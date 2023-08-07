Baby, sweet baby

I wanna feel your breath

Even though you like to flirt with death

Baby, sweet baby

Can't get enough

Please come find me and help me get fucked up —Lucinda Williams, Essence

It was disappointing—but as predictable as rising temperatures—to see Tanya Plibersek all over social media last week boasting that her government’s lobbying had caused UNESCO to withdraw its “in danger” warning regarding the Great Barrier Reef.

As pyrrhic victories go, they don’t come much pyrrhicer.

For years we have wondered what people in power would do when denial of climate change was completely overtaken by events, when the evidence—from melting glaciers to hot oceans to extreme weather events—leaped off the climate models and into people’s summer holidays and became overwhelming.

We are starting to find out, with responses happening on a continuum, from delay to what the fuck.

Even Plibersek conceded in her ill-judged tweets that UNESCO’s decision “doesn’t mean the Reef is in the clear”, but she continued to insist that it “confirms Labor’s policies are making a difference.”

It confirms no such thing.

All it confirms is that Labor are happy to engage in whatever tactics they can to avoid the project we must all eventually take on—and for which we elect governments to pursue—the confrontation with the various extractive industries at whose behest governments around the world continue to put us all in danger in the name of consolidated profit making.

Governments, including our own, are choosing to protect fossil fuel industries—and the few jobs left in those sectors—and to hope that somehow the sky doesn’t fall in while we ever-so slowly transition to renewables in way that is acceptable to capital.

Ross Gitting wrote the other day:

We’ve exchanged a government of closet climate-change deniers for a government that knows what it should do, but is dragging its feet under the influence of two powerful unions representing the interests of a relative handful of mine workers who don’t want to look for jobs elsewhere.

Labor’s strategy is to dress this all up as responsible, mature governance, to go heavy on the rhetoric of change and present themselves as the good guys, as infinitely superior to the alternatives, while rationalising every new coal mine or gas project as something that could only be opposed by extremists.

Once you convince yourself that you are the only adult in the room—as Labor have done—it is a tiny step to strategies of discipline and punish, of wielding the “legitimate violence” of the state against anyone who disagrees with you. You must resort to those tactics because, by definition, you have already given up on rational persuasion.

As ever, the “sensible centre” has blood on its hands.

Thus, various State governments—most of them Labor—are increasing the penalties against climate activists.

New South Wales: In April 2022, the NSW state government introduced laws and penalties specifically targeting protesters who blocked roads and disrupted business activities. These laws have been criticized for disproportionately punishing climate protesters and violating their rights to peaceful protest. Ya think?

Victoria and Tasmania: Both Victoria and Tasmania have proposed new anti-protest laws that would impose harsh penalties for non-violent protest. These laws are currently before parliament and have raised concerns about the disproportionate targeting of climate activists.

South Australia: South Australia rushed through anti-protest laws shortly after a rally outside an oil and gas conference briefly closed traffic. The laws were introduced following suggestions to increase fines against protesters and give courts the power to jail protesters.

In Western Australia the other day, protesters showed up at the house of Woodside CEO, Meg O’Neil, and the response from various power centres has been instructive.

Most of the media have condemned the action and have been happy to regurgitate Woodside PR that characterises the protesters as extremists. One spokesman said, “This is an unacceptable escalation in activity designed to threaten and intimidate by an extremist group which has no interest in engaging in respectful and constructive debate about Woodside’s role in the transition towards a lower-carbon world.”

This is the strategy, if you haven’t noticed.

Those protesting to save the planet are dismissed as extremists and have the full force of the state brought down upon them, while the perpetrators, the various corporate interests inflicting the environmental damage that threatens a viable planet for future generations, are presented as victims.

War is peace. Freedom is slavery. And the millionaire head of a multi-billion dollar mining company, strip mining the earth and putting human life at risk, is a victim.

Certainly, Labor’s Chris Bowen thought so.

I have almost reached the regrettable conclusion that the Negro's great stumbling block in the stride toward freedom is not the White Citizens Councillor or the Ku Klux Klanner but the white moderate who is more devoted to order than to justice…who constantly says, "I agree with you in the goal you seek, but I can't agree with your methods of direct action"…who constantly advises the Negro to wait until a "more convenient season." Shallow understanding from people of good will is more frustrating than absolute misunderstanding from people of ill will. —Martin Luther King

This is all state capture of the most obvious sort, with governments acting as little more than muscle for corporate interests.

Even more extreme are the likes of Rishi Sunak. George Monbiot points out in a recent article that British PM is doubling down:

There was once a widespread belief…that governments would step up when – and only when – disaster struck. But it is precisely because disaster has struck, visibly and undeniably, that they are stepping down. To buy himself a few more months of political survival, Rishi Sunak, representing a party that has recently taken £3.5m from major polluters and climate deniers, is threatening the welfare of the human species. He has switched, over the past fortnight, from doing a grand total of nothing to prevent climate chaos to actively sabotaging both the climate programmes he inherited and the efforts of other public bodies.

Oh, and there is this.

A firm founded by Rishi Sunak’s father-in-law signed a billion-dollar deal with BP two months before the prime minister opened hundreds of new licences for oil and gas extraction in the North Sea…. The Indian IT company is owned by the prime minister’s wife’s family although Sunak has insisted the matter is of “no legitimate public interest”.

We are being played for mugs.

Maybe we are mugs.

Or maybe we are suffering from what WH Auden once described as “West’s Disease”. He was referring to the writer Nathaniel West, who wrote books that, Auden said, were “parables about a Kingdom of Hell whose ruler is not so much a Father of Lies as a Father of Wishes.”

David Milch, the creator of the TV show Deadwood, described West’s Disease as being about “people who for whatever reason, are unable to turn wishes into passions in their life, and lacking that capacity, sit passively in mute outrage, anticipating disasters.”

Maybe that’s us. Maybe it’s our leaders.

Father of Wishes strikes me as a perfect moniker for Anthony Albanese.

I’m sure no-one expected the change of government in 2022 to fix everything, but we had a right expect better than we are getting. As I’ve argued in several pieces now, no Labor government has ever had a better opportunity to reset political debate on key matters—especially on climate change—than the Albanese Government. In fact, if there was ever a time for the Labor Party to be a Labor Party, not Liberal Lite, now would be that time.

The community independents, elected specifically on a platform of serious climate reform, hold seats that used to belong to the denialist Liberal Party and they will likely hold those seats at the next election. They have turned key Liberal electorates into allies for climate change

News Corp, one of the great agents of climate denialism in the world, has never had less clout with the Australian electorate than they do now

Meanwhile, the main opposition party and the key vehicle for inaction on climate change, the formerly mighty Liberal Party of Australia, are melting before our eyes

The whole situation is a gift for a party—or a prime minister—who had a spine and a sense of decency. There has never been a better time for a government to take the people into their confidence and lay out a serious strategy of reform. It wouldn’t be easy, but in many ways, Labor would be pushing an open door.

Things can be done. There is no need to give up hope.

But it requires the sensible centre, the rusted-on supporters, the various moderates, to stop giving Labor and the powerful constituencies they are pandering to a pass, to stop making excuses for them, and instead join with the “extremists” who want to follow the science to an actual solution.

Delay and denial amount to the same thing. And the father of wishes is necessarily the father of lies.