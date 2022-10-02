As Sweden, the UK and Italy—and, of course, the United States—struggle with the growing presence of various shades of populist authoritarianism, nativists conservatism, and anti-democratic electoral and institutional manipulation, Australia can take some comfort from the results of the last federal election.

Not only did we remove from power a Pentecostalist narcissist with delusions of grandeur and little respect for democratic conventions, we did it in a way that kicked a big hole in the power base of the nation’s main conservative formation, the Liberal-National Party Coalition. We took the next step towards installing a permanent, unaligned 30-odd per cent block of voters who will likely never vote for the majors again. We started developing an infrastructure for that 30 per cent to maintain itself, based in the methodology of a particular form of local engagement through independents and smaller parties, and all together, this really has been a major achievement.

But as we breathe a sigh of relief, we need to be aware of the fact that such democratic success will inevitably generate a backlash from those displaced by what happened on 21 May 2022.

This backlash will be driven not by grassroots movements—though some will be swept up in it and activated—but by the elites pushed from power by these changes. It will inevitably unleash a lot of well-funded craziness, and it is as well we remind ourselves why this will happen.

These guys lack a serious political agenda, having long given up on governing in the conventional sense of trying to improve the lot of the majority of the population, and so will inevitably fall back on a culture-war approach, a top-down, divide-and-conquer strategy that will involve fear campaigning on everything from immigration, jobs, and trans issues. Any poison they can find will be sucked up into the syringe of their national communications strategy and mainlined into the nation’s political bloodstream.

The usual pillars of Australian power — the mining industry, banking, agriculture, and, of course, the media—will finance and promote whatever form of crazy the dregs of rightwing power in Australia dish up, and it will get ugly. It will happen at a state and federal level, and in fact, the upcoming elections in Victoria (November 2022) and NSW (March 2023) will be testing grounds.

But maybe the first real sign of what we can expect was on display at the so-called Australian Conservative Political Action Conference Australia (CPAC), the gathering of various local and international representatives of rightwing disaffection held in Sydney October 1-2.

Here we were treated to such genius insights as these by Sky News journalist and host, Rowan Dean, faithfully tweeted out by the likes of Lyle Shelton the head of Australian Christian Lobby (ACL).

This captures nicely the thrust of their complaints, their disaffection and their strategy going forward: that all their problems will be solved if they simply take the Coalition and the country further to the right. Forget the fact that Deves, the candidate Dean lauds, not only lost the seat of Warringah (to independent Zali Steggall) but she was thrashed: she didn’t win a majority in a single ballot box across the electorate.

But guys like Dean won’t be letting facts get in the way of their delusional entitlement.

As the Guardian reported on Monday, ‘former Liberal senator Amanda Stoker has argued the Coalition will remain in opposition “for a very long time” unless it focuses more on conservative social issues', and she said:

“We will not and we cannot win hearts and minds for the cause of freedom just by talking about dollars and cents. To keep running campaigns that only offer a one-dimensional ‘it’s the economy, stupid’ will condemn us to opposition for a very long time.”

Yep, we can’t win on the economy: let’s blab on about “freedom”.

Former righwing shock jock, Alan Jones was there too (a lot of “formers” in fact), fresh off his appearance on ABC’s Q&A where he described the proposed First Nations Voice to Parliament as “apartheid”, reminding us that the Voice to Parliament will be a major target of the process of divide-and-conquer I am describing. (That this terminology came from a guy who used to openly support actual, South African apartheid is just another of those contradictions that testify to the whatever-it-takes strategy.)

The most straightforward example of the mindset of these individuals and the various organisations that will mobilise over the next few years, however, came from the Vice President of the Liberal Party itself, Teena McQueen:

She appeared to welcome the defeat of numerous moderate Liberal MPs in blue-ribbon seats. “Stick around,” she said. “We’re listening to you. We hear you. We’re moving forward. “The good thing about the last federal election is a lot of those lefties are gone. We should rejoice in that. People I’ve been trying to get rid of for a decade have gone, we need to renew with good conservative candidates.”

The fact that she is describing defeated Liberal candidates like Tim Wilson, Dave Sharma, and Josh-friggin-Frydenberg as “lefties” is, by itself, a fair indication of their fevered state of mind.

In one way, all this is good news for those of us who would like to keep the Coalition sidelined for as long as possible. Opposition leader Peter Dutton (currently being remade by the media as a sweet potato) will find it impossible to manage all the strands of disaffection these groups represent, as we are already seeing with his attempts to manage the official opposition’s responses to the Voice to Parliament and the National Anti-Corruption Commission.

So, the Coalition’s discombobulation in the face of the disaffection being manifest in their “base” will almost certainly keep them out of power for at least another term of government, but it will also encourage the sort of crazy I have been talking about.

Did I mention it is going to get ugly?

My new book, Voices of Us: The Independents' movement transforming Australian democracy, will be out on 1 December 2022 through NewSouth Books. It is a fuller discussion of the issues raised here.