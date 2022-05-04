As promised, I am commissioning articles for this newsletter, and the first one is below, by Dr Ingrid Matthews. More are in the pipeline. Thanks for your support.

Dr Ingrid Matthews is a law and criminology academic based on unceded lands of the sovereign Darug people. Her subject expertise is in jurisprudence of colonisation and creation of criminality by the state. Ingrid is white, she is a feminist, a single mother, and enthusiastic politics watcher. You can read more of what Ingrid really thinks at @iMusing.

This election, we are seeing a reverse dog-whistle fly mostly under the radar: a sotto voce pitch to women by Labor under the leadership of Anthony Albanese.

Back in the mid-1990s, conservative politicians and their media cheer squad mocked Labor prime minister Paul Keating for articulating a vision for a better Australia. Liberal Party leader John Howard famously declared his desire for [some] Australians to feel “relaxed and comfortable”. This was retrospectively declared to be political genius as the corporate media snapped back from the Hawke-Keating years to its uniform support for the Liberal and National Parties.

In 1998, it was John Howard and National Party leader Tim Fischer who promised “bucketloads of extinguishment”—that is, extinguishment of Native Title—to appease rural voters unhappy with gun law reform. In other words, the Coalition leadership made the people who have suffered more massacres than any other group in the country pay, in rights to their own lands and waters, for the Coalition government response to a massacre.

Then there was the Tampa election of 2001.

Coalition politicians decided to conflate people fleeing persecution and bombs dropped by us and our allies with a fabricated threat of foreign invasion. No party of government has unscrambled that xenophobic egg, although actual Liberal Party moderate Petro Georgiou tried. For his troubles, he was ousted by current (outgoing??) deputy Liberal leader, Josh Frydenberg, in the seat of Kooyong.

The attempt by John Howard to save himself in 2007 with the Northern Territory “Emergency Intervention” would best be forgotten if its actual purpose were evaluated: he lost government and his own seat.

Yet its viciously racist operation is still in effect, under both Labor and the Coalition.

Two years later, Howard head-kicker, Tony Abbott, ousted moderate Malcolm Turnbull from the Liberal Party leadership and unleashed a precedented wave of misogyny, xenophobia, and religious bigotry, all still in operation to this day, with the unwelcome addition of deliberate and prominent transphobia.

When Scott Morrison waded into the factional hatreds of his dysfunctional and divided party in August 2018, he rode into the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) using sexist bullying so bad that even the press gallery noticed—and they immediately labelled it a “woman problem”. They also euphemistically minimised the entrenched Coalition strategy of deliberately leveraging bigotry and hatred for political gain as just more “culture wars”.

Alt translation: boys will be boys.

Ignoring thousands of women rallying against rape “fails the pub test”, the Davids nodded sagely. How will tradies in Western Sydney vote? they asked and moved on.

There is a point to this potted history of misogyny, racism, and other assorted fears prosecuted by Coalition politicians throughout their tenure and during election campaigns; a point to diving into the structural failures of the media, illustrated by their endless milking of a trivial “gaffe” that had political journalists salivating for a week, for example, or the fortnight they spent slyly implying that Labor factions killed one of their own Senators.

Labor Party politicians learned their lesson from the Gillard years, when our first and only woman prime minister was relentlessly attacked by opposition and media alike. The mere presence of a woman in the PMO triggered (sic) a frenzy of howling hysterics (sic).

Meanwhile, the minority Gillard government, under the competent stewardship of then-Leader of the House, one Anthony Albanese, passed more legislation than Tony Abbott with his crushing majority, than dithering Malcolm Turnbull, and bone-idle Scott Morrison.

The lesson was this: Labor cannot risk antagonising misogynist political opponents, misogynist media, and misogynist voters (who enjoy infinite tax write-downs courtesy of hi-vis Liberal Party wannabes), even as the last decade has been defined by disastrous Coalition leadership and economic and foreign policy management so bad that even the press gallery has started to notice.

A common line on the nominal left is that women and young people can/should/will rid the country of Scott Morrison and his government. But why should this task be left to people who are not the problem? Do “boomers” not want a liveable world? Do male voters not care about the safety, the very lives, of women and children?

Consensus on climate change, corruption, and gender equality seems obvious, but how can we know, until the day of the election, whether a consensus has emerged? There is only one day in every 1,095 days that voters have more power than conservative incumbency: this massive imbalance dates to the English civil war.

Even as I write this, forces have been loosed that show clearly what is at stake.

On Tuesday, an unprecedented leak of a US Supreme Court judgement indicates that the same religious extremists who backed in the Trump Presidency—many on condition of anti-abortion judicial nominations—will prevail over forced birth at federal level. These same “red state” voting blocs have also been outlawing truth-telling on racialised chattel slavery in schools and banning health care for trans children and young people.

And while compulsory voting tends to sandbag the Australian electorate from the more extreme polarising forces at work there, parallels should not be ignored.

Scott Morrison insists he will re-introduce his Religious Discrimination Bill. The troika who delayed pre-selection to install a TERF in a teal seat are all dedicated Sydney Liberal religionists. When the prime minister panics over interest rates and repeatedly jabbers “a shield, a shield”, he is invoking sectarian dogma.

Anyway. Onwards to May 21.

While I have heard a couple of murmurs from Michelle Grattan and Katherine Murphy (two of the least worst press gallery journalists), it is the sotto voce Labor appeal to women that I think much of mainstream commentary is missing.

Theirs is a campaign directed to women.

It does not say, oh look, we have a woman prime minister therefore Labor is feminist. It does not say this election is all about Scott Morrison and his narrow path to victory by hurling public money at males in targeted seats who exploit their employees. Both claims would be true, but are also too obvious, given the Murdoch minions never sleep.

But when we see a budget reply speech almost wholly addressed to impoverished women workers in feminised industries and unpaid roles; when we hear Medicare, aged care, childcare, Labor cares; when shadow treasurer, Dr Jim Chalmers, critiques Morrison for his chest thumping, and shadow health minister, Chris Bowen, calls the Morrison Government toxic and traditional, the pitch is in.

Photo from The Australian

The Labor message is about raising wages of low income and precariously employed workers, a policy setting which will have immediate and material benefit to women and children. Labor says they will address the appalling conditions in aged-care facilities and make childcare more affordable, policy settings with immediate and material benefit to women and children. Labor says it is the party of Medicare, which is true, regardless of ruling-class rhetoric that relentlessly revives its own “Mediscare” lie for its own self-serving reasons.

So here we are.

The Labor Party campaign is founded in a feminist ethic of care, while the Coalition campaign is, as ever, driven by toxic masculinity. To borrow a phrase, make of that what you will.