossbench with the power to force such changes on the legacy parties.

You can see the chicken-and-egg problem.

In saying all this, we shouldn’t see a House full of independents as some sort of panacea (and I’m not sure many people do). Even if things evened up a bit between parties and independents, incumbents and newcomers, there are issues around independent representation that go unexamined including the sheer workload that falls on people and the difficulty of generating and maintaining the community engagement required to launch and sustain a candidacy.

But independents also face their own compromise problem. Once a candidate is elected to parliament, their responsibility broadens from their community to the country as a whole. What is good for Wentworth or Kooyong is not necessarily good for other electorates and so the independent representative has to somehow balance obligations between country and community. The definitive statement of this remains Edmund Burke’s “Speech to the Electors of Bristol” (1774):

[It] ought to be the happiness and glory of a representative to live in the strictest union, the closest correspondence, and the most unreserved communication with his constituents. Their wishes ought to have great weight with him; their opinion, high respect; their business, unremitted attention. It is his duty to sacrifice his repose, his pleasures, his satisfactions, to theirs; and above all, ever, and in all cases, to prefer their interest to his own. …Your representative owes you, not his industry only, but his judgment; and he betrays, instead of serving you, if he sacrifices it to your opinion…. Parliament is not a congress of ambassadors from different and hostile interests; which interests each must maintain, as an agent and advocate, against other agents and advocates; but parliament is a deliberative assembly of one nation, with one interest, that of the whole; where, not local purposes, not local prejudices, ought to guide, but the general good, resulting from the general reason of the whole. You choose a member indeed; but when you have chosen him, he is not member of Bristol, but he is a member of parliament. If the local constituent should have an interest, or should form an hasty opinion, evidently opposite to the real good of the rest of the community, the member for that place ought to be as far, as any other, from any endeavour to give it effect. …

Getting parliamentary representation right is incredibly important, but all this should remind us of something even more fundamental: the real work of democratic renewal that we so badly need happens at a much more fundamental level and it happens outside of straight politics.

As Cathy McGowan said in the interview I did with her in January last year, “it's not all about getting your candidate elected,” and it is worth recalling the key part of the exchange:

“[The] pull—the thing that really brings people in—is the fundamental attraction of democracy itself, and it’s so strong,” [she said]. For McGowan…it is the joy of participation that it is at the heart of all this. And this is not some airy-fairy, kumbaya notion driven by naivety. It is a hard-headed, proven practice that actually works in electoral terms, but that ultimately reaches much more deeply into the democratic substratum of these communities and potentially effects a more lasting change. “When you’ve got these really active groups doing good work,” McGowan says, “then people go, Oh my god, this is so much fun. I’ve learned so much. I like the people I’m working with. You know, when communities start campaigning, when communities go door knocking, they see this is really good fun. I didn’t understand that they say. “So, the actual engagement in democracy is creating its own epicentre of interest, which is much, much stronger than ‘I want to get rid of the two parties’.”

Anyway, I think it is good that all these questions are being forced into the light of day by the current speculation about forming a new party. They need consideration, though the more they are discussed, the more I think that anything but the loosest affiliation of independents would lose more than it would gain. The goal should still be fundamental reform that levels the playing field between different sorts of representation, not capitulation to a biased system in the name of short-term levelling.

But more importantly, it is about the broader community engagement that McGowan, and an increasing number of others, are speaking about and working for.

AND ALSO: The response to my correction and apology has been ongoing, most of it very fair. As I said, I have spoken about using AI before (for instance) but falling for a fake quote obviously requires a major change. People I admire greatly are on both sides of this question—some understanding AI as a real positive, others absolutely opposed. Google Scholar still works better than its generic counterpart, and keeps its “Labs” AI function separate from the regular search function. But who knows what Google’s latest—and still unfolding—changes will bring? None of which changes the fact that I wasn’t careful enough in using the tools available.