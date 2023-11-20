Something struck me the other day about the way ABC News is using Threads—the new, Meta-owned social media site—and I think it raises bigger questions about the ABC’s commitment to serious, political journalism.

I’ve been using Threads over the last few months, looking for an alternative to the cesspool that Elon Musk has made of Twitter, the platform which he now, accurately, calls X.

Threads has its problems, and I won’t go through them all here, but I will say I am finding it an okay place to use for engaging with readers and as a source of aggregated news. More and more major news outlets around the world, along with some of the leading alt-news practitioners of journalism, are starting to use it, and it is reaching a critical mass that might make it a valuable rendezvous point for those interested in politics.

But not if you follow ABC Australia.

I haven’t sat down and analysed every item the ABC has posted on Threads, but let’s just take as a random sample of the total using the last forty posts they have done. What do we find?

Very little politics, and even to the extent that reference is made to a political topic, it tends to only be in their regular morning aggregation posts where they link to the Morning News Summary on their website.

But even in these summaries, politics is often neglected.

The ABC Threads account does feature some important news, such as the Optus outage and a couple of pieces on climate-related bushfires and floods. But the vast majority of the content the ABC is promoting through Threads is stuff like this, celebrity pap and animal stories.

Clearly, there has been a conscious decision to use Threads in this way and it would be interesting to know why. Maybe there is a good reason, though it strikes me as an approach the ABC shouldn’t be taking. Sure, there is room for the sort of fluff they are pushing on Threads, but that should not be the brand of our National Broadcaster on a major social media site.

This is particularly true at the moment, where the ABC is getting itself into all sorts of trouble in covering a genuinely serious story like the current conflict in Israel and Gaza.

The Age reported the other day that ABC journalists met with management to discuss the network’s coverage of the conflict. Unfortunately, all the meeting seems to have achieved is yet another round of senior management undermining the ABC’s reputation as a key source of public interest journalism.

ABC boss David Anderson said that “When it comes to the use of those terms, the ABC won’t report using them ourselves. What we do is report other people using them,” and it is a perfect example of the trouble media outlets get themselves into when they prioritise “balance” over truth. Or even when they try and enforce ill-defined notions of “objectivity”.

Let’s think about this line of argument for minute.

And let’s concede, for Anderson's benefit that, yes, there is discussion about the definition of the terms “genocide” and “apartheid” and even “war crime” and that a responsible media outlet should be careful about how and when they use them.

The question is, though, does a blanket banning of journalists from using these words really help, and is that a responsible way for a major site of journalism to deal with this matter?

For a start, there are any number of international law experts who believe they are appropriate terms.

Craig McIver, a longtime international human rights lawyer who served as director of the New York office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights who has worked at the UN since 1992 told an interviewer the other day that:

“Genocide is a very politicized term, often abused, but in this case, the hardest part of proving genocide has been proven for us with these very open statements of genocidal intent by Israeli officials, including the Prime Minister and the President and senior cabinet ministers and military officials who, in their public statements, [have] indicated very clearly, their intention not to distinguish between civilians and combatants, and to carry out the kinds of wholesale slaughter that we are witnessing in Gaza.”

Another international law expert, UN Special Rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territory, Francesca Albanese made the same point at the Press Club the other day and suggested that Israel was at least at risk of committing genocide, noting that “when special rapporteurs have used the word genocide, that there is a risk of genocide, we have looked not only at the genocidal intent, but based on previous practice…and sorry, the reality on the ground is that there is a risk of genocide being committed by Israel and also the capacity to do that.”

But we don’t even need to get into this argument to recognise the problem with Anderson’s position and his banning of the words in question.

When he says that, “We don’t pick sides on lists. We don’t make rash assumptions around allegations of war crimes. [W]hat we do is we test and challenge what those allegations are,” he is hoist on his own petard.

For a start, no-one is arguing that the ABC, or anyone else, should “make rash assumptions around allegations of war crimes,” so really, that is strawman argument.

But his claim that “we don’t pick sides on lists” is undermined by his own comments, where he says, “So for instance, genocide is a claim that’s been made. It’s a serious crime. It’s an allegation of a crime. The IDF and Israel reject that.”

I mean, come on. What is that other than taking sides? What about the people who don’t reject it and aren’t the Israeli Defence Force?

But there is a more significant issue to raise: simply not using those words is in and of itself a judgement call about their accuracy, every bit as much as using the words is. NOT using the words is also taking sides in a disputed claim. It's just another form of the bias you are saying you want to avoid.

And if you haven’t thought the issue through enough to recognise that obvious fact, then it lends weight to the criticism that you are simply deleting the words to avoid pissing off the Israeli Government and its supporters.

Either way, such decisions damage the integrity of the ABC’s journalism.

The shallowness of Anderson’s thinking on these issues was further illustrated by comments he made when he addressed the ABC Friends Victoria annual dinner in Melbourne, Friday 17 November 2023.

Consider this paragraph from his address:

It is possible for the ABC to accurately describe the shocking attacks in Israel while also providing coverage of the shocking conditions being experienced by civilians in Gaza, as well as appropriate historical context.

As Dr Ingrid Matthews noted on Twitter, his choice of words, and the construction of the sentence is revealing: “Israel is ‘attacked’ and Gazans ‘experience conditions’. This is the ABC executive demonstrating bias, not refuting it.”

Just as his reference to the IDF’s definition of genocide did.

No-one pretends this stuff is easy, especially in the midst of an ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza: and I’ve even hesitated about my use of the word “conflict” in this piece. Would “war” be better?

The point is, ABC management need to listen to their own journalists, trust them more, and take some guidance from them, rather than impose restrictions on how they report the news, forcing them to censor their vocabulary in a way that undermines the accuracy and nuance the reporting deserves and that executives like Anderson claim to be protecting.

They are not protecting it.

You can’t leave words like genocide, war crimes and apartheid out of these discussions and think that that somehow places you on neutral ground. As I said, not using the words is just another judgement call, another form of taking sides.

Whether they are filling up Threads with fluffy content and failing to feature hard political stories or getting themselves into a mess with their coverage of Israel and Gaza, the ABC is increasingly losing confidence in its ability to report fearlessly and engage with controversial topics, and that is a tragedy for any news organisation.

Having said all that, let me just include this edition of Media Watch, which I think did a good job analysing how events in Gaza are being covered by the world’s media. Worth watching (though note, it comes with a content warning, and you will have to click through to YouTube).