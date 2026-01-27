Australia is not America but Pauline Hanson is. She makes Peter Dutton’s attempts to emulate Trumpism look like mere dalliance. Hanson is the real MAGA McCoy. As the push to establish her and her party as a viable Opposition gains momentum—and make no mistake, that is exactly what is happening—it’s worth remembering that Hanson would happily do to Australia what Trump is doing to America.

Hanson’s admiration for Donald Trump extends well beyond rhetorical flourishes. It encompasses direct personal engagement, explicit praise, and systematic policy adoption. It would be unfair to accuse her of merely aping his policy positions because in many ways she predates him, just as John Howard did. On the One Nation website, she makes the same point: “Australian politics may differ from the United States landscape, but when it comes to bold policy initiatives that prioritise national sovereignty, economic growth, and cultural integrity, the actions of current U.S. President Donald Trump echo strongly with the principles and policies of Pauline Hanson’s One Nation.”

We needn’t worry too much about the provenance of the chicken or the egg. The point is she takes immense comfort and inspiration from Trump’s success and has gone out of her way to associate with his example.

In November 2025, Hanson delivered a speech in Florida at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. To do so, she had to miss an entire fortnight of parliamentary sittings, but hey. She was the only Australian invited to CPAC’s “Circle Retreat and Gala” event, where tickets cost between AU$7,679 and $38,396.

During her visit, Hanson attended multiple events at Mar-a-Lago, including Trump’s Halloween party, where she was photographed sitting alongside mining magnate Gina Rinehart. She gave a speech in which said, “It’s wonderful to be in America with a re-energised, strong, and patriotic leader who has the best interests of his people at heart. In just one year President Trump has turned this country around!”

She catalogued Trump’s achievements with unqualified enthusiasm, praising his border security measures, migrant deportations, tariffs, withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, attacks on diversity and inclusion programmes, and Middle East policy. Hanson concluded: “Trump is slowly but surely cleaning up the streets of America and making your country so much safer”.

She wheeled all her greatest hits, including a reprise of that old favourite “Australia is being flooded with migrants”:

Under Labor’s weak governance, Australia is being flooded with up to 740,000 migrants a year. That’s despite a housing crisis where we have more than 228,000 Australians being assisted by specialist homeless services. And if I put that into perspective for Americans here today: Australia’s homeless rate is more than 350 per cent higher than America’s, and yet we have a government that continues to flood our country with migrants that we cannot cope with. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: you can’t blame those migrants who want to come to Australia; you can only blame the government.

Hanson has repeatedly positioned herself as Trump’s Australian equivalent, emphasising shared experiences of political persecution. During her Mar-a-Lago visit, she stated: “President Trump and I have a lot in common in many ways. We are patriotic to the countries, to the people that we represent...I was imprisoned for my political views. Wrongly imprisoned with a three-year jail term. They were after Donald Trump as well, but they never got him in prison.”

Her admiration goes back even further. On the night of Trump’s 2016 election victory, Hanson and One Nation colleagues live streamed a champagne celebration on the Parliament House lawn. She declared: “I can see in Donald Trump a lot of me and what I stand for in Australia...Why I’m celebrating is that I can see that people around the world are saying, we’ve had enough of the establishment”.

Hanson has consistently advocated for Trump-style immigration restrictions, using his example to reinvigorate her own longstanding policy wishlist. In June 2017, she wrote to the Scott Morrison explicitly requesting a “Trump-style ban on Muslim immigration”. She repeated it all again this Australia Day. This includes calls for massive levels of deportations:

One Nation, led by Senator Malcolm Roberts, has unveiled a bold immigration policy aimed at cutting migration by over 570,000 and deporting 75,000 illegal migrants. The party argues that Australia’s immigration system is overwhelmed, citing pressures on housing, infrastructure, wages, and public services. By enforcing visa laws and reducing migration levels, One Nation aims to prioritise Australian jobs and restore affordability in key sectors. Is this a practical solution or a controversial stance inspired by global policies?

She is a big fan of Trump’s withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement, and has cheered him on when has called climate change a “hoax” and when he has promoted more fossil fuel extraction. At Mar-a-Lago, her admiration was clear: “The man-made climate change falsehood is this century’s greatest hoax”, she said and praised Trump for withdrawing from the “outrageously destructive Paris Agreement” while also celebrating his call to “Drill, baby, drill!” Hanson told the CPAC audience: “One Nation is the only political party standing firm to end Australia’s involvement in the UN’s Paris Agreement.

In the Mar-a-Lago speech, Hanson also praised Trump for putting “an end to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) quotas and reinstating merit-based selection”. Her speech attacked the Albanese government for pursuing “a left wing cultural war waged against truth, biology, and free speech”.

Trump’s executive orders prohibiting federal recognition of genders beyond male and female assigned at birth, banning gender-affirming care for people under 19, and restricting transgender participation in sports also meets with Hanson’s approval. In February 2025, she called for a parliamentary inquiry to ban all medical treatment for transgender people under 18 years old, mirroring Trump’s executive actions. At Mar-a-Lago, she attacked “trans activists” and championed biological definitions of sex.

As we are all well aware, Trump has imposed sweeping tariffs on imports, rejected multilateral trade agreements, and pursued “America First” economic nationalism.

At Mar-a-Lago, Hanson stated: “Like Trump, I strongly support tariffs on countries that unfairly compete with our industries and manufacturing with grossly unfair advantages”. She has publicly backed Trump’s tariff decisions and advocates for protectionist measures to support Australian manufacturing.

Hanson is all the way with Donald J on defence spending too. “Australia must boost its defence spending to at least 5 per cent of GDP”, she said at Mar-a-Lago, directly echoing Trump’s NATO demands. She argued that “Americans have a right to be frustrated when they’re constantly forced to play big brother to nations who haven’t invested in their own defence capabilities”.

And it doesn’t end there.

She has praised Trump’s “street-cleaning” efforts and positioned One Nation as the party of order against chaos. This has included endorsing his rhetoric of accusing activists of being terrorists. In the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests which followed the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis she described George Floyd as a “criminal and a dangerous thug” and said he had been “made out to be a martyr”, explicitly referencing his criminal record and the US protests triggered by his death. She moved a motion in the Senate in 2020 invoking the far-right rhetoric of “all lives matter”.

As these types of policies and rhetoric ignite once again on the streets of Minneapolis, the danger should be obvious.

In April 2025, Hanson told Sky News host Andrew Bolt: “I will scream it from the rooftops...we used to have all these industries, manufacturing in the country”, declaring her intention to “make Australia great again”.

Both Trump and Hanson employ the sort of authoritarian populism that divides society into the virtuous “people” versus the corrupt “elites” while positioning themselves as champions of the forgotten. Hanson has adopted Trump’s “drain the swamp” rhetoric, attacking the “establishment” and “unelected globalists” while depicting herself as a political outsider despite decades in parliament.

John Howard would be proud.

Hanson and One Nation officials have weaponised Trump’s “fake news” discourse, too, attacking journalists and broadcasters as biased and corrupt. Of course, the ABC is their main target with Senator Malcolm Roberts descibing the national broadcaster as a “clear and present threat to democracy”, echoing Trump’s characterisation of CNN and other outlets as “enemies of the people”.

Hanson’s rhetoric mirrors Trump’s in constructing an “us versus them” narrative that scapegoats immigrants, Muslims, and progressive movements for economic anxieties while offering simplistic authoritarian solutions. So far, none of this has harmed Hanson in the way it (allegedly) did Dutton, though it is unclear what the data is really telling us. But there is a huge irony at work in all of this.

One of the go-to lines for those who whine about multiculturalism, in those moments when they are trying to make themselves look tolerant, is to say that some level of diversity is fine as long as people don’t bring the conflicts from their home nation to Australia. And yet what should be clear from all this is that those like Pauline Hanson and others who hold Trump up as some sort of hero are perfectly willing to bring his particular brand of hate and division here.

In Hanson’s case, this includes American gun culture and everything that comes with it, and lest we forget, she actually sought funding from the National Rifle Association (NRA).

One Nation Queensland leader Steve Dickson and Hanson’s chief of staff James Ashby travelled to the US in September 2018 and held meetings with officials from the NRA and other pro‑gun groups, accompanied by undercover journalist Rodger Muller posing as a gun‑rights lobbyist. In these meetings they said One Nation “lacked money” and sought large‑scale financial backing, discussing figures up to about A$20 million (around US$20 million). The purpose canvassed in the recordings of the meetings was to gain resources (money, campaign software, strategic advice) to win balance‑of‑power positions in Australian parliaments and then weaken Australia’s strict post‑Port Arthur gun laws.

We patted ourselves on the back for “rejecting Trumpism” at the last election, and yet here we are, less than a year later, and the usual suspects—from News Corp down—are plotting to bring it here anyway, through the new/old vehicle of One Nation. For Australian voters concerned about Trump’s authoritarian populism, climate denialism, attacks on minorities, and erosion of democratic norms, the connection is clear: a vote for Pauline Hanson’s One Nation is a vote to import Trumpism into Australian politics. Hanson herself has made this abundantly clear—she sees Trump’s America as a version of her own long-held views and she is determined to replicate his success and model of governance here.

This is no small thing.

As events in Minneapolis have made clear over the last few weeks, Trump isn’t just another righwing leader our local conservatives can feel some connection with. He is running a full-on fascist government peopled with monsters like Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller and the President himself. That an Australian politician is comfortable associating with all this—as federal agents murder people on the streets—is not just something you can pass off an interesting coincidence.

Of course, few in the media will call this out. Hanson will continue to be treated as somewhere between a celebrity and a legitimate alternative political leader, as long as there are clicks in it.

Pauline Hanson was the debut guest on Karl Stefanovic's new podcast, filmed in Brisbane ( via Mumbrella )

The quickly emerging story of Australian politics is that powerful forces are looking to reconstruct an Australian conservative force from the base metal of Hansonism, refracted through an unrefined Trumpism, with more than a pinch of Reform thrown in, and impose it on Australia. Liberals and Nationals be damned.

The opportunity Labor has had to resist this—and as I have been documenting for years now—is rapidly diminishing. At this stage, all the party of Albanese is offering by way of resistance—STILL—is a dog’s body idea of “social cohesion” that will be easily wagged by the fast-growing tail of a reinvigorated Hansonism.

We shouldn’t overreact, but we should be aware of how various groups are manipulating this moment of two-party collapse.

