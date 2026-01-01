It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day

It’s a new life, for me

And I’m feeling good —(Nina Simone’s version is still the best)

You don’t have to think too hard to understand the logic of Anthony Albanese’s small-target approach to politics. For the longest time, since at least the Hawke-Keating period, under the influence of the cultural aspects of neoliberalism, a section of the political class, the professionals who inhabit the inner circles of party politics and media, have sought to reduce politics to a technocratic management issue that eschews any messy engagement with the irrationality of regular human beings.

The personification of the Foolish World (Sultus mundanus) wears the glasses of Wrong Belief (Opinio). She points out to him the shadow figure Lie (Mendacium) who comes with a bag full of worldly goods: wealth, gluttony, sensual love and power. In exchange for this temporary good, Foolish World offers his heart, while standing with one leg in the grave and the other on an hourglass, which symbolizes the temporality of human existence. The personification of Truth (Veritas) tries to change the mind of Foolish World with a crucifix, but in vain.

As author Quinn Slobodian points out, “The neoliberal project focused on designing institutions—not to liberate markets but to encase them, to inoculate capitalism against the threat of democracy, to create a framework to contain often-irrational human behavior.”

And here we are.

It is easy for such operatives to point to the experience of the Whitlam Government or even the 2019 election under Bill Shorten as evidence that “big picture” stuff doesn’t work and that you have to ease your way into reform. That you need an iron fist of control over the internal workings of the party to make sure you don’t leave yourself vulnerable to various gotchas.

But ffs, it doesn’t work. None of that works. Not really. Not Ultimately. Not if your goal is a genuinely more equal society in which people’s most pressing needs are met. Not if your aim is to create a world in which we can be something more than inputs into an economic system. Even the modest goal of 8 hours work, 8 hours recreation, 8 hours rest seems wildly utopian in this new dispensation, and it shouldn’t be that way. In the name of technocratic management and sensible centrism two-generations of so-called progressive leadership has handed the playing field to the right, even the far right, and tacitly—and not so tacitly—endorsed their miserable view of life and human nature.

Democracy demands discussion and sometimes arguments, and you have to be willing to have those arguments. You can’t insulate yourself from them in the padded clothing of mere competence and compromise. And sure, sometimes you will lose those arguments, but at least it keeps them in play. It keeps the Overton Window open. Don’t have those arguments and people forget what is even possible. That there are even alternatives. That it doesn’t have to be this way.

For forty years, sensible, hard-headed, experienced operatives like Anthony Albanese have become what they have always said they hated. “I fight Tories, that’s what I do,” has become “I am a Tory in all-but name.”

It is not airy-fairy or soft-headed to demand something better than the miserable existence too many people have been reduced to. It isn’t naive or unrealistic. It is the basic requirement of anything that calls itself progressive politics. Shame on us for falling for this bullsh*t “realism”.

Anthony Albanese is getting beaten to a pulp by a rightwing noise machine that is far less relevant and influential than the Labor Party realises. Of course, they look strong and dominating at the moment, but that will always be the case if you don’t fight back. Albanese is so cowed, and has been since well before the monstrous attack at Bondi Beach, that I think the last few weeks have destroyed him. He tried to rise to the occasion—his instincts were exactly right—but he lacked the gravitas and ballast necessary to hold back the News Corp-led onslaught, because he had already hollowed himself out. Had hollowed out his party.

His incrementalist approach has been wrong from the start and was always going to fail. The only thing that has saved him thus far has been the collapse of the non-Labor side of politics, but instead of taking advantage of that and staking out a genuine progressive alternative, he has left himself—and the broader left—exposed. A genuine crisis arose and he didn’t have an answer and the knock-on effects are likely to be disastrous.

That the horror of Bondi has been hijacked in this way that should sicken all of us, but the fact that it was able to happen at all should be a reminder of how this now works. We all live deeply inside a billionaire-operated communications system where every little and big thing that ever happens is part of an ongoing struggle to shape what we think and how we act and most of the time we don’t realise the extent to which we are being played.

And look, even realising it doesn’t help.

Does anyone remember Jane Elliot, the woman who became famous for her so-called “blue eye” experiments? If not, just know that in 1968 she divided kids in her classroom by eye colour, giving privileges to one group while discriminating against the others. The experiment aimed to show how arbitrary biases create unfair social hierarchies and she was trying to make her students directly feel the impact of prejudice.

Later, she ran classes for adults using the same idea and they made a documentary about one of her workshops that I watched ages ago. I had real problems with her overall methodology, especially as it was originally applied to young kids, but it is hard to ignore the power in the central point she was making.

I can’t remember the exact set up, but there is a moment in the documentary where a participant, a black man, I think, pushes back against the way Elliot is treating the blue-eyed people. All through the program, people do this in different ways and at different levels of intensity, trying to pierce the fourth wall of the illusion they are being subjected to, to force her to admit that this all a game.

Elliot is quite brilliant at countering these attempts to undermine the logic of the exercise and keep them in their discomfort zone, but at this particular point she actually engages, and she said something that really stayed with me:

Now in your heart of hearts all you people know that I’m lying to you about blue eyes. There is nothing wrong with having eyes of a colour other than brown. And you know I’m wrong. Does that give you any satisfaction whatsoever - to know that I’m wrong? Is that making it all easier for you to go through this? - No. You can transcend your eye colour. Can you transcend my behaviours on the basis of your eye colour? - No. Can you transcend my eyeism? - No. Can you change what is happening in here to you because you know that I’m wrong? - No. All you can do is sit there and take it.

Over the last few years, I have become increasingly frustrated with how the progressive side of politics responds to Trump and other manifestations of the anti-democratic forces that are at work in the world, and stumbling onto my old notes about the Blue Eyed documentary clarified something for me.

The power of Trumpism—of the populist right in general—is of a similar sort to the power Elliot is talking about in that quote.

We all know that what is happening in America (and elsewhere) is wrong. Even the people perpetrating the actions know what they are doing is wrong, they just happen to be okay with the nature of the wrongness. But it doesn’t matter a jot that we know it. It is just as Elliot says: there is no satisfaction—let alone relief—to be had in just knowing.

And yet, we spend endless hours pointing out the obscenity of things like ICE troops on the streets of American cities, or News Corp exploiting Bondi, and it just doesn’t matter. Who cares that we know? We spend hours writing articles and newsletters and social media posts pointing out the inconsistencies in what the Administration is doing, the hypocrisies of Trump and Maga and Susssan Ley and John Howard and others, and it doesn’t make any meaningful difference.

It doesn’t matter that Trump is unpopular and that a majority oppose nearly everything he does. It doesn’t matter that we know that what is happening is wrong.

Knowing doesn’t matter and it doesn’t change anything.

Elliot is wrong—even in the context of her workshop—to say that you just have to sit there and take it, but she is absolutely right about the way in which power is operating: in our heart of hearts, we know these things are wrongs, and we can even explain why, but it doesn’t matter. You cannot transcend someone else’s eyeism, and the more structural power they have the less knowing matters.

Accepting that knowing is not enough is different from surrendering. In fact, it is the opposite. That’s because the correct political response is not to point out that the other side is wrong, to play gotcha and illustrate your own superiority; the point is to assert another way of being in world.

This requires political leadership, but it also requires community leadership.

The passivity of Albanese’s approach is dangerous, not least because it is so dispiriting to those who would actually be willing to fight for something better. Who are already fighting for something better. I don’t think Labor will save us, but given our current institutional arrangements, they are the only not-completely-insane alternative able to form government, so we have to invest a sliver of short-term hope in them coming to their senses.

And that means demanding something better.

No Labor leader should be looking to manage the country in such a way as the to merely smooth the pillow a little bit as we all lower our heads onto the bed of reduced expectations. A Labor government shouldn’t be about incrementally increasing welfare payments so people suffer a little less than they would under the Tories. They shouldn’t just be subsidising private housing construction in a period where rents and housing prices are out of control. They certainly shouldn’t be integrating us strategically and economically with an “ally” as unreliable as Donald Trump as he plunges his own country into fascism.

A social safety net is important, but it isn’t the endgame. Labor should be building a better society, not managing the intensity of its decline. We need a springboard as well as a safety net and Labor, as it is currently constituted is not going to provide it. Not ever. Not unless they change leaders and change tack.

We would be idiots to sit around waiting for that to happen.

