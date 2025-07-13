The Future of Everything

Juda Bacon
1d

We have been under the Zionist thumb for a long time, Tim. The only good thing about Jillian Segal's report is that it is now glaringly obvious. Maybe Albanese is playing a daring game here. See how good I am by not embracing this report in its entirety. Or maybe its gee how naive was I? Segal's first allegiance is to Zionist Israel, not Australia. Even Albanese must see that.

John Power
1d

In one simple statement, based on fact, Albonese could defuse this whole mess. The apparatus of the state, country, of Isreal is practising genocide daily. The Jewish religon, antisemitism do not enter into the discussion. Slaughter of innocent people and ethnic cleansing does.

