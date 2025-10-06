The rise of Andrew Hastie to the position of current It-guy for the Liberal Party of Australia is further evidence of how divided the once mighty conservative party has become. Not even the bollocking they got at the last election has been enough to rally sanity and convince enough of them to change tack from the right-wing extremism that Peter Dutton pursued. In fact, they seem to be doubling down.

Detail from John Leech’s illustration “Tarquinius Superbus makes himself king” featured in The Comic History of Rome — Source .

Hastie is a symptom of the dysfunction that begins in John Howard’s culture wars and in the collapse of the underlying logic of the two-party system that brought the Coalition such success after the Second World War. The archives here are full of me explaining how all this happened—for instance—so I won’t labour the point now, only to say that any success Hastie has will likely be an inch deep and a mile wide.

Even today, the wind was taken out of Wonder Boy’s thrusting sails when someone within his party leaked Peter Dutton’s takedown of him:

Dutton, who spent years alongside Hastie as senior leaders of the Right faction before losing his seat, was scathing about Hastie’s performance in his arguments to the Liberal Party’s election review probing the historic loss. “It was inconceivable to Dutton and his senior colleagues that Hastie effectively went on strike during the last term,” said one source who is familiar with Dutton’s submissions, but not authorised to speak publicly. “Someone who should have been a powerful voice in the media tearing strips off Labor was absent, scared to do media, or lazy.”

Put it this way: Hastie’s current ascension to somewhere near the top of the party leaderboard is only possible because no single group within the Liberals can muster the authority to reinvigorate the “centre” the Coalition once held. And while they try to get their act together, the community independents continue to hold sway in the once-heartland seats of the eastern seaboard—depriving the Liberals of talent they may otherwise have had—while One Nation gains ground amongst the people for whom Andrew Hastie is currently not extreme enough.

All this means that it no longer makes sense to think of the Liberal Party—or even the Coalition—as a standalone entity. They have become part of broader network of operatives that are working to engineer a Trump-like takeover of Australian politics. And despite its weakened state, the Liberal Party remains the best vehicle for this longed-for (by them) Magaesque transformation.

We will know they are getting somewhere when One Nation and the Coalition merge.

From a progressive perspective, the risk is that a rightwing leader will emerge who has the charisma to unite this nascent movement, and a lot of people already think Hastie might be that figure. And while I’m not dismissing the possibility, we need to concentrate on other matters for now. Specifically, we need to be working on ways to salt the intellectual earth from which these movements emerge in the first place.

Remember, alliances come together, seemingly out of nowhere, and gain broad support, because people spend decades preparing the ground. It was as true with neoliberalism as it was true with gay marriage, to name just two examples: when the country was finally ready for these changes, they succeeded because people and movements had paved the way.

This is the process we are in the midst of now, and everyone from News Corp to the Atlas Network, to Advance, to CPAC, to Gina Rinehart are busting a foofer valve—and spending a great deal of money—making the intellectual case for the takeover; manufacturing the culture wars on which such movements depend; and desperately seeking someone who can bring the whole thing together as a made-for-social-media figure that unites tribes. Andrew Hastie is the latest version the rightwing system has thrown against the wall to see if he sticks.

My point is, it’s the process we should be paying attention to, not Andrew Hastie per se.

This is a real cover, part of the move to establish Tony Abbott as intellectual leader in this new right-wing ecosystem

It will be bad if all this comes together in the form of any sort of major political representation, and we can only pray that Labor are alert to the risks they are facing. But it is worth noting something else I have argued in these pages: these people don’t need to win government to exert enormous power.

We need to recognise that a new form of minoritarianism has arisen in which a disgruntled faction of conservatism is employing a scorched-earth approach to democracy to engineer a supremacy they are sure is theirs. They are using democracy against itself and it has worked a treat in the United States.

It is a conservative vision steeped in patriarchy, white supremacy, inegalitarianism, authoritarianism and privilege, one that wants to crush all the diversity of the world into a grey and predictable monoculture allowing the self-chosen few to sit atop a big pile of money, devoid of any teleology other than more.

Some of them pass themselves off as Christians, but they are the biggest charlatans on Earth, having transitioned from a traditional understanding of religion as frugality, good works, and service to the Lord rewarded in the next life, to one in which the goal is to prosper materially in this life and that’s it.

This sort of minoritarianism is what the Liberal Party of Australia is learning to create now, as much through necessity as choice. A lot of its power comes from its manufactured victimhood, uniting followers across class, race and gender differences, and these are the buttons that will be pushed relentlessly.

Andrew Hastie may succeed or fail, but the real fight is against the increasingly coherent movement to which he has attached himself.

We need to salt their earth while we can.

