Editor of The Sydney Morning Herald, Bevan Shields, has finally deigned to publicly acknowledge the mistakes he and his newspaper made in their initial coverage of the recent industrial action at NSW Rail.

At 5.17 on Friday March 4—eleven days after the event and at a time that many journalists recognise as the preferred period in which politicians release news they wish to see buried or ignored—Shields published a “Note from the Editor” in which he finally addressed, sort of, what went wrong.

It takes him more than three-hundred words of praise for what he sees as some of the good journalism they have done to finally get to the bad journalism “acknowledged” in the headline, and if, by this stage, you are sensing a certain level of reluctance to confront what happened, then I think you might be right.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Leave a comment

Having said that, let’s acknowledge that this is better late than never.

Let us also acknowledge that he makes a perfectly valid point that the SMH was not alone in misleading their audience about the nature of the industrial action that occurred in NSW.

But running a general “Note from the Editor” eleven days after blaring out misinformation on the front page of the newspaper, it’s website, and his own Twitter account, is completely inadequate.

Indeed, perhaps the biggest problem of all with his approach to “acknowledging the mistake” is that—at least as I write this—Shields has made no mention on social media of the correction itself, nor of the fact that in responding to what turned out to be legitimate criticisms from people on Twitter, he started blocking people.

The original egregious Tweets connected with the incorrectly reported “strike” are still on his timeline and he has made no attempt to correct them or to acknowledge his error on the platform itself.

Journalists can complain all they want about how horrible Twitter is, but if they are going to use it as part of their toolkit then they need to afford its users more respect, and not using the platform as one of the vehicles for his apology is, to say the least, a bad look. It speaks to the ongoing problem we have that too many journalists still do not recognise the importance of audience and social media in the way they do their job.

Shields’ lack of transparency around the blocking of people on Twitter remains a blight and speaks badly of the way in which he handled this situation, in the moment and subsequently. That his Editorial Note doesn’t address this matter at all is unacceptable.

The bigger issue here, though, is trust, the covenant between journalists and readers—readers who are also citizens of the democracy to which the media ultimately owes it loyalty.

In Australia at the moment, we are badly served by a mainstream media that is too often allows itself to be seen as sympathetic to the conservative side of politics—in the case of News, it has turned this into a business model—and although Shields rejects claims that his misreporting of the rail lockdown was “some sort of conspiracy” or “anti-union”, he can’t get away from the fact that the organisation for which he works, Nine Entertainment, has left itself hostage to such claims by virtue of their Chairperson, former Liberal Party Deputy Leader and Australian Treasurer during the Howard Government, Peter Costello.

I have no particular feeling that Bevan Shields should quit because of his reporting error, as egregious as it was. But it is absolutely essential that Peter Costello quit as chairman of Nine Entertainment.

His presence at the top of the tree of an allegedly independent media outlet is an affront, not just to their audience, but to the journalists who work there. It puts them in an invidious position and undermines faith in the fourth estate in general.

Until Costello goes, all Nine mastheads will be suspect.

So, what’s the upshot here?

In some of the online discussion of the matter, Kate McClymont—arguably the greatest investigative journalist of her generation—asked readers to cut Shields some slack, pointing out that he was new to the job, and I think we have to accept her view that Shield’s still has his trainer wheels on.

Still, that can’t excuse the inadequate way in which he has addressed this matter.

Like a politician returning to the empty House to correct the Hansard record after making a misleading or dishonest statement, Shields has done the bare minimum to acknowledge his error. It is a back page correction for a front-page mistake and current and potential readers—let alone subscribers to the SMH—would be allowed to conclude that the Editor hasn’t risen to the challenge the moment demanded.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Leave a comment

Share

(Earlier posts on this topic appear here and here. Media Watch also covered the matter, and the segment includes a quote from one of my earlier posts.)