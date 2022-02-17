With protests happening around the world, everywhere from Canberra to Ottawa, most of them predicated on some unclear combination of anti-vaccination, anti-vaccination mandates, anti-media, anti-mainstream politics—with the odd infiltration of neo-Nazism, religious fundamentalism, and the like—there is much talk about what is driving these protests and what is the best way to respond.

Whatever way you look at them, I think, they represent a failure in the ways in which we have organised society, and it is reasonable to argue that although these protests have sprung up in relation to public health issues around the Covid-19 pandemic, they in fact represent something that has been building for a long time.

All the pictures with this article were taken by me at various anti-vax protests in Nice, in France, between September 2021 and January 2022

We are dealing with an age-old argument between individual rights and collective responsibility, and we can date its uptick to at least the rise of literacy. As James Livingston has said, “literacy allowed and enforced an invidious individualism; for the transmission and storage of knowledge no longer required the reciprocity that goes with oral argument, where the active, physical participation of the listener is as essential as that of the speaker. You need or you get separation from others—silence and isolation—when you read and write.”

Clearly the internet, and the sort of post-literacy it allows and encourages, is a new stage in this development, and that is part of what is being worked through now, in our politics and on our streets.

Look at this way: I do Wordle every day and have, almost since the beginning. It is a phenomenon of the online world. It is designed to operate within the norms of social media.

I have shared my little green-and-yellow grid a couple of times on social media, but mostly I don’t. I compare notes with my wife: that’s about as social as I get. I like the game and I like that other people like the game. I even like the fact that other people like sharing their results and talking about their strategies. I’ve tried a few other people’s first words, but mostly I start with OUIJA.

My score distribution is that I generally solve it in four goes. I solved it in two goes once, and six goes four times, and solving it in two goes, let alone one, is unsatisfying: it feels like a guess. Solving in six is a relief.

Not solving it…. well, that hasn’t happened yet (smug emoji).

I don’t want to labour the point, but the way people play and share—or don’t share—Wordle reflects reasonably accurately the way we humans negotiate the space between our social and individual needs, given certain constraints. At the very least, it gives us a way to think about that negotiation in an age of social media.

Some of us don’t care about what you care about. Some of us get angry to see others enjoying themselves. Some of us are happy to be a fly on the Wordle wall, sharing the sense of community, but limiting our participation. Some of us want to rub shoulders with others at every opportunity and Wordle it out. And no doubt, some of us think that Wordle is a tool of the deep state that infects your brain with 5G megagoo that turns you into a demon worshipper, and demon just happens to be a five-letter word, I mean come on, do your own research, it’s obvious once you know, do I have to spell it out!

The point is not that one Wordle response is correct and another wrong: it is just that in any population of humans, you are going to get this distribution of reactions. What’s more, none of the reactions are fixed, and depending upon the circumstances, we are likely to drift from one response to the other.

The underlying social structures for sharing, discussing, and negotiating our reactions really matter, and that is where we have to look.

Whatever else they are, the anti-vax protests are about a sense of belonging, about people living in a world that seems hostile to them, and these gatherings are one way of negotiating individual identity within the collective space of society. The content of their arguments is not superfluous to what is going on, but it isn’t the only thing.

Ridiculous views sincerely held are still ridiculous, and my initial reaction is to give these groups very little benefit of the doubt.

We are in the midst of a major public health catastrophe, and the idea that a civilised society will not have a collective response to a pandemic is dangerous and self-defeating: self-defeating in the sense that even if your only concern, or your main concern, is for your own “freedom”, then not availing yourself of vaccines, to actively campaign against them for you and for other people, is cutting off your nose to spite your face.

It’s the same with the refusal by rich countries to ensure that poor countries are fully vaxed: eventually such selfishness will come back and bite us on the arse, as new strains develop.

The idea that we should flatter idiotic conspiracy theories, and theorists, by giving them any credence at all, is, to say the least, problematic.

Most of my ire, though, is reserved for those who are piggybacking on these protests to push what amounts to an extreme right-wing agenda, using what may be legitimate concerns about surveillance overreach and the like to crack open a space in the body politic for their sick ideas to enter.

My ire is reserved for the likes of Craig Kelly and Pauline Hanson who are using their positions of privilege to cultivate these groups for their own benefit.

It is reserved for Scott Morrison who is pandering to protesters because, increasingly, the Liberal and National parties depend on people with these views to hold office.

Still, there is a much darker element visible in all these protests, as various commentators have attested. Van Badham writes in The Guardian that:

Wherever this “freedom movement” manifests, a similar cast of characters emerges. Light-in-the-eyes zealots holler conspiracy theories. Grifters solicit to camera like a roll of tabloid clickbait. Burly, closed-mouth types appear to be handling secretive logistics. Around them are impassioned, often inarticulate – and poorly-costumed – clowns. Don’t let the ridiculousness distract from the threat. I spent a year undercover in the broadly QAnon movement researching a book; I understand well why democratic citizens may struggle to take seriously the crossed streams of alien lizard aficionados, drink-your-own-wee health enthusiasts and those people who believe democrats eat children’s faces. … But the relevant historical lesson is that the threat to democracy doesn’t come from the proportion of the people these groups can claim to represent. It’s about the size of the damage they are willing to do. Writing off Canberra’s buffoon insurgency just as a loud thing blocking the carpark is a mistake.

We would be foolish to ignore such realities.

Another researcher, Simon Copland from the ANU, wrote a thread in which he argued we need to be careful not to throw the baby out with the bathwater. He talks about how these groups represent “intimate publics”, which are “groups who bond over a shared world-view and ‘emotional knowledge’. Connection [for them] is not just about ideology, but also a joint feeling about their position in the world.”

In other words, he is making the point I made above, that what we are witnessing is an attempt to fill a social void in a society that seems to many people not to have a place for them anymore.

You don’t need to be a particularly radical to feel that sort of alienation.

Having spent time talking to participants of the Canberra protests, Copland notes that a “sense of community was central to the convoy. Participants spoke about this being the best time of their lives.”

And he argues that, therefore, “if we want to understand these movements, we need to understand group dynamics. This is about *A LOT* more than simply people being duped into disinformation.”

Ultimately, therefore, “trying to fight people based on 'facts' or ideology doesn't work. Calling them names (i.e. cookers) also achieves basically nothing. We get to feel superior, but it actually just pushes them further into the movements.”

Instead, he argues, it is “better is to provide stronger alternative narratives. Find areas of commonality (i.e. the Government is shit), but direct that energy elsewhere. We need to build a better vision of the world.”

It’s a challenging position for those of us who are disinclined to give these groups any sympathy and who are keen for them to understand fully the reality of what their mantra of “personal responsibility” actually means.

I asked Copland what alternative narratives we might tap into given the people in these groups have already rejected what is arguably the strongest and most relevant “counternarrative”, that involving vaccination and public health.

Copland began by making the point that, “over the past decades we have seen a systemic attack on the 'social', with neoliberalism pushing an ideology that attacks the very notion of society,” and that “increased focus on the individual has been met with the breakdown of many social groups that have sustained community in the past - from church groups to memberships of political parties.”

He said that “one of the best ways we can create alternatives, therefore, is to re-create the communities and social spaces we've lost. For Governments this means reinvesting in community spaces and doing everything we can to assist sectors such as the arts sector back on its feet. I think individuals should also really think hard about how we maintain connections with those we disagree with.

“I'm not suggesting staying friends with someone if they are abusive or aggressive,” Copland said.

“However, there are many thousands out there who are not anti-vax, but are, for example, anti-mandate. Many have reported to me fears about speaking around such issues. Being willing to listen is a good first step to keeping people in the fold.”

I don’t disagree with any of this, but it does raise for me the eclectic nature of the protests, and in particular, the difficulty of delineating between those who are there for what I will call legitimate reasons and those whose views edge over into extremism, or who are there to push other agendas.

In his thread, Copland pointed out that “the leaders have cut and run” that they had “made promises that they would stay there until they won. But the grifters have boosted their profile and that is all they need.”

I asked Copland how those of us outside these communities and groups can judge the legitimacy of gatherings like this, the extent to which people with genuine concerns have been infiltrated by those who simply wish to pursue other agendas?

He said, “it's really hard to make the distinctions between group leaders and those participating,” but added that “we cannot label these movements as monoliths. Many are quick to label everyone as 'far-right' or 'fascists' and it is counterproductive. It makes us look like liars and makes people feel even more persecuted and attacked.”

He concluded that it “better is to try and listen to individuals as individuals and to recognise the vast array of reasons people may participate in these movements. This is something I am constantly getting wrong, but we should be trying at least.”

For me, Copland makes a good case for empathy, but I especially like his comments about rebuilding the social spaces we have lost. One-to-one empathy is not going to be enough, I don’t think: it may be necessary, but it is insufficient. We will also need structures in place that allow us to develop a healthy sense of community and find common ground.

It is about providing social places, groups and institutions in which people can develop a strong sense of personal worth, where they can feel secure and included.

My point is that there is no real contradiction here. Individuality arises within collectives, is made possible by them, and we humans need to satisfy both ends of the spectrum. The problem is that over the last fifty-odd years, we have come under the influence of the economic ideology of neoliberalism, as Copland notes, and it has allowed a toxic version of individuality to rewrite the operating system of our societies. Until we address that we are never going to overcome the ridiculous claims of those who infiltrate these groups.

There is another aspect to all this that Copland and others have talked about, and neoliberalism is still central to this underlying problem.

Remember how John Howard always used to say that the best form of welfare is the family?

And I’m sure you have seen the endless stories of people losing touch with members of their family who have been sucked into various vortices of disinformation, about fights breaking out and relationships being ruined as family members find themselves at odds over things like vaccinations, mask-wearing and QR codes.

Copland told me that, “people (including myself) have felt very isolated from friends, family and the community more broadly. For some this has hit much harder than others. Those at the protest for example spoke actively about being isolated from their communities and losing friends and family both due to lockdowns and their views.”

So much of what is happening now, and of what is going wrong, is manifesting at the level of the family, and our forty-year descent into neoliberalism helps explain the way society has been affected even within that basic relationship.

When John Howard made his comment about welfare and families, he was expressing what many in the political class held to be true, that, as in Margaret Thatcher’s version of things, there was no such thing as society, that, in her words:

…we have gone through a period when too many children and people have been given to understand ‘I have a problem, it is the Government’s job to cope with it!’ or ‘I have a problem, I will go and get a grant to cope with it!’ ‘I am homeless, the Government must house me!’ and so they are casting their problems on society and who is society? There is no such thing! There are individual men and women and there are families and no government can do anything except through people and people look to themselves first.

This idea—the relative importance of individual, family and society—is absolutely central to neoliberalism, as Melinda Cooper explains in her book Family Values: Between Neoliberalism and the New Social Conservatism.

Using the example of Bill Clinton’s welfare reforms, she argues the neoliberals sought to reintroduce the logic of the poor laws into contemporary society, but that they did it by appropriating the apparatus of the welfare state and the mythology of the family:

In practice, late twentieth-century welfare reformers could not simply revive the Gilded Age system of private-charity-based family responsibility; rather, they sought to absorb its imperatives into the existing institutional structures of the welfare state. …What we are witnessing here is not the outright dismantling of the welfare state envisaged by libertarian conservatives such as Charles Murray or Marvin Olasky, but rather its reinvigoration as an instrument for imposing work and family obligations on the welfare poor. The family responsibility provisions that were once policed by charity workers and the courts are now incorporated into federal welfare law and imbued with all the institutional force of an elaborate national welfare infrastructure…. Most…accounts focus on neoliberalism’s overriding investment in the notion of personal responsibility…. But an exclusive focus on free-market individualism obscures the recurrent elision between the personal and the familial in neoliberal discourse…

We can see the same process happening in Australia, with the privatisation of welfare services, the increasing demands—mutual obligations, so-called—placed upon welfare recipients, and schemes such as work for the dole, all reinforcing the idea of a deserving and underserving poor. We see it with the rise of Pentecostalism within the mainstream conservative parties, with its prosperity Gospel focus on god rewarding those who look after themselves and their own.

These things destroy the village in the name of saving it.

The thing is, you can’t rely on family welfare if the entire edifice of social cohesion is collapsing underneath that very family structure, let alone where the idea of what constitutes a family is a site of legitimate debate, not a conservative given.

Look, there is no secret here: forty years of the shift of public assets to private control; the destruction of worker security through the undermining of unions and the collective response they enable; the subsequent stagnation of wages; the financialisaton of the most routine aspects of everyday life—so that everything from using Afterpay-type apps to buy groceries, to using your credit card for every day purchases, to buying a family home in a market that is constructed around the needs of an investor class, to your retirement depending on the health of the stock market—all of this and more turns necessities into financial commodities whose profits accrue to a few corporations and individuals.

Add to that the destruction of public schooling and public higher education; the defunding of government services; the outsourcing of those services so that they are yet another opportunity for chains of middlemen to extract profit, and the concomitant diminishment of worker benefits, to the extent that more and more people do not have what can accurately be called a job, let alone a career, and who therefore rely on stringing together an income from an endless stream of gigs, or portfolios and side-hustles; to the massive bureaucratisation of everyday life; the massive concentration of wealth tied to technological innovations that, if they don’t outright destroy jobs, fundamentally shift the employer-employee relationship in favour of the former; the gradual and then rapid bleeding away of accountability from all our major institutions, from the parliament down: all of these things that fray the social seams that hold us together, so that even if you have personally avoided the worst aspects of this vandalism, even if you still have a decent job with decent pay and conditions, even if you own a home, you nonetheless live in the wake of all this destruction, better insulated from its worst aspects than many, certainly, but living in a sea of lost opportunity that encourages a there-but-for-grace-of-god-go-I type of fear every time you walk out the door, encouraging an insularity that is the precise opposite of citizenship and that ends up looking more like a slightly more civilised version of gang warfare…(breath)

I mean, what did we think was going to happen?

The anti-vax movement is a tiny indicator of what happens when trust in the institutions of a cohesive society is undermined, and it is no wonder that such pressures then blow families apart.

Neoliberalism’s answer is to double down on the personal responsibility angle, and so before too long, you end up with this toxic notion of individuality uber alles that further undermines the bonds that might hold us together or allow individuality to mean something more than my way or the highway.

It is worth adding that we see a similar dynamic with various forms of media, where a commodified version of friendship slips into the gap left by the neoliberal rendering of society’s connective tissue. It is particularly noticeable in those personality podcasts—where Joe Rogan is the quintessential example—whose attraction is about giving certain groups of people a sense of belonging, a feeling that there are other people like them, and that these “stars” articulate thoughts that they themselves feel they cannot.

Such programs sell an illusion of friendship.

Neoliberalism—capitalism—commodifies intimacy, platforms it, and makes us vulnerable to the manipulation that arises once we give our hearts to someone we consider a friend. One the most chilling aspects of the story of Anna Sorokin/Delvey, the con-artist recently dramatised in the Netflix series, Inventing Anna, is the way in which many of those she conned wish to stay friends with her. Even as the grift is revealed, even as the extent of her crimes are laid bare, people remain infatuated with the con artist herself, such is the power of the desired friendship.

Neoliberalism is the long con writ large.

Covid has exposed all these fissures because it is, by its nature, social, and its appearance in our midst has shown us, in a way that neoliberalism sought to eradicate, the irreducible nature of our interdependence.

But we need to find better ways to honour that interdependence.

(Footage from the Canberra Convoy, provided by Whatsdoinmedia and used with permission)

It is interesting to see Chris Uhlmann, the conservative Nine journalist, thinking along the same lines, even if it is in a fairly limited way. He writes that the Canberra protest “looks like middle Australia” and he is broadly supportive of those who have taken to the street. He says that “something has broken, and we need to understand it,” a sentiment and level of empathy he does not, however, extend to those on Twitter, who he has called “sewer rats”, amongst other things.

The gap between his empathy for the anti-vax protesters and the politically engaged on Twitter whom he regularly rebukes and insults might begin to cast a light on exactly what the something he says is broken really is.

Anyway…

If you think Covid was revealing, wtf do you think is going to happen if we don’t immediately and unapologetically confront climate change?

Your family can’t save you, nor can your individual rights. In fact, your country can’t save you. Climate change is a planetary problem and addressing it will require a planetary response. We will have to learn to expand our sense of self and well-being to include the sense of self and well-being of everybody else on the planet.

Don’t get me wrong, individual rights are vital in a free society, but they arise from our collective existence, and you can’t have healthy individualism without a healthy society, a healthy planet.

As they are currently constructed, these convoys and protests are not a healthy reaction to legitimate concerns but a distorted reaction arising from a corrupted sense of society.

By all means, extend understanding to those who have gathered on our streets, but don’t believe for a second that that empathy alone is going to save us. We need to stitch the social fabric back into something like a whole, not just focus on one particular group who happen to be driven by some of the same concerns.

