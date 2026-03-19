“And thus it comes about that all the fairies, pixies, sylphs, and gnomes fly before the flaring light of science. They are not so much sent away as explained away”. —Irish physicist, Edmund Edward Fournier d’Albe

The incredible thing about Australian politics at the moment is that Labor isn’t further ahead. Their main opposition has collapsed. The media that used to dominate opinion formation—usually against Labor interests—is nothing like the force it once was. The ALP dominates the lower house in raw numbers and can easily make a progressive majority in the upper house with the Greens and independents.

Let’s Put Out the Light and Rekindle the Fire! , from La Silhouette , June 24, 1830

Despite all these advantages, the Prime Minister’s approval numbers are in the toilet. Labor’s primary vote continues to fall. The clueless and policy-less fringe One Nation Party is surging. People have a sense of foreboding about everything from the housing crisis to the war in Iran to the relationship with the United States. Indeed, the fallout from the Iran war—in terms of fuel prices and availability, cost of living pressures, and even travel plans—is further threatening to undermine Labor’s carefully constructed policy of evasionism.

It is not just that Labor are pursuing an incrementalist approach; it is that they have completely failed to communicate any national vision beyond their own survival and longevity. That is to say, incrementalism is not necessarily a bad thing in itself in the disrupted world we are being forced to live: but there is a world of difference between an incrementalism that steadily builds towards a widely canvassed end-point—Medicare, superannuation, equal pay—and what we have now, which is an incrementalism that merely tweaks existing settings without ever setting bigger goals.

Or any goals.

There is a lingering sense in Australia at the moment that the political sea has retreated and we are just waiting for the tsunami to rush back in and wash us all away.

Our democracy is one in which the main energy of the governing party has gone into managing perceptions rather than making and defending real choices. The serious work of politics happens behind closed doors, mediated by focus groups, lobbyists, factional deals and carefully rehearsed talking points. The prime minister appears occasionally and mumbles something vaguely reassuring and disappears again to get on with what he had already decided to do. Like the narrator in Calvino’s story, he is telling a tale from a book we aren’t even sure exists.

We are not being lied to in the blunt, brazen way of a Howard or a Trump; we are being massaged. The government tells us soothing, technically defensible things that are systematically designed to obscure the harder truths underneath. This gap between what is said and what is done is not accidental; it is the point. It is the method.

On Iran , the government sends aircraft, personnel and capabilities into a US-led conflict in the Gulf and insists we are providing only “defensive support” and are “not at war”.

On Gaza , it speaks the language of ceasefire and humanitarian concern while maintaining the core elements of security cooperation with Israel, refusing to name what international courts and genocide-prevention experts clearly name, and they dismiss the pro-ceasefire movement as a vector of misinformation.

On asylum, it grants humanitarian visas to a handful of Iranian women footballers in a blaze of ministerial publicity, while on the very same day introducing legislation to block thousands of other Iranians from travelling here to seek that same protection.

On electoral integrity, it promises to get big money out of politics and level the playing field through a landmark campaign-finance package, while quietly designing caps that allow the major parties to pool and concentrate spending in marginal seats, constrain independents to hard electorate-level limits, and adjust public funding in ways that entrench the two-party duopoly—then dismisses crossbenchers who object as being only worried about their own staffing levels.

On child safety online, it announces a ban on social media for under-16s, encouraging parents to believe their children are now protected from the harms of algorithmic addiction and predatory content, while leaving the recommending systems, engagement-maximising design and data-harvesting business models that generate those harms entirely untouched.

I could go on, but you get the picture.

In each case, citizens are offered a curated version of events, stripped of the hardest facts and most difficult arguments, and assured that the responsible thing is to trust the government to handle it. The entire approach is infantilising. It treats the public as dupes, refuses to take them into its confidence, and assumes a father-knows-best, top-down position that is the antithesis of genuine democratic engagement.

Part of this is a collapse in meaning between “leftwing” and “progressive”, and that linguistic collapse is itself underpinned by a material changes in the political landscape. It is certainly underpinned by Labor’s neoliberal turn of the 1980s.

We are at a point where the terms “progressive” and “left-wing” are used interchangeably (I do it myself more than I should), so that we tend to forget that they carry historically distinct meanings that matter enormously in understanding contemporary politics. At their sharpest, the distinction marks the difference between those who want to reform the existing capitalist system and those who want to transform or supersede it. In Australian politics, the blurring of these two terms has had significant consequences: it has enabled the ALP to present itself as the natural party of the left while moving its economic platform firmly toward market liberalism. It has created a contested electoral space where the Greens, independents, and Labor all compete for a loosely-defined “progressive” vote while representing quite different constituencies and visions.

Or no vision at all.

Labor’s 2019 election loss haunts this debate. The received wisdom, repeated in think-tank briefings and political columns ever since, is that Shorten’s defeat proved something categorical: that the Australian electorate will not tolerate ambitious reform, that a large, costed, redistributive policy agenda is electoral poison, and that the only viable path for Labor is the cautious, goal-less fudging that Albanese has made his signature.

But let’s look at this.

In 2019, Shorten lost a close election, in which the two-party result was tight, and the outcome turned on a small number of seats in Queensland and Western Australia where the local political dynamics—mining, resources anxiety, Scott Morrison’s unexpected personal cut-through—were decisive. Post-election analysis, including from Labor’s own review, pointed to a policy agenda that had been allowed to grow too large and too complex without a sufficiently clear and emotionally resonant story to hold it together.

The problem was not that voters rejected redistribution, dental care or a stronger climate response in principle; polling consistently showed majority support for most of Shorten’s individual policies. The problem was that the sum of the parts felt like a risk without a compelling account of the reward.

That is a lesson in political communication and sequencing, not a lesson in what reform is possible. It says: if you are going to argue for significant change, you have to make the argument clearly, repeatedly and in language that connects to people’s actual lives. You have to explain the destination as well as the journey. You have to own the risks instead of hoping people won’t notice them. What it emphatically does not say is that Australians are constitutionally opposed to reform, or that the only electable Labor position is a platform so cautious and ambiguous that it presents no discernible target.

The conflation of these two very different lessons licenses a politics in which the absence of ambition is dressed as strategic wisdom, with every half-measure justified by the ghost of 2019, and in which anyone who pushes for more is told, with a knowing look, that they clearly didn’t learn the lesson. But the lesson being invoked is a distortion. Shorten did not lose because he wanted dental care on Medicare; he lost because he couldn’t tell a story about the Australia he was trying to build that was more compelling than Morrison’s story about the one Labor was trying to tear down.

There is a further point that the 2019 fetishists consistently miss: the political landscape has shifted enormously since then. Treating 2019 as a permanent veto on that politics is not realism; it is a choice made by people who find the cautious management of the status quo more comfortable than the risks of genuine argument.

In some respects, Labor’s incrementalism and message management is more corrosive than Howard’s lies. Howard at least attached his BS to a clear ideological program that citizens could see, contest and, eventually, vote out. Albanese’s cleverness is attached to a fuzzier project, a technocratic centrism that prefers to blur lines than draw them. It is harder to hold this to account, because it is harder to pin down what it stands for beyond: “not the other mob”.

At its core is message discipline: a narrow repertoire of phrases —“defensive support”, “cost‑of‑living tax cuts”, “integrity and transparency reforms”, “significant climate reform”—repeated endlessly. The aim is to keep the public story simple and reassuring, even as the underlying policies are complex and hedged.

It is reinforced by a deliberate media strategy. The government limits unscripted exposure, manages the press gallery through tightly controlled access and background briefings, and increasingly speaks through narrowcast channels—podcasts, friendly interviews, social‑media clips—where probing is minimal and framing power is high. In this ecosystem, uncomfortable details can be quietly acknowledged off‑the‑record while the on‑the‑record message stays clean.

Those who push harder on war, climate, integrity or democratic rules are routinely painted as irresponsible, partisan or self‑interested: Greens are dismissed as unserious, community independents as focused on staff and perks, community groups as naive. This delegitimises substantive critique and reassures rusted-ons that there is no need to look too closely at what the critics are actually saying.

Finally, there is the strategic use of omission and euphemism. The government avoids plain statements that Australia is at war; it does not foreground the fact that its climate framework still licences new fossil projects; it speaks of “levelling the playing field” in campaign finance without emphasising how the caps it proposes entrench incumbency. These things are not all hidden—at least some of it can be found in legislation and official documents—but they are glossed. Endlessly glossed.

It is a method that works brilliantly right up until the point that it doesn’t, and we aren’t there yet.

But once citizens get fed up, the damage to trust will accelerate. People may not know every detail, but they will understand that important information is always just out of shot, that critics are being caricatured, that the nice words sit on top of something harder and less flattering. They will understand that they are being played.

And at the end of the day, being conned is worse than being lied to. The liar is just trying to deceive you; the con artist is playing you for a fool.

The backlash will be brutal.

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