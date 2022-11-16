The abundance of digital media

Earlier this week, ABC Breakfast host, Michael Rowland, interviewed Victorian Premier Dan Andrews. In what one can only imagine was an attempt to put the Premier on the spot, Rowlands asked, “Do you accept that there are voters, possibly many voters, and possibly many voters in Labor seats, waiting with their figurative baseball bats, wanting to punish you for the lockdowns and other Covid measures in Victoria?”

After pushback from audience members, Rowland issued what some are calling an apology:

A little more reflection and he might have realised that the issue wasn’t so much the use of the term baseball bats and the violence it conjures—violence we are already seeing at early voting in Victoria at the moment, as it happens—as bad as that was.

The real issue was that his question framed our understanding of the Melbourne lockdowns in a way that didn’t reflect the way in which Victorians responded at the time. Rowland’s framing took it for granted—or at least prioritised—in a very clumsy way, the views of those who objected to the lockdowns, when in fact, at the time, a vast majority of Victorians were supportive of the measures.

The lockdown might be draconian, but Victorians overwhelmingly support the public health restrictions imposed to curb the second wave of coronavirus infections, with support for the measures highest among voters aged over 55, according to a Guardian Essential poll. New research shows 72% of the sample backs the decision of the Andrews government to impose a curfew between 8pm and 5am, 71% supports curbs on leaving the house, while 70% endorse restrictions on business and the requirement that people travel no further than 5km from their house. Voters aged over 34 are more likely to support the current lockdown measures than younger people.

That this view might have changed—some polls show that today a majority think the lockdowns went on too long—doesn’t alter the slant in Rowland’s framing, and in fact, the media’s relentless focus on the “anger” around the lockdowns has no doubt been part of why, in hindsight, people have softened their support.

And this is part of the point I am making.

The media are not separate from the news they report—they do not stand on some lofty hill merely observing. They influence our understanding of events, and our opinions about them, by the way in which they report: the way they frame stories, what they choose to tell, what they choose to leave out, and the emphasis they provide. Their reporting is also affected by their personal views on a given subject, and the whole idea of “objective” reporting is that it recognises this inherent bias and tries to overcome it. To be objective, in other words, is not to pretend that you can assume some unbiased point above the fray—the view from nowhere as various theorists have called it—but to recognise precisely the impossibility of that and adjust accordingly.

The essence of that adjustment is to studiously avoid the sort of baseball-bat framing that Rowland indulged in, not just for the reasons he acknowledged but for the deeper bias it betrayed, its foregrounding of those who resented the lockdowns.

All of this has an added significance in the era of digital media, and most mainstream journalists have still not adjusted to the demands of this new environment, demands that fundamentally change what it means to report an event.

Traditional media happened in an environment of scarcity, where few people had access to the people who “made the news”, few of us could comment upon or share our views of “the news”, and almost none of us had a platform through which we could respond to the, say, political coverage.

Newspapers tended to oligarchical—if not monopolistic—control of a given geographical area, normally a city or a region, while broadcast news was protected by a licensing system and the inherent cost involved in setting up and running a television or radio station. Editors, owners, and journalists acted as gatekeepers of what counted as news, of what was important and what wasn’t, and it was a system that had its upsides and its downsides.

Within this environment they developed ways of working that set out to fulfil the remit of being a fourth estate, a watchdog on power, to engage in public interest journalism, and while we shouldn’t accept that image of media uncritically—its prejudices and predilections were often hidden or otherwise unexamined because there was little outside pressure on them to do so—it developed certain practices that helped them perform their basic role.

In such an environment, simply reporting what a politician said was often a key part of the job. Providing so-called balance—the “he said/she said” format—was also a popular tool, while journalists themselves tended to be generalists who relied upon input from various experts when more detailed analysis was called for.

All these standard tools of journalism had their own problems, but they became even more problematic when news became digitised and moved into the sphere of online distribution and the content creation associated with various social media platforms.

The key changes were that news went from an arena of scarcity to one of abundance. At the same time, media went from being mass to being niche. Whereas “everyone” used to read the only available newspapers in a geographical area, or would regularly, at the time appointed by the networks, watch the television news or listen to the radio news, digitisation freed audiences from these constraints and allowed people to decide for themselves when and with whom they interreacted to find their news.

The claim that this has led to polarisation and the creation of echo chambers that people inhabit and insulate themselves from views they don’t wish to hear is exaggerated—the opposite is true in many ways, as I have noted before—but it is certainly true that traditional, aggregate views of “public opinion” no longer hold, and that they were an artefact of the very nature of scarce media.

The recent US midterm elections are a perfect illustration of how polling and traditional media narrative formation can fundamentally mislead our understanding of what is happening, and how the media badly need to reform the way in which they do their job.

The key point I am making is that, in the new environment of media abundance, straight reporting of what a politician said, or the “he said/she said” format, or the idea of a generalist reporter—all of these standard tools of journalism—become not just problematic but potentially ruinous to accurate reporting.

For instance, politicians have learned to narrowcast rather than broadcast and will happily say one thing to one audience and something quite different to another. The same tendency has allowed politicians to outright lie when being questioned on various matters—think of the willingness of a Trump or a Morrison to call black white and up down—because politicians figured out that journalists are generally happy enough to simply repeat what they said, and were, in fact, likely to make a headline out of it. The media remained—and remain—reluctant to call a lie a lie, especially in a headline, and the lie can therefore travel around the world and do its damage long before the truth has pulled on its socks. (Yes, it remains true that many don’t read past the headline.)

Pushed on this sort of verbatim reporting, journalists will often defend themselves by saying, but that’s what was said, but it is a bullshit and self-deluding response.

Unless journalists are providing context, calling a lie a lie, or at least registering the inconsistency in what is being said to different audiences, they are no longer “just reporting” what a politician said, they are actively engaging in the communication strategy of that politician.

The complete opposite of what public interest journalism demands.

Michael Rowland was engaging in a similar sort of bias when he raised the issue of the baseball bats. He was leaning into the very sorts of interpretations that he should have been challenging.

The idea that the lockdowns were deeply unpopular obviously plays into the hands of the Liberal Party opposition who would very much like people to believe that idea, and therefore think less of Premier Andrews. Rowland was—at best, credulously—giving his mainstream imprimatur, and the good name of the ABC, to a particular point of view, rather than providing full context.

And really, it has been worse than that, with reporting of the Victorian state election providing many examples of how the entire process is going pear shaped.

When the HeraldSun and the television and radio news stations relentlessly pursue ten-year-old stories about a car accident involving Dan Andrews’ wife, or conjure insane conspiracy theories about the back injury the Premier received when he slipped on some steps at a holiday house at the beach, they are not being tough, in-your-face seekers of truth: they are, in fact, obscuring the very things for which they could properly hold the Premier to account and on which we-the-voters deserve to be fully informed, whether it be about the logging of native forests or even the fiscal situation of the state.

They are not only not challenging conspiracy theories; they are helping to manufacture them.

Until journalists realise that the rules of the game have changed, that they are now operating in an arena of abundance over which they have little control, not the one of scarcity where they could play the role of gatekeeper, they will continue to fail to hold politicians properly to account or fulfil their role of informing us so we can make better decisions.

Having said that, the changed nature of media is something we all need to be aware of. We are all now “part of the media”, part of the abundance, and there is an onus on all of us not to engage with amplification through even reasoned engagement. It is too easy for bad actors to manipulate things, as David Simon (creator of The Wire) noted in his recent exit from Musk-owned Twitter:

The solution to the worst kinds of lying and racebaiting isn’t to accord such shit-talk its place in the national agora and then reply with a careful and reasoned counterargument. When a Goebbels or Streicher declares that Jews drink the blood of baptized children, the strategic defense against such is not to join the argument and say, no, actually, they do not, and then drone out an analysis of the Tsarist forgeries in which the claim originates. The solution is to call the lying motherfucker a taintsniffing shitmonger and send his tweet to digital oblivion. Mock, block and roll. That’s what Twitter, in the end, taught me: The worst and most cancerous campaigns on the internet are not to be outreasoned or debated. Doing so grants credibility where none should exist.

As I say, we all need to learn this lesson, but none more so than editors and journalists of the legacy media who, despite all the change, remain central to the ability of democracies to understand themselves and tell fact from fiction. Enough with the faux tough-guy questions about baseball bats and falling back on “traditional reporting” as an excuse for reckless amplification.

It’s time to recognise that the game changed forever about two decades ago.



UPDATE AND CORRRECTION: An earlier version of this post said that The Age was one of those outlets that ran the follow-up, conspiratorial story of Dan Andrew’s back injury and the resurfaced story of his wife’s car accident. A journalist from The Age contacted me to correct what I had written, saying, "I've just read your newest post, which I enjoyed. But I wanted to correct you on a point you made. The Age didn't cover the recent Herald Sun-led drama over the Premier's car accident or back injury. It's frustrating that you've linked us to that coverage."

I have updated the post and apologise for the error. As I said, we all need to be more careful.

