I’ve been giving Anthony Albanese and Labor a bit of a work over of late: you might have noticed. Since about May 2022, in fact. It’s less about criticising him and the government per se than about recognising that they are dominant species of our political garden and that it is a garden that could do with some serious weeding and landscaping. Of course I will have issues with the people in charge of maintaining it.

Watercolour of a young cat and its prey by Gottfried Mind, ca. 1800 — Source .

Still, I wanted to take a beat and do something I like to do occasionally: consider out loud the possibility that maybe I have got things wrong. The proximate cause for hitting the pause button right now—and I always have my finger hovering over it—is a recent article by Shaun Carney in the Nine media.

It’s a pretty standard defence of the way in which Albanese is dealing with Donald Trump’s immaturity and the Israeli Government’s immoral recklessness—and other matters, including our relationship with China—but there was something about the way Carney laid it out that hit home. We really are living through an historic mindfuck at the moment, and Carney’s piece is a reminder of the stakes at play and perhaps, therefore, of the value of the prime minister’s approach.

Maybe I’m feeling a bit less aggrieved because, finally, the government has stopped pretending the situation in Gaza is manageable within the bounds of that very approach. It has laid down some markers that I think actually count. Recognising Palestine was long overdue, disgracefully delayed; but I am not going to snatch defeat from the jaws of a victory engineered by activists that culminated in the Bridge March a few weeks back.

The decision to cancel the visa of Israeli politician Simcha Rothman—a member of Mr Netanyahu's governing coalition—just before he was due to arrive here for a speaking tour, was also most welcome. That the decision attracted the open ire of Benjamin Netanyahu was no doubt factored in, and Netanyahu didn’t disappoint, labelling Albanese “weak” and “shameful”.

Amazingly, the official response from the Australian Government to this, via Tony Burke on ABC radio on Thursday morning, displayed some actual backbone, suggesting there really has been a shift in the government’s position. “Strength is not measured by how many people you can blow up or how many children you can leave hungry,” Burke said.

That’s not the usual diplomatic mumbling that has been driving progressives insane since Israel’s response to the Hamas atrocities of October 7. Two cheers, let’s say.

Relatedly, I’ve been meaning to riff on the play, Julia, which Tanya and I saw recently.

It was great, with a brilliant central performance by Justine Clarke. (Apart from anything, it was interesting to be reminded of the misogyny speech, to see it so beautifully performed, while I’m in the midst of working on the new book about the culture wars.) The point I want to make is that, to the playwright's credit, the story isn’t just hagiography. It has “Julia” wrestle with the hypocrisies of politics in a way that gives real depth to the show.

Now, to what extent you can take a play as indicative of anything in the real world, I don't know, but what came through was how easily “she” rationalised the endless compromises she made. “Julia” talked about cutting welfare for single mothers and voting against recognition of equal marriage, and I came away appalled all over again at what a rotten business retail politics is. And reminded all over again how dangerous it is for we-the-people to outsource our moral centre to party loyalty.

Our willingness to forgive the craven actions of craven politicians because they are our craven politicians is as much part of the problem as anything else. It is why we need structures like citizens assemblies to take us outside the self-serving habits of party loyalty and encourage us to hear truth, not just party truth.

I know real politick says that the sort of decisions “Julia” made are simply the price of doing business and that the “grown ups” of the political class—as they like to characterise themselves—eat this sort of compromise for breakfast. I know—because they've told me!—how naive a lot of professional political types, of all persuasions, think I am about politics. And that's fine. As I said the other day, being naive is the job.

(And remind me: what happened to hardheaded Julia Gillard?)

Funny thing is, I think I'd internalised a lot of that mindset too: I used to be pretty rusted-on Labor and could forgive them a lot. I can hear my past self making excuses for them when I definitely should have spoken up.

Something fundamental changed around the time of the Latham debacle. I decided I couldn’t just settle for business-as-usual politics anymore: too much was at stake and too many people were being left behind. The whole system—and the broader political class who ran things, including the mainstream media—had atrophied in ways that had hollowed out an already dangerously out-of-touch set of institutions.

The mindfuck I mentioned at the start of this piece arose in part because people like me were far too tribal. The idea that any single party operating within such a flawed system was going to change things when they themselves are captured by that same system is just magical thinking. So, I really think the party system is the root of much of what ails us and that people like Anthony Albanese, whatever other qualities they have, are never going to liberate us from structures that increasingly fails us.

Anyway, the point of all this was about acknowledging my own frailty in my self-appointed role as a commentator on all the things. I’ve probably only done a half-hearted job. Still, the truth is, you would need an ego the size of Donald Trump’s to think you had any sort of definitive answer to the problems that beset us and I sure as hell don’t. The Carney piece is a good reminder of the difficulties any politician faces when operating within such constraints and it is important to acknowledge those difficulties on occasion.

Normal imperious commentary will resume shortly.

