The Future of Everything

Godfrey Moase
The issue is structural. The neoliberal turn of the 1980s has itself warped the institutions workers built. The result is a neoliberal left that props up the corpse of a neoliberal regime that has already died. By being the faithful left of a regime the right has abandoned, it cedes the ground to them no matter how seemingly dominant its electoral position.

Neoliberal leftism, in short, is what an emancipatory project looks like after coming out of the meat grinder of managerial direction.

Thanks, Tim. You have summed up how I feel. Incrementalism is like a man who cannot achieve an erection yet can do other things that provide some pleasure. There are probably other descriptions that not sexual, but that was the first one that came to mind. The other thing that came to mind, is that knowing without action is soul destroying. It makes for large dispirited group that can only rail against what they know. And the biggest ugliest soul destroying example, to my mind, is Gaza. Neoliberalism has given a free pass to the robber barons like Trump and Netanyahu, and it has kneecapped people like Albanese whose first love is the game of politics.

He ought to have recalled Parliament after Bondi. For the sole reason that it is the only place where he performs well. I cannot help but think of how Jacinta Arden handled the aftermath of Christchurch. Her compassion, empathy and believability was beyond question. Admittedly, she didn't have to walk the Zionist tightrope like Albanese still foolishly does.

So what we do?

