The Future of Everything

The Future of Everything

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Gary Rollinson's avatar
Gary Rollinson
3d

Yes Tim

Being conned is gut wrenching and unforgivable. Why does Labor think we cant handle the truth?

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2 replies by Tim Dunlop and others
Ray Sanderson's avatar
Ray Sanderson
3d

Albo's contrived 'timidity' is straining the back bench. Increasing numbers of back benchers are challenging Albo's discipline that no on can make public comments. I feel (I predict) that Albo, under pressure, will retire late this year.

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9 replies by Tim Dunlop and others
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