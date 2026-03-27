I accidentally went down a rabbit hole this week looking at YouTube videos about (mainly) Japanese vinyl bars. Listening bars. Apart from it being a testimony to my advancing age, I think it was also about finding something a bit soothing, some comfort food for the digitised, politicised soul. You’ve probably noticed, I’ve been churning out a fair bit of heavy-duty stuff here lately, trying to make sense of our increasingly fractured world: maybe it’s no surprise these videos found me.

The interior of gabinete Pallás of Valencia, featured in Boletín fonográfico , no.18, 1900 — Source .

My first job out of school was in a record shop in Canberra. I’d worked there Friday nights and Saturday mornings in Years 11 and 12, but they offered me a fulltime job—I almost wrote gig, but it wasn’t a gig, it was a job, with holiday pay, penalty rates, morning breaks and lunch hours—at the end of 1977 and it is still the best job I’ve ever had. My parents weren’t exactly thrilled about me deferring university, but they didn’t put up any real objections. (That’s how I remember it, anyway.)

At first, I worked behind the counter, but about a year in, the store’s buyer—the guy who decided what stock we would order each week, what new releases we would take and in what quantities, which albums we would promote in-store—quit, and to my complete surprise they offered me his position. The store itself had the highest music sales of any store in the country. That is, it outsold all the shops in Melbourne and Sydney and was treated as royalty by the record companies and their reps who used to visit every week, flogging the latest new releases. Offering 19-year-old me control of a budget like that was pretty incredible, though I have to say, my boss kept a close eye on things, especially at first. He was stickler for not ordering too much of anything, a logic I quickly internalised.

We had our moments.

I followed the British music press earnestly and had come across a new band that had been causing a fuss over there. In those pre-digital, pre-globalisation days, there was often months lag before overseas titles found their way downunder. Even the music mags arrived late, though if you knew where to look you could do a pretty could job of keeping up. So, I’d been watching this band for a while and when the Polygram rep finally pulled it out of his sample bag one Monday morning, saying it was now available for order in Australia, I knew exactly what it was—much to his surprise—and ordered a couple of hundred copies—to his absolute amazement. It was an insane number for unknown band’s first album, even in a shop our size.

As it happened, the delivery arrived late the next week, on a Thursday, which was unusual: deliveries usually came Monday and Tuesday. I heard the bang on the backdoor and knew straightaway what it was. I ran out to intercept the boxes and get the albums stored away before the boss saw them, but he beat me to it.

“What the fuck is this?” he asked as he signed for the four cartons from Polygram.

“New release,” I said, sheepish. “Huge in England.’

He looked at me.

“This is all one album?”

I nodded. He tore one of the boxes open and pulled out a record, looked over its sparse, white cover. Shook his head.

“I’ll tell you what,” he said, not quite angry. “You’ll be in fucking Dire Straits if they don’t sell.”

Later we were talking and he said, “You’ve got to be careful. To you it’s music and the most important thing in the world. To me it could be sausages.” But I think he knew we were a good team: his business sense and my fandom created a pretty incredible store.

Look, forgive me. I know this obsession with vinyl is a bit of boy thing, or it can be. And we were obsessed. Watching all the Japanese videos brought it back and it was nice feeling to return in my head to those heady days. I almost feel like I would love to open a vinyl cafe myself. I could just about stock it with my own collection, the by-product of having worked in the industry for years and getting a 25% employee discount. “I love payday,” the boss once said as he handed out the little brown pay envelopes of cash one Friday to all the staff lining up at the counter. “We get it all back.”

It’s not just the records themselves, but that whole analogue world that made that Canberra shop what it was in the first place. Things moved at the speed of trucks and freight timetables; release day meant a physical box on a loading dock, not an invisible file appearing at midnight in a global database. Hype had to cross oceans by boat and newsprint. You waited for the magazines to arrive, or for a rep to unzip his sample bag and pull the future out. It was a slower, narrower political economy, but there was a kind of spaciousness too, room for serendipity, or misjudgement, and four cartons of a band no-one had heard of yet.

No-one we knew, anyway.

The whole supply chain relied on bodies and relationships. A record didn’t exist until someone decided to press it; someone else decided to import it; a buyer in a shop like ours decided to take a punt on it; until someone heard it playing in the shop one lunchtime and also took a punt. There were margins and mark‑ups and incentives, but there was also trust: there was a relationship with reps and the companies they represented. There were the regulars who took your word for it. It felt participatory and human-scale in a way that an algorithmic recommendation never quite does.

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The analogue world baked friction into everything. You could only carry so much stock. You only had so much shelf space. Ordering the Dire Straits album in those quantities wasn’t just a preference, it was a bet tied up with rent, wages, your reputation, thoughts more front-of-mind for my boss than for me, I have to say.

Scarcity didn’t just apply to product, it applied to attention and time. To hear something, you had to be in the room—or know someone who’d tape it for you. To discover something, you had to scan the racks, flip sleeves, ask the know‑it‑all guy behind the counter. Listen to the radio with its economy of chance. Back then, finding and listening left an imprint, and the music lodged in your memory differently because of it. There was risk and commitment everywhere: from the label that pressed too many copies, to the shop that over‑ordered, to the teenage idiot who bought it on a recommendation or a whim.

It wasn’t innocent. There were gatekeepers at every stage: mostly men, mostly working within a narrow Anglo‑American canon, deciding what counted and what didn’t. If you lived away from the imperial centres, your access to that rich little ecosystem could be pretty limited. Or delayed. Canberra was about as far away as you could get, and it made our little/big shop even more of a miracle.

I have no real problem with our current, digitised, hyper‑efficient world, and sometimes wonder how incredible 19-year old me would’ve found it if you somehow transported me into this always-on, long-tail, digital present. I’m sure I would’ve loved it. Then again, maybe the loss of texture would’ve got to me, as it does now. Analogue was clumsy, leaky, subject to whims and mistakes, but those leaks and whims were where magic happened. The political economy has shifted from a chain of imperfect, embodied judgements to a system in which taste is managed and manufactured from nowhere in particular.

Something is lost, something is gained, as the song says.

Those Japanese vinyl bars, with their walls of records and their obsessive owners, feels less like retro fetishism and more like a surviving pocket of a different settlement between culture and commerce. There’s still a counter; someone deciding what goes on the turntable; the possibility of staying for “one more” because the next track might be even better. There’s wood, lots of wood: racks and walls and floors and ceilings of it.

Analogue wasn’t kinder or more noble, but it made listening into something organised around rooms and people rather than clouds and platforms. That’s the nostalgia—not just for vinyl, but for a time when the way music moved around the world mirrored a different way of moving through the world with each other.

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