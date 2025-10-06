The Future of Everything

I suppose we should thank our lucky stars - or our prescient ancestors - for the concept of preferential voting. It might have saved us from going down a path similar to the US or UK.

But I surmise Hastie and his followers think we can still replicate those set-ups. Do you think a charismatic conservative leader can really do that? Or is JQ right, and the cooker base is too small? I don't think the Teals are going anywhere just yet, and climate change is only going to become more of an election issue, not less. Meanwhile we're all waiting for Albanese to cement his popularity by coming up with some real progressive reform. We could be waiting a long time.

There's a kind of identity politics at work here which will, I think, make it impossible for an LNP/ONP merger to do well. Both to its friends and foes, One Nation's archetypal supporter is an aggrieved low-education man, living in the peri-urban fringe of capital cities, or in a regional centre. There aren't enough such voters to form the base of a major party, and they are the exact opposite of the voters now deserting to the teals. THe more the LNP is recast in this image, the less its chances of winning metropolitan votes.

