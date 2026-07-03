The Future of Everything

The Future of Everything

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The Melburnienne's avatar
The Melburnienne
17h

Thank you, I feel spoilt by this kind of article and commentary, it cuts through so well. And really starkly exposes the limited insightfulness provided by so many mainstream journalists, including those seen wandering around a certain Ball cosying up with politicians.

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Kris's avatar
Kris
16h

This gets me thinking about the labels themselves. “Refugee journalists” might be especially useful, because it captures people pushed out of institutions who are still reporting, investigating and trying to hold power to account, often on their own dollar and without a corporate masthead (complete with lawyers) standing behind them.

That seems to strengthen your broader point about hybridity. The old categories are breaking down, and some of that is genuinely democratic. Good journalism can now survive outside institutions that no longer want to fund it, protect it or sometimes even tolerate it.

The difficulty is that the same fracture also gives organised political operations room to present themselves as just another voice in the ecosystem. A journalist with a newsletter and a billionaire-backed political network might both be called “creators”, but they aren’t doing remotely the same thing. One is trying to produce journalism. The other may be trying to manufacture consent, seed talking points or make coordinated influence look like spontaneous public opinion.

I wonder whether the next useful distinction is less mainstream versus independent, and more about money, infrastructure and power. Who’s reporting? Who’s organising? Who’s paying for the reach? Who gets amplified by the platforms? And who gets mistaken for an ordinary bloke with a microphone once the machinery disappears behind the feed?

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