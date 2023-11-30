First, some good news. One of the encouraging things about the recent controversial letter journalists were asked to sign about coverage of the war in Gaza was its recognition of the problems of “both-sideism” in journalism.

We - journalists from across the Australian media landscape - call on Australian newsrooms to undertake these steps to improve coverage: 1.Adhere to truth over ‘both-sidesism’. Both-sidesism is not balanced or impartial reporting; it acts as a constraint on truth…

Twenty years ago, back in the blogging days, when people like me started complaining about this inherent problem baked into the professional practice of journalism, we were told to pull our heads in, that no such problem existed. Both-sideism wasn’t a thing, don’t you know. You just don’t understand how journalism works, journalists assured us with a pat on the head and ten other condescending fobs that saw all criticism dismissed as ignorance. Or abuse.

So, it’s good to see that there is a more general acceptance of this problem amongst journalists themselves. And, hey, I’m not taking any credit for this shift, but it is important to recognise that a shift has occurred.

Yay.

Anyway, the aforementioned letter has caused quite a stir in newsrooms and has made visible to we mere mortals of the political underclass the way in which power operates and is negotiated in the world of journalism and how the decisions made in those circles affect all aspects of our democracy.

Management and senior editors at Nine Entertainement issued a statement saying that they would restrict the ability of any of their journalists to cover the Gaza war if they signed the letter.

A similar line was taken by management at the ABC:

ABC news director Justin Stevens has also urged the public broadcaster’s journalists not to sign the letter. “You should not sign any petition that may bring into question your impartiality or that of the ABC’s coverage,” he wrote in a memo. “Maintaining trust and credibility as an ABC staff member means you forgo the opportunity to share your opinions about stories on which you report or may be involved in.”

Gimme a ticket for an aeroplane

Ain't got time to take a fast train

Lonely days are gone, I'm a-goin' home

My baby, just-a wrote me a letter

On one reading of the letter, it is hard to see what all the fuss is about.

It centres the need for the best and most fearless coverage possible, and puts a particular emphasis on protecting journalists themselves, not just in their ability to do their work, but to not be killed in the process. It asks for an end to both-sideism, for broader historical context in coverage of the war, and scepticism about Israeli Government and Hamas pronouncements. It also asks that media outlets “Be transparent about journalists who have been on all-expenses paid trips to Israel organised by pro-Israeli government groups.”

Journalism 101, right?

Oh, my sweet, summer child.

On another reading of the letter, it is incredibly easy to see what all the fuss is about.

The letter is clear—in how it is framed and argued—that the authors/signatories believe that coverage of the current war in Gaza is, at least, at risk of being biased against Palestinians, that there is an immense power imbalance, not just in the war, but in how Western media have traditionally reported the region, and that this needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency.

Although the letter writers are rigorous in acknowledging the atrocities committed by Hamas, and the loss of Israeli life, as well as the risk of increases in antisemitism, their clear belief is that the ongoing power imbalance (the letter’s premise, if you like) leads them to the inevitable conclusion that mainstream media coverage of the war is tending to underplay the Palestinian side of this complex and multifaceted conflict.

We join hundreds of our colleagues in the US, Reporters Without Borders, the International Federation of Journalists and others in calling for an end to attacks on journalists and journalism itself. We also call for an end to violence against civilians in Gaza, the West Bank, Israel and Lebanon; the perpetrators of crimes against journalists and civilians be held to account; and Australian newsroom leaders to be as clear-eyed in their coverage of atrocities committed by Israel as they are of those committed by Hamas. We stand by our Palestinian, Arab, Muslim, Jewish and Israeli colleagues during a time that is personally and professionally confronting for them. The rise in both Islamophobia and antisemitism has ripple effects for those communities worldwide.

I don’t really want to adjudicate the central case here. It’s not my place and may well be above my paygrade (not difficult, admittedly). I will say, that if I was a working journalist for a mainstream media outlet, I would be happy to sign the letter, and I think me telling you that goes to heart of what is really at stake between those journalists who have signed and their bosses who are threatening to punish them if they do.

Share

Refer a friend

The point is, there is an argument to be had about the nature of this coverage. It is a legitimate argument about the way in which this incredibly important event is presented to those of us in the rest of the world. You do not serve that argument—nor journalism, nor truth—by imposing a double standard on those you are asking to cover this war by ordering them not to sign a letter like this.

But that is what is happening.

As I noted the other day in commenting on the ABC telling journalists not to the use the words apartheid, war crime, or genocide: “simply not using those words is in and of itself a judgement call about their accuracy, every bit as much as using the words is. NOT using the words is also taking sides in a disputed claim. It's just another form of the bias you are saying you want to avoid.”

The reaction to the letter is the same problem writ large.

By telling journalists not to sign it, and making clear that if they do, it will affect the work they are able to do, the editors and managers at Nine and the ABC are guilty of the very bias they are arguing against.

If they can’t see that, then you can’t help but feel they are choosing not to see it, because it is a double standard burning with the brightness of a thousand suns.

In fact, it is even more clearcut than that philosophical argument above suggests. Because, for heaven’s sake, how do they square the idea that signing this letter somehow brings into question the integrity of their news outlets, while their own now well-documented junkets to Israel don’t?

A PHOTO OF BEVAN SHIELDS, DAVID LIPSON, BEN ENGLISH AND SHARRI MARKSON ON THE BANKS OF THE DEAD SEA, AS ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED BY THE AFR (IMAGE: AFR)

As Crikey has been reporting, “It's become clear that a number of Australian politicians and journalists have been on organised tours to the Middle East — many of them sponsored by pro-Israel lobby groups and interest organisations.”

For decades, Israeli advocacy groups have sent journalists as well as elected and aspiring politicians to the Middle East on what the NSW Jewish Board of Deputies calls the “Journalists’ Mission to Israel”. “For about 25 years, the NSW Jewish Board of Deputies (JBD) has been inviting senior media personnel to take part in the annual journalists’ study tour of Israel,” the board’s website reads. “The aim of the study mission is to demonstrate the complexity of the situation in the Middle East and provide journalists with background briefings to improve their knowledge of the issues.” While the trips themselves remain a rather opaque element of the media landscape (indeed, the NSW JBD did not respond for comment), a number of the most powerful people in Australian media have been on tours of Israel, organised and often funded (at least in part) by the JBD or the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC). The trips often include time in the occupied Palestinian territories or meetings with Palestinian officials as part of the experience.

Cam Wilson reported in Crikey this week, concerns about this double standard were fobbed off when the matter was raised between journalists and management at Nine Entertainment:

Editors…argued that the bans — while saying they were hesitant to use the word “ban” to describe them — were not punitive and were set to last as long as the conflict does. …When one editor raised that a hypothetical reader coming across a Nine journalist’s name on the open letter would affect their perception of the paper, a staff member asked why it wouldn’t be the same for someone who’d been on a trip, especially given that they weren’t required to disclose it. While saying that going on a junket “years ago” wouldn’t affect a journalist’s coverage, editors singled out two journalists in the newsroom for having gone on trips — one supported by a movie studio and the other by environmental advocacy group Greenpeace — and whether they would need to disclose this. In both cases, these journalists, who declined to comment to Crikey, had disclosed the relationship as part of their coverage. “They tried to make comparisons that weren’t really comparisons,” one journalist said.

It is a breathtaking double standard, and it goes to deeper issues about why journalism is almost irretrievably broken, and let me spell out what is at stake.

The whole incident of the letter about coverage of the Gaza war, and the way senior Australian media figures have responded to that letter and to their staff, shows the extent to which undeclared and unexamined biases, preferences, experiences, beliefs and values always—always—factor into the work journalists do; that there is no “view from nowhere” from which the world can be “objectively” reported; and that the only hope we have as consumers of news for our democratic interests being well served is if media organisations are transparent about such fraught issues.

It highlights the point independent journalist Amy McQuire made in a recent piece:

‘Objectivity’ means lying about your own positionings because every single article we see today is biased. Bias affects the way a story is framed, and the way a people are represented. If I can again use the example of Indigenous Australia, many of the stories about ‘violence’, are predicated first on colonial representations of Aboriginal men as inherently violent and upholders of violent traditional culture. These representations are not innocent, but instead have history: Australian journalists are working within a regime of representation in which this is the only way to speak of Aboriginal peoples. By abiding or striving for false notions of ‘objectivity’ that deny the very reality that everyone is biased, you obscure another journalistic cornerstone: that of transparency.

You don’t have to accept the implicit argument put forward in the letter to recognise this bigger issue. But you do have to accept that the point is to have the discussion, not to pretend it can be settled by diktat from senior people who clearly have their own blind spots with the matter.

The reaction by the senior staff shows that those who run our media, despite their desperate protestations to the contrary, aren’t really protecting masthead or newsroom integrity: they are enforcing an understanding of journalism that is deeply contested and that, left to fester, will undermine trust in journalism itself.

Who am I kidding?

It is already undermining that trust, and thousands are turning away from engaging with mainstream media, particularly young people, precisely because citizens everywhere can see that the idea of journalism as a cornerstone of democracy is being destroyed by power imbalances that the beneficiaries and guardians of those imbalances simply will not admit.

Full marks to all those brave enough to sign the letter. Shame on those within the media who are so blinded by loyalty to something other than truth and democratic discussion that they don’t even realise, apparently—I’ll give them the benefit of the doubt—that they are violating the very standards they claim to be upholding.

It has taken decades to get the idea of “both-sideism” even slightly acknowledged as the poison for journalism that it is. Let’s not take another twenty years to rethink the risks inherent in the idea of a top-down imposed notion of “objectivity”.