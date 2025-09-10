When John Howard shows up in public these days, his faltering presence should be a reminder that no single person has done more to bring the Liberal Party—and by extension, the Coalition—to their current state of collapse and unelectability than the former prime minister. In one way it is insane to call his period in government—as our second-longest serving PM—a pyrrhic victory, but increasingly, that is how it appears.

And therefore think him as a serpent’s egg—Which, hatched, would as his kind grow mischievous—And kill him in the shell. (Julius Caesar, Act II Scene I)

Watching Howard on Sky News recently talking about immigration, I remembered a description Bob Ellis wrote in one of his early books, where he describes Mr Howard’s voice as “that fatalistic, not quite complaining not quite tedious monotone with which month by month for five years (as Fraser’s Treasurer) he lowered the threshold of reasonable hope in his fellow countrymen. He had not actually said, ‘Well, given time and world circumstances, I think any reasonable person would now agree that slavery was inevitable…’ but given time, and worsening circumstances, he might, with his usual avid lack of relish, embrace it.”

There he was the other night, not embracing slavery, but with his not quite tedious monotone and his usual avid lack of relish, pining for the days of assimilation.

“I do think that we have made the mistake of emphasising the tribalism of multiculturalism rather than the benefits of what you might call an inclusive, integrated society,” he said, the strawman constructed effortlessly and on the run from his ever-present dilly bag of half-truths and misdirection. “I never thought there was anything particularly wrong with using old terms like integration and assimilation. Assimilation, to my mind, doesn't mean you forget your roots. I don't think for a moment that a person who was born in Italy or India should lose sight of that.”

How generous.

In his autobiography, Mr Howard writes, “Leaving aside for a moment the separate issue of the White Australia policy, Australia’s post-World War II immigration policy had been built on the principle of assimilation.” How exactly we leave aside the White Australia policy when discussing assimilationist immigration policy in Australia, or how it might be a separate issue, is never discussed, but the rhetorical sidestep is enough—and it is brilliant in its own way—to at least suggest that they could be separate things.

David Marr interviewed John Howard for his 1999 book, The High Price of Heaven, and there are examples of the same sleight of hand. At one point the former PM says, “Whatever may be the history of the past 200 years, the reality of 1987 is that Australia is one nation with one destiny,” and it is the same trick: let’s put aside the bits that don’t suit my argument—the last 200 years of history—and surprise, surprise, my argument wins!

Marr notes that “‘one nation’ has been Howard’s great theme in the years since” and he picks away at Howard’s slippery rhetoric, even echoing Ellis’s reference to that tedious monotone:

Time and again, he has argued with flat passion that Australia is at risk of 'legal fragmentation' if Aborigines are given more than 'an equal dispensation of justice'. Ask Howard precisely how this break-up is going to happen and he talks about a fragmenting sense of that egalitarianism which is 'such a valuable bond'. Press him further on his idea of Australian egalitarianism and it comes to seem peculiarly racist. Our egalitarian identity can survive ceaseless jockeying by everyone from Queenslanders to brain surgeons for a better-than-equal dispensation of justice, but apparently it can't survive a deal where Aborigines are the winners.

This is more forthright than Stuart Macintyre and Anna Clark in their book, The History Wars when they write that “He was not a racist, though he was prepared to use racial prejudice for political advantage…”. But neither interpretation does justice to the poison at heart of Mr Howard’s rhetoric.

The white-picket fence cover of the document considered the ultimate expression of his political values.

In the Sir Robert Menzies Lecture on ‘The Liberal Tradition’ delivered in November 1996, Howard attempted to rehabilitate the figure of Robert Menzies. It is the speech which launched the History Wars, the moment when Howard co-opted Geoffrey Blainey’s phrase about the “black armband view of history”, but I’m going to skip over that bit.

Menzies had been a punching bag for Labor—particularly for Keating—for years at that point, having been held up as a synecdoche of squandered opportunity, cultural dullness and imperial obsequiousness against which Keating’s new vision of an Asian-integrated, multicultural republic was offered as alternative and advancement. Howard was having none of it and it is completely reasonable that a Liberal leader would seek to reset Menzies’ place in history.

And although the speech is a very much a case of accentuate the positive, I don’t have a huge problem with his characterisation of the Lord Warden of the Cinque Ports.

But there is an irony at the heart of Howard’s argument. He talks about Menzies’ approach to the philosophy of liberalism and again, I think offers a reasonable assessment. But it is also a further example of Howard’s genius for seeing only what suits his purpose:

[Menzies] believed in a liberal political tradition that encompassed both

Edmund Burke and John Stuart Mill a tradition which I have described in

contemporary term is as the broad church of Australian Liberalism. Part of Menzies' legacy, therefore, is that Liberalism has developed political values that are neither ideological, on the one hand, nor mere bellwethers of every changing

circumstance, on the other. Menzies valued a broad-based political philosophy because he knew that it was from

such a philosophy that Liberalism derived its enduring values values such as

individual freedom, choice, diversity, opportunity, and the importance of strong

families and communities as bulwarks against the intrusive power of the State.

That is why the modern Liberal Party has never been a party of privilege or sectional

interests or narrow prejudice. …Menzies knew that a broad-based political philosophy is a necessary filter for the

narrow aspirations of individual lobby groups. He understood that the weaker a

political party's philosophical base, the more likely it is to be hijacked by single-issue

groups which have a focus that is sectional and not national. These aspects of Liberalism lay at the heart of Menzies' political views. They have an

enduring relevance and value, and modem Liberalism remains strongly committed to

them.

IN giving this account Howard is coopting the same philosophy for himself but in reality he was never a fan of the ‘broad church’ he claimed the Liberal Party to be.

The thing that strikes you as you read through the documents, speeches, news articles, and books from and about the 1980s and 1990s is how often Howard’s pronouncements about immigration, race, multiculturalism, Australian history and especially his views on First Nations’ peoples, end up causing divisions within his own party, whatever jackbooted rabbits they let loose in the broader community.

His own party dumped him as leader after his comments about Asian immigration in the 1980s. Ian McPhee crossed the floor citing a “profound objection as a Liberal” to the use of race as an immigration criterion, when Hawke capitalised on Howard’s comments. State Liberal leaders like Nick Greiner and Jeff Kennett had cause a number of times to distance themselves from Howard’s comments on matters of race, something that was particularly noticeable as Howard played footsie with Pauline Hanson once her popularity with a section of the electorate was established. Marr quotes Ian Viner talking about Indigenous policy and he says that “under Fraser we recognised we had to address both needs and questions of justice. Howard recognises the needs but doesn’t recognise there are issues of justice involved.”

Howard coopted the rhetoric of Menzies’ broad church but sought to stifle its reality. Consequently, the party he bequeathed to history was far more right-wing than the one Malcolm Fraser bequeathed him or the one Menzies bequeathed Fraser. So much so that it is impossible to imagine Robert Menzies being preselected by the party in its current form. So much so that Malcolm Fraser, the man who was willing to go to constitutional mattresses in order to claw back power from Labor in what amounted to a coup, ended up relinquishing his membership of Howard’s party.

Fraser, too, would not be preselected by the current Liberals.

And then there was Peter Dutton; almost inevitably there was Peter Dutton. He was the apotheosis of the party Howard created, and like Howard, lost his own seat at the last election he contested.

Howard’s electoral success, while it lasted—and it lasted a long time—smoothed over the divisions he created, but he ended up dividing the party irreparably, leaving it with no real way to reclaim its once unassailable position as the ‘natural party of government’. As we watch current leader Sussan Ley bickering with the likes of Jacinta Nampijinpa Price and Alex Antic over Indian immigrants and related matters, we are seeing Howard’s legacy play out. As we watch another blue seat turn teal, we are seeing Howard’s legacy play out.

Howard might still get a buzz from going on Sky News and doling out his usual pabulum on race and immigration and assimilation, but what is happening inside his old party is the failure of assimilation writ small. It doesn’t even work at the level of the party, let alone at the level of the nation. Assimilation presumes there is some agreement on the parameters of the ‘one nation’ Howard demands people assimilate to, when in fact that is precisely what is perpetually in dispute. Unless you can allow for that debate and accommodate the difference it presumes, collapse is the most likely outcome.

This doesn’t mean you can’t have a meaningful concept of nation, only that it needs to be one based in a social solidarity that recognises diversity, not one where one group imposes their values and stories and views on everyone else.

The only way to achieve the assimilation Howard is speaking of is by imposing the sort of authoritarian control that Donald Trump is currently imposing on America. In other words, ‘one nation’ is always and everywhere a police state, and it is not unity that is achieved but dominance.

Fortunately, the constituency in Australia for the violence inherent in John Howard’s position remains small and so his not-quite-complaining, not-quite-tedious, monotone largely falls on deaf ears in our irreducibly multicultural society.

