Disagreeing better
Some late-night thoughts on what the fuck just happened
Apologies if this is a bit all over the place, but it is late. Or is it early?
In 2013 Cathy McGowan, an unknown independent from the rural Victorian seat of Indi, was elected to parliament, defeating the sitting Liberal member, Sophie Mirabella.
In 2016, McGowan not only held the seat, she increased her majority.
But here’s the moment a peripheral singl…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Future of Everything to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.