The Future of Everything

John Quiggin
3d

I think it's likely that One Nation, perhaps merged with the Nationals, will become the dominant force on the political right. But I'm cautiously optimistic that they will fail, essentially because Australia's demographics don't favour the kind of identity politics Hanson is offering. Her typical voter is correctly perceived as an aggrieved, rural or regional middle aged man without much education. That's also pretty much the case for MAGA in the US. But there are many more such voters there. Moreover, the combination of racism and Christian nationalism means there are a lot more suburban, female and college educated voters who will go with MAGA rather than support the Democrats. In Australia, the corresponding group has gone over to the teals.

Of course, this optimism has to be tempered by the implication that we are stuck with Albanese. Worse, in the event of a minority government in a splintered Parliament, he would certainly prefer to rely on the remnants of the Liberal party rather than the Greens he loathes or teals he despises.

Andrew Wilson
3d

The MSM in Oz seem completely devoid of morals, ethics, ideas of public interest and intelligence. Why are we so badly served by them?

