Whenever there's a crisis

The President sends his envoy in

Guns in Damascus

Oh, Jerusalem —Warren Zevon

One of the most common discussions we have in the comments here at The Future of Everything is about how we-the-people can influence those in power. It is always a difficult question to answer because, at the end of the day, it involves a version of what Max Weber called “the slow boring of hard boards”, the time-consuming process of persuasion that civilisation relies on.

Politics by other means

Really, there is no substitute for on-the-ground organising, knocking-on-doors and building engagement from the community level up. No wonder Oscar Wilde questioned the efficacy of socialism on the grounds that it involved too many meetings.

This ongoing difficulty in reaching those in power is all true unless, of course, you happen to own a coal mine or control a gas field. Then, you and your associates will be handed—as Senator David Pocock keeps pointing out—passes to Parliament House where you can wander the corridors of power more or less unencumbered. Pretty soon the government will be approving your gas projects even if it means destroying ancient Indigenous art spaces.

The same ability to whisper (shout) in the ear of power is also available, apparently, if you speak on behalf of the State of Israel. If you and your lobbyists can enforce the declension criticise Israel/abhor genocide/antisemitism, the Australian political class, including the media, will bend over backwards to hear you out.

As a lesson in the way that power really works in a democracy like ours, then, the rise to prominence of Jillian Segal via her appointment as the Albanese Government’s “Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism in Australia” is astoundingly clear. The fact that such a role was deemed necessary at all, and that the role was handed to her in particular, is the culmination of a lot of power-oxygenated blood pumping through the veins and arteries of the Australian body politic.

Louise Adler—who has been fearless and clear-sighted on these issues, especially since the October 7 attacks in Israel—points out that “With respect one might argue that Segal’s previous position as president of ECAJ (Executive Council of Australian Jewry), an unequivocal advocate for Israel as the Jewish homeland, should have disqualified her for the role,” but it is probably fair to say that something like the opposite is true. As Adler also notes:

With the ability to garner prime ministerial dinners, a battalion of lobbyists has gained access to editors, duchessed willingly seduced journalists keen to enjoy junkets and corralled more than 500 captains of industry to subscribe to full-page ads against antisemitism and thereby blurring political argument with prejudice and bias. It is no surprise that this relentless propaganda effort has paid off.

I want to try and make a bigger point here.

The Envoy’s recently released report, in which she takes it upon itself to influence Australia’s immigration, the level of funding provided to universities, and to have a say in what may be published in the free press, as well as to make a number of, frankly, broad and offensive declarations—that “antisemitism is “ingrained and normalised” in academia and cultural spaces, for instance—is a sort of apotheosis of the way in which governments, and ultimately societies, are shifted from openness to authoritarianism. It is an example of how legitimate concerns about something as serious as antisemitism can be mobilised for anti-democratic ends.

In other words, the Special Envoy’s overreach with this latest report is part of a process that has been ongoing in Western democracies for decades now. Piece by piece, under the cover of some legitimate concern, such as national security, an issue is presented in a way that drains it of all its nuances and reduces it to an us-against-them confrontation. Once set in these black-and-white terms, deliberation is drowned out either by degenerating into the hurling of abuse or, just as likely and just as damaging, to a sort of cowed silence: for fear of being accused of being “pro-terrorist” or “antisemitic”, good people go quiet.

By such processes have we been incrementally eased back into a sphere of politics that many of us thought had been relegated to history after the defeat of the Nazis in 1945. Fascism is again a viable alternative.

Politics is a strong and slow boring of hard boards. It takes both passion and perspective. Certainly all historical experience confirms the truth - that man would not have attained the possible unless time and again he had reached out for the impossible. But to do that a man must be a leader, and not only a leader but a hero as well, in a very sober sense of the word. And even those who are neither leaders nor heroes must arm themselves with that steadfastness of heart which can brave even the crumbling of all hopes. This is necessary right now, or else men will not be able to attain even that which is possible today.” ― Max Weber

These values-based campaigns and strategies—often collectively known as culture wars—work by using some hot-button issue to cut across other political divisions and forge new alliances.

In What’s the matter with America, analyst Thomas Franks contended that ordinary voters, in an act of what he called “derangement”, abandon their own material interests because they have been convinced that other matters are more important.

He tells the story of a friend’s father who “votes for the farthest-Right Republicans he can find on the ballot” and that the “issue that bought him over was abortion.” His friend’s father, a devout Catholic, “was persuaded in the early nineties that the sanctity of the fetus outweighed all his other concerns, and from there he gradually accepted the whole pantheon of conservative devil figures: the elite media…the la-de-da feminists,” and whomever else conservative figures tell him are “contemptuous of our values.” Franks sums it up as follows:

This derangement is the signature expression of the Great Backlash, a style of conservatism that first came snarling onto the national stage in response to the partying and protests of the late sixties. While earlier forms of conservatism emphasized fiscal sobriety, the backlash mobilizes voters with explosive social issues-summoning public outrage over everything from busing to un-Christian art-which it then marries to pro-business economic policies. Cultural anger is marshaled to achieve economic ends. And it is these economic achievements—not the forgettable skirmishes of the never-ending culture wars—that are the movement's greatest monuments. …[I]n reality it is the long American backlash that has made possible the international free-market consensus, driving the lone superpower relentlessly to the right and allowing its successive pro-business governments to push their neo-laissez-faire vision without fear of contradiction. …Because some artist decides to shock the Middle Americans by dunking Jesus in urine, the entire planet must remake itself along the lines preferred by the Republican Party, U.S.A.

Unfortunately, Franks missed the import of his own analysis and couldn’t see the endgame, which has turned out to be Trumpism. He naively—if understandably—dismissed this sort of politics as a distraction, relentlessly confident in the ability of liberalism to conquer any slide into authoritarianism.

The depth of this failure of imagination is apparent in Franks own words. In his related book, What’s the Matter with Kansas, he states bluntly that what is going on is a bait-and-switch that people are falling for and that the changes they are taught to fear never really come about. He sums it up in this way: “Vote to stop abortion; receive a rollback in capital gains taxes. Vote to make our country strong again; receive deindustrialization …Vote to stand tall against terrorists; receive Social Security privatization.”

The leaders of the backlash, Franks suggests, know that they can’t really change the culture and don’t really want to. He writes, “Abortion is never halted. Affirmative action is never abolished. The culture industry is never forced to clean up its act….[B]ecause some artist decides to shock the hicks by dunking Jesus in urine, the entire planet must remake itself along the lines preferred by the Republican Party, U.S.A.”

It hits you in the face, doesn’t it?

In Trump’s America, abortion has been all-but halted; affirmative action has been stymied, redefined as woke, and in institutions as various as the universities and the military, programs designed to address disadvantage are outlawed or made subject to punitive cuts in funding. The culture industry has surrendered to the demands of the hyper-conservative Trump social agenda, banning books from libraries and other public institutions.

Franks was hardly alone in being dismissive of the power of such tactics, but his example is telling.

Critic Ellen Willis wrote in her review of the Kansas book about how Franks was lauded on the American left and was seen to have called the bluff on the mechanism of rightwing political misdirection. But Willis herself was less convinced and was one of the few early progressive analysts to allow for just how effective this methodology is and how important non-material concerns are to politics itself.

Franks and others like him dismissed these concerns as “hallucinatory”, but to do that, Willis argued, “is to say that people (at least working-class people) do not, under normal circumstances, care deeply about anything beyond the size of their paychecks. Nor does this view consider that culture and economics are deeply intertwined: the family, after all, is an economic as well as a cultural institution.”

Willis cites the Ronald Reagan campaign I mentioned in a previous newsletter, noting that “with his paean to ‘morning in America’ and call for an ‘opportunity society’ he co-opted the yearnings that had been aroused by the ’60s movements and stifled by the nonstop pull-up-your-socks lecture of the Carter years. Freedom, as recoded by the Reagan right, meant pursuing unlimited wealth, at least in one’s dreams, and so identifying with the rich, their desire for low taxes, and their aversion to ‘big government’; it meant embracing America’s mission to make the world safe for democracy; it meant license to express rage.”

Yes, it was a bait-and-switch as Franks noted, but it was not a distraction. It started to redefine the entire nature of how people related to politics. It ultimately activated the worst instincts of a sufficiently large section of the population—in America and around the world—so that Trump’s fascism has been normalised and is growing in intensity every week.

So, then, when a Special Envoy for Antisemitism in Australia—installed and empowered by the federal government itself—releases a report that openly and shamelessly exploits an issue of genuine concern—actual, existing antisemitism—and drains it of all complexity and mounts an us-against-them case designed as much to stifle debate as encourage it, we need to be as clear-eyed as Ellen Willis, not naive like Thomas Frank.

This willingness to deprive the issue of all context and thus close down the space where reasonable people might disagree, is never more apparent than in the Report’s failure to even mention what is unfolding in Gaza. To quote Adler again, “The omissions are as important as the inclusions in the plan. Zionism is mentioned only once, in the section demanding the adoption of the IHRA definition.”

After the last election, we took pride in the fact that we had “rejected Trumpism” and there was some truth in claim. Peter Dutton flew too close to the MAGA sun, his wings melted, and he crashed headfirst into the ground in the middle of Dixon.

But since then, various members of the Albanese Government have reasserted the centrality of the US alliance in Australian foreign policy and we continue to be driven, as a nation, by the American slide—on an increasingly sharp slope—into authoritarianism. AUKUS is just one part of system that ties us to this process in way that our elites find almost impossible to resist.

Gaza is another.

I have a great deal of sympathy for the difficulty Albanese faces with all this, but if the collapse of democracy in the United States has taught us anything it is that you can’t incrementalise your way to opposing this vile trend. Every concession on every hot-button issue is a step in the wrong direction, and giving carte blanche to an obviously compromised “envoy” who is giving cover to what the Netanyahu Government is doing in Gaza by stoking division in Australia is a massive concession that should never have been made.

We need to keep pressure on the government so that it doesn’t give wholesale approval to this travesty of a report.

