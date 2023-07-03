Three weeks ago, the media’s failure to report men’s violence against women ethically or knowledgably was once again a topic of feverish discussion on social media. It has died down since then, but it will be back because that failure is built into the structures of all Australian media outlets.

In case you were lucky enough to avoid it, Brittany Higgins was, as she has been for years now, the focus of (mostly male) journalist’s assumption that a woman’s allegation that a man raped her is only newsworthy if it’s sensationalised (aka dehumanised), politically useful, or ideologically polarising.

There’s nothing new or surprising about the approach.

Outdated traditions of a male-dominated industry were never designed to report the causes and effects of men’s violence with any expertise or analysis; and despite a lot of movement, not much has changed. “Serious Important Journalism” is still divided into politics, business, sport, global affairs, special investigations, lifestyle (aka women’s issues), while everything else is bundled into general news reporting.

Consider: there are around 250 members of the Canberra press gallery and Jona has a list of at least 200 sports journalists in Australia.

Imagine if you will, a looming AFL Grand Final, and the editor of a major news outlet glancing around the newsroom to find a bored cadet journo they could assign to cover the event. How about a Prime Ministerial press conference about a big policy announcement — any general news journalist lazing about the newsroom can make a few notes and report what was said?

Right.

Any editor who tried such a thing would be fired or sent off for a mental health examination. But this is almost always how domestic and sexual violence is reported. It’s covered by general news journalists who have little expertise, almost no knowledge of the sector, no sense of who is knowledgeable and trustworthy, as well as minimal understanding of the history or the structural issues, and no specialist training in the topic. All things that would be required of any journalist permitted to report a standard AFL game.

Share

Leave a comment

Men’s violence against women is a structural political, economic, health, educational, legal, racial, and human rights topic and yet Australian media has no expert journalists reporting it. None. Zip. Nada.

I cannot find a single news outlet that has a journalist specialising in reporting on what we still call Violence Against Women (using the passive voice to hide who is committing this violence, and well may we ask why are they invisible and why isn’t that question ever asked by the people supposedly reporting on the perpetrators of violence?)

Domestic and sexual violence (two forms of violence with distressingly common overlap) affect every single person in Australia.

This is not just because of the drastically understated prevalence data, but because even if that data was accurate (it isn’t) those one-in-three women who have reportedly been subjected to domestic and sexual violence have partners, children, colleagues, friends, family, doctors, teachers, accountants, bankers, hairdressers, sports coaches, local police, political representatives, lawyers, employees, employers, tram drivers, supermarket cashiers, paramedics, car mechanics, Centrelink staff, neighbours, and lawyers who are affected by the effects of the violence someone chose to commit against them. Those people are colluders, perpetrators, confidantes, or bystanders, even if they don’t know it. Every single person in Australia is affected by male violence and every single person needs to understand more about it.

Media has a crucial role to play in this.

They can normalise the public debate on what is still a poorly understood topic. They could debunk some of the myths that remain stubbornly persistent in our community. They could provide analysis of the huge amount of policy coming out of federal and state governments. They could summarise and explain the groundbreaking research going on in universities and organisations such as ANROWS that provide context, nuance and evidence on how and why domestic violence is so gendered, as well as the lifelong social, economic, political, legal, medical, and psychological effects it has on all the people involved.

What we get instead is single-incident based crime and court reporting—subject to defamation and contempt of court limitations—and a few feature articles any halfway decent AI could produce.

There are, of course, exceptions.

Thank you for reading The Future of Everything. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

When Grace Tame, Brittany Higgins, and the memory of a woman called Kate sparked Australia’s #MeToo moment, some of Australia’s best-known female journalists had a come-to-Jesus moment and produced some very good journalism about the misogyny that has always been embedded in Australian media and politics. Katharine Murphy, Karen Middleton, Sam Maiden, Laura Tingle, Louise Milligan, and Amy Remeikis were among them, writing about what many of them admitted were long-known but never-reported facts of endemic sexism, sexual harassment, and sexual assault in Parliament House and media newsrooms (the latter more hinted at than exposed).

When women in journalism do this kind of reporting, the backlash doesn’t just come from trolls on social media; it comes from their colleagues as well.

During the #MeToo moment, most male journalists stayed silent, ventured some tepidly “balanced” views, or plunged into a repetition of the same inability to see the truth grabbing their arses that they revealed in the wake of Julia Gillard’s misogyny speech. From accusing Gillard of “playing the gender card” to the framing of recent events as a new “crusade of women journos” (illustrated, as you can see, with a photo of a prime ministerial press conference showing a group of mostly male journalists and an exhausted looking Katherine Murphy), the Very Important Men of Australian journalism were outraged that women would dare contaminate the sacred “objectivity” of journalism by revealing the emotional, psychological, economic, social, and political price women pay for male violence.

From the AFR

Rinse and repeat when a “bombshell dossier” of information about Brittany Higgins fell off the back of a huckster and landed in a Murdoch press office. Cue the conga line of journalists eager to scrape the mud off a person I am required to call an “alleged” rape victim and hurl it at Labor MPs.

In addition to the backlash, any journalist permitted to report on gendered violence knows it is temporary. Typically, campaigns or moments driven by the knowledge or dedication of a single journalist—no matter how powerful or effective it at the time—ends as soon as that person moves on.

Expert journalism on sport or politics, on the other hand, is never dependent on an individual.

For example, in all our (well-deserved) Murdoch bashing (in which I have been an enthusiastic participant) it’s easy to forget that it was the Herald Sun’s Take A Stand campaign back in 2013 that first took media reporting on domestic violence away from the “it’s just a domestic” single-incident reporting.

Led by Ellen Whinnett, the then National Political Editor of the Herald Sun, and then Editor, Damon Johnson, the Take A Stand campaign exposed domestic violence as a structural issue fuelled, in part, by a systemic failure of media, politicians, and the legal system to address the causes and effects of male violence. After Whinnett moved on, however, the Herald Sun slowly reverted to the traditional single incident reporting of violence and colluded in publishing the “stop demonising men by reporting facts” gibbering of the Murdoch columnists.

Almost all major news outlets have a few journalists who do good reporting on violence, but they fit it in between their “real” jobs (political reporter, crime reporter, general reporter) and depend on editorial support to do so.

Freelancers such as Jess Hill and Nina Funnel have done outstanding work, but this also depends on the willingness of individual editors to commission, pay for, and publish their work.

Lack of willingness, particularly from editors, is a constant barrier. Common responses include: “We’ve already done domestic violence.” “Our audience aren’t really from that demographic.” “Our staff reporters can cover this” (that editor later published a newswire stenograph of a press release on the latest prevalence data from the ABS and utterly failed to understand the significance of what it did and did not tell us about violence in Australia).

A highly relevant aside: in 2016, Women In Media surveyed 1,000 women working in Australian media and found that 48 percent had “experienced intimidation, abuse or sexual harassment in the workplace”. That’s twice as high as similar investigations of police and defence forces, and only slightly lower than Federal Parliament. The report received almost no media coverage and the survey has not been repeated.

So, what is the solution?

We need editors from all outlets to understand that this is a topic that requires investment in expert and nuanced coverage beyond the useless formulaic dross that currently passes for reporting on male violence.

Our Watch, the national organisation set up (and now very well-funded) to do this work needs to return to the media training plan abandoned during the Morrison years. They started some great work on commissioning coursework to embed into journalism degrees. They began a survivor-advocate training and support program (also largely abandoned) and produced some useful media guidelines that very few journalists now use or even know about. They now need to partner with the Press Council and put some heft into holding media to account for any failure to abide by them.

Journalists also need education in how their role helps perpetuate myths about rape and domestic violence. They need help understanding how to interview and report on victims and survivors without shaping them to fit the Perfect Victim fiction or vilifying them for their failure to do so. They need reminding that women are not bit players in the story of violent men and that the causes and effects of men’s violence reach into every aspect of all our lives, whether we know it or not.

Without all this, journalism will continue to, not just fail women, but to fail its own purpose and the society it exists to inform.