The Future of Everything

The Future of Everything

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Brendan O'Reilly's avatar
Brendan O'Reilly
7h

Beautiful work Tim. But did you sell the Dire Straits records or do you still have three boxes of them in your shed?

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Simon Killen's avatar
Simon Killen
7h

Impact Records? I’ll write at length later, but just need to note there is a listening party for the new Courtney Barnett album at Rocksteady this evening :)

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