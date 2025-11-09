A lot of what I am doing in this newsletter lately is trying to find ways for me—and maybe you—to stop thinking about Australian democratic politics as something that happens between political parties and instead internalise the idea—really internalise it—that politics is meant to be about running the country in the interests of the people. Parties don’t necessarily undermine good governance, but often they do.

So, I think that unless we can get past the the idea that politics = parties, we will just keep repeating the same mistakes over and over again. It’s obvious, isn’t it?

Obviously not.

Think about one of the things happening in our parliament at the moment. An independent candidate, in the form of Andrew Wilkie from Tasmania, is trying to get the parliament—the body we elect to represent our views—to pass legislation that would ban gambling advertising. It is an issue on which we-the-people are in loud agreement and yet our elected body will not enact such legislation. Or rather, cannot.

The impediment is the government itself, more specifically, the Labor Party, even more specifically, the prime minister.

And this is the bit I want you to really think about. In order to get around this impasse, Andrew Wilkie is suggesting that the government allow a conscience vote on the topic:

In the letter, obtained by ABC Investigations, Wilkie says an advertising ban “has very strong community support”. He told the prime minister he believes the policy also had substantial backing in parliament, “as evidenced by the number of our parliamentary colleagues who have approached me since the recent ABC Four Corners program on online gambling.” The member for Clark has written the letter for several reasons. He wants action on gambling reform, he thinks there’s broad support in the parliament for it and he believes Labor backbenchers are fearful about speaking out on the matter. …In the lead-up to the last election Labor’s leadership decided it was not worth acting on gambling advertising and upsetting the powerful lobby groups that make money from online betting during a campaign. After winning a thumping majority, the prime minister is more dominant in his party room than ever and his backbenchers fear speaking out on an issue he’s shown little passion for. One MP suggested that with memories of division from the Rudd-Gillard years still fresh in their minds of the party’s leadership, dissent under Albanese was not welcome. But Wilkie’s proposal of a free vote would liberate the backbench to speak their minds.

Think about that.

We are so inside the party mindset that we have actually developed the concept of a conscience vote! We have created a mechanism by which the norm of party discipline can be circumvented in only rare circumstances. And even then, it isn’t really a mechanism to “liberate the backbench to speak their minds”. It is nothing than more than safety valve of last resort for a party that finds itself hopelessly compromised.

And we take this situation utterly for granted!

Our whole system of governance is subverted to the needs and views of the executive of the party in power and the rest of the parliament—including many ordinary members of the party currently in power—simply have to acquiesce. Or hit their head against the wall of party discipline and parliamentary capture and suck it up.

Whatever advantages a party system has, it is clear that in too many circumstances it subverts good governance rather than allowing it. It encourages an us-and-them mentality between the parties that overrides—by design—the ability of our representatives to think, let alone act, in the interests of the people they represent.

How is that democratic? How is it even sane?

Is it any wonder that good governance and the will of the people more generally is neglected when party politics itself—internal and external—is considered by many of the players to be the main game? Consider comments reported recently about what the internal review of the Liberal’s election loss and what it says about their shortcomings.

The review by Minchin and Goward, who have spent months probing MPs to get to the bottom of the party’s worst election loss, also found that former leader Peter Dutton and his team presented voters with a dire policy agenda, and spent years acting like a cautious government-in-exile rather than a lean, mean fighting machine capable of tearing down Labor.

Again, we just take for granted that the idea of politics is for one party to “tear down” the other. With the occasional “conscience vote” thrown in.

It’s ludicrous.

A party system like ours—where a single party controls parliament and thus appoints all the ministers across the full range of portfolios from amongst its own members—creates other problems. As independent member for Mackellar, Sophie Scamps, pointed out the other day, the current system creates wasteful and counterproductive “silos”.

Our political system is structured around portfolio silos, each operating with its own budget priorities and short-term performance measures. The gaps between these portfolios is often where sensible reform proposals go to die. Whether it’s preventive health measures falling between the health and treasury portfolios or carbon pricing falling between treasury, environment, climate and industry because no single minister owns these crosscutting reforms, and I’ve got to say in my short career as an MP of three-and-a-half years, I’ve witnessed on many occasions where different ministers different portfolios act in competition against one another rather than in concert. It’s been quite shocking to see.

Shocking, but utterly by design. Completely normalised. Only commented upon because an outsider showed up, an independent, who noticed that the emperor has no clothes.

The logic is that by having parties in competition with each other that all the pros and cons of a given policy will be considered and the best result will emerge. What actually happens is that one side tears the other down and the rest of us are left as powerless spectators in a system that only occasionally throws up the best answer. To the extent that there is cooperation, it is usually backroom deal between the major parties trying to crush the ability of smaller players to influence a given outcome.

Australia seems to be going through a period at the moment where we like to congratulate ourselves on the strengths of our system, and prominent journalists and commentators are extolling the virtues of our unique system of governance. And look, better late than never, and we should recognise and celebrate the genius in some of our systems and institutions. But it is a fact universally acknowledged that by the time the mainstream catches up with something, the world has moved on. They are praising a system that, for all its strengths, is starting to fray at the edges.

Actually, at the centre.

So, we need to recognise that the lauded strengths do not cancel out the weaknesses that inhere in other parts of the institutional architecture. Preferential and compulsory voting might ensure that more people are able to deliver a more nuanced vote than happens under non-compulsory, first-past-the-post systems, but what’s the point if they just deliver our representatives into a system where party discipline takes over and good governance is subsumed by the whims of the executive?

The argument that preferential and compulsory voting means that our politicians are forced to take into account a wider range of voter opinion than would otherwise occur is true to some extent, but in fact, the ability to ignore certain voters is simply shifted sideways. Our system creates safe seats and marginal seats and as many independents voters in the leafy suburbs have figured out, the best way to be ignored by a major party is to live in a safe seat.

Worse still, our system can still deliver highly disproportionate results, where the the relationship between votes won and seats won is completely skew-iff, as the current Lower House results indicate.

As psephologist Ben Raue argues, “While preferences are a helpful tool in broadening the popular mandate of MPs, the fact remains that the first preference is a clear indicator of who a voter supports. And it is becoming more and more removed from the results.” He also notes that in 2025, only “41.3% of voters gave a first preference to the winner,” that the “preferential voting system is particularly bad at handling three-cornered contests,” and that “All of this means that the relationship between how people vote and who gets elected has become weaker, and less logical.”

Raue argues in favour of multimember electorates with proportional representation and it is worth reading what he has to say about it. I’m completely onboard. In the meantime, let’s have a conscience vote about that, shall we?

Fat chance you say? Then you understand the problem.

