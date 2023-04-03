One must have a heart of stone to read the death of little Nell without laughing. —Oscar Wilde

The Liberal’s loss of Aston in last weekend’s by-election has provided yet another excuse for the political class—the media in particular—to wring its hands about the future of Liberal Party.

Will it survive? Can it survive? Can it not survive? Survival, what even is that? And other riveting speculations.

Some are also keen to remind us that the Liberal party has been in dire straits before and managed to uncircle the drain and jump back out of the sink, so don’t write them off yet!

The eternal cry of centrist commentators mistaking memory for insight.

The thing is, what is happening in Australian politics isn’t about the Liberals, though obviously their fate is implicated. What we are seeing is various forces that have been building for forty odd years working themselves out in ways predictable and not, in what amounts to a shift in the entire political landscape, not just the fate of one part(y) of it.

At the last federal election, for the first time, more than thirty per cent of voters voted for someone other than the major parties, consolidating a long trend and giving us a floating middle of voters—almost a third of the electorate—looking for somewhere to land. They are not swing voters in the traditional sense, swayed by last-minute inducements from the majors, but a discontented cohort looking for genuine alternatives.

So far, they have alighted, in the main, on the Greens and the community independents, but there is no guarantee it will always be so. The point is, the two-party spell has been broken and even conservative voters are willing to give their vote to unknown candidates if they feel they are genuinely representative and capable.

This is a huge psychological barrier to have crossed, and it is only likely to consolidate as the class of 2022 show themselves to be good local members.

As well, the major parties—the three parties of our two-party system—are no longer what they were. The post-war division of politics between labour and non-labour—the logic that gave the “majors” their shape—no longer holds, in large part because of the bipartisan approach to economic policy that gave us the Labor-created/Coalition-supported neoliberal regime in operation since the 1980s.

This has not only pushed Labor to the right, it has undermined the logic of them being a party of labour. This, in turn, has killed dead the raison d’etre of the Liberal Party itself, which, as the lovechild of the post-World War II IPA, was brought into existence to support capital and oppose labour (but I repeat myself).

As the material/economic logic of the Liberal’s existence dissolved, they have been flailing about looking for something to stand for, for something to oppose, and all they have been left with are culture-war topics that simply don’t work as well in Australia as they do in the United States. Generations of Liberal Party juniors have been sent to learn the ways and wiles of the Republican Party only to find that juju doesn’t work once you remove it from its native soil.

Thus, we can say, the other major turning point in our recent political history was the overwhelming success of the equal-marriage plebiscite which cut the legs from under conservatives inside and outside the Coaltion who relied on the fiction that they had, on such matters, the support of a silent majority, or the quiet Australians, as Scotty-from-oblivious-to-reality called them.

Australia is not America, something the SkyNews cabal that runs sections of the Liberal Party can’t accept, and so a basic prerequisite for the LNP dragging itself back into relevance is to cut ties with the Murdoch media. But just think of the tectonic shift such a realisation would involve, and you get a sense of what I mean by saying that what is happening in Australian politics goes way beyond the fate of a single party and reaches deep into the social and political logic of the whole country.

The Nationals, in turn, have shifted from the party of rural capital to that of mining capital, and that is likely a circle that can no longer be sqaured, as rural and regional seats diversify, urbanise, and take on genuine concerns around climate change in particular.

The Nats held all their seats at the last federal election—and after Aston, have almost as many seats in the lower house as their “senior partner”—but they lost a lot of margin and so are ripe for the picking next time.

All this means that changing attitudes to gender diversity and equality, a desire for local representation that isn’t beholden to a party discipline, and a growing desperation amongst voters—particularly younger voters—for self-interested capital to be held accountable for the climate catastrophe that is threatening the future of the planet, means the entire logic of the status quo that has ruled our lives since Federation is falling into irrelevance.

Whether or not the Liberals split or disintegrate is beside the point.

In fact, Australia’s electoral system, which funnels money and votes to the major parties, will likely keep them alive, but to all intents and purposes the Libs are a spent force. If they can somehow use all that public money and preferential votes to drag themselves back into contention, they will necessarily not be the party of Howard anymore.

That Liberal Party is already dead.

In this new dispensation, Labor hasn’t become the party of capital, as some have claimed, but they are the party of neoliberalism-with-Australian-characteristics, which means they will continue to try and square the circle of delivering equity via market mechanisms—spoiler alert, you can’t deliver equity via market mechanisms—and live in the eternal contradiction that positioning presumes, leaving them vulnerable to attacks from the left and the right.

For now, though, their slim national majority (off a record-low primary vote), mixed with a little competence, decency, luck, and an official opposition dying like a dog in a ditch, should leave them dominant.

But note.

Labor may well increase their majority at the next election, but that won’t change the basic dynamic I am describing here. Short-term success should not lull them into a false sense of security, and the sooner they move away from mandate thinking (old politics) to crossbench thinking (the politics of now and into the future) the sooner we will get the politics we are desperately seeking and the more secure Labor will be as a governing party.

But try and tell them that.

In all this, the oft-heard cry is that a fatally weakened Liberal Party is bad for Australian democracy, but that doesn’t follow at all.

Reinvigorated communities deciding for themselves who will represent them in parliament, demanding loyalty to the community and not the party, is a positive democratic development. A crossbench with the balance of power is a far better democratic outcome than two “major” parties taking it in turns to hold power over all the institutions of the state, decade after decade.

Australian communities have been using the tools of our democracy to engineer this new normal for almost half a century, and they now have lasting, fundamental reform within their sights. We should view these developments as a net positive, and not trap ourselves in the logic of a moribund, two-party system that no longer serves our needs, umbilically linked to a mainstream media that has completely lost touch with the nation they seek to inform, all part of a status quo no longer fit for purpose.