The Future of Everything

The Future of Everything

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jean Ker Walsh's avatar
Jean Ker Walsh
1d

I think it is past time in Australian politics to ask if the established party system has reached its use by date. More quality independents in our Parliament and minority governments would be worth a try.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Tim Dunlop and others
Jim KABLE's avatar
Jim KABLE
1d

I am 2/3 through Robert Reich's memoir Coming Up Short: A Memoir of My America (he means the US of course). He was a Rhodes Scholar to Oxford along with Bill Clinton - served in his administration - and in other key positions - an academic teacher and writer. At less than five feet tall he has much to say about bullying - not only in his school years but beyond in the world of business and politics and society in general. When Julia Gillard to the Prime Ministership of Australia from Kevin Rudd (and look where HE is nowadays) I was taking my agèd mother for a drive up to Hanging Rock (the one above Nundle in the ranges to the south of Tamworth). As we came down into Nundle I pulled over on the side of the road as Julia Gillard claimed her new mantle. We thought it an historic moment. Which it was. As indeed this present moment - the repudiation of Netanyahu and the Zionists and their cruelties against the Palestinians - especially but not only of Gaza - and one hopes - the cancellation of AUKUS and the Force Posture Agreement and so on. Thanks for access to Shaun Carney's essay. It seems almost a surprise to find a writer of his calibre - and I do remember his name from years ago - writing for Nine Entertainment. I have added his essay to yours and shared them widely. And yes, late albeit - credit where credit should go - Albanese and Tony Burke - and, I note - even some of the rightwing Zionist (?) Jewish lobbies speaking up against Netanyahu - and all it took was some backbone from the ALP leadership. Whither now Ley and McKenzie and Cash?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tim Dunlop
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tim Dunlop
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture