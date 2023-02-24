In all the discussions about the problems of neoliberalism, it can be difficult to nail what the issue actually is. Let me try.

Many deny that there is even such a thing as neoliberalism, that it has become a meaningless term of art used too loosely to describe anything “we” don’t like. On the other hand, the triumph of neoliberal thinking has been so complete, so total, that most of the stuff it puts into place has just become accepted as common sense, as completely normalised—especially within the self-interested political class.

You can easily see how both positions are sides of a coin, serving the interests of those who don’t want us to think about the matter too closely.

So, let’s step past such distractions.

We are currently living through a moment that perfectly illustrates the problem at the core of neoliberalism itself: that it takes control away from democratic institutions and subsumes the needs of society more generally within an ethos that delivers for an elite.

The whole idea of neoliberalism was exactly this: to replace the allegedly messy and unreliable processes of democracy—of citizens in control of their own lives with equality between them as its guiding star—with systems of control that allowed technocratic specialists to “remove politics” from the processes of economic decision making and deliver a more “rational” outcome. As Wendy Brown puts it in her book, In the Ruins of Neoliberalism:

Neoliberalism forthrightly aimed to dismantle the social state, whether by privatizing it (the Reagan-Thatcher revolution), devolving its tasks (the UK’s “Big Society” and Bush’s “thousand points of light”), eliminating what remains of welfare altogether, or “deconstructing the administrative state” (Steve Bannon’s aim for the Trump presidency). In each case, it is not only social regulation and redistribution that are rejected as inappropriate interference in markets or as assaults on freedom. Also jettisoned is democracy’s dependence on political equality.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is a perfect illustration of an institution designed to be a vehicle for this sort of technocratic control, and its current response to inflation is laying bare how neoliberal goals are institutionalised, normalised, and used to discipline and punish the most vulnerable amongst us, while protecting the wealth and power of an elite.

As many economists are currently noting, the Reserve’s response to inflation is predicated on increasing interest rates to curb wages, even though wage growth is not causing inflation. As Greg Jericho puts it:

So why is the RBA still increasing rates? Because the bank also notes that “strong domestic demand is adding to the inflationary pressures in a number of areas of the economy”. It wants to reduce this demand, which is code for raising unemployment. And why? Because, for all its talk about inflation, what the RBA is really worried about is wages. Once again, despite no evidence that it is occurring, the RBA governor stated that “given the importance of avoiding a prices-wages spiral, the Board will continue to pay close attention to both the evolution of labour costs and the price-setting behaviour of firms in the period ahead”. We know wages are not growing above inflation, let alone even at a level above 4.5% that would be inconsistent with the RBA’s target rate of 2%-3% inflation.

In a paper for the Australia Institute (where Jericho also works), Tanya Martin notes that, “New empirical research reveals the main driver for inflation in Australia is excess corporate profits, not wages, and that inflation would have stayed within the RBA target band if corporates had not squeezed consumers through the pandemic via excess price hikes.”

This is the insidiousness of neoliberalism writ large: it institutionalises and normalises policy that, in a truly democratic system would not be allowed to stand. It gives cover to the various elites who benefit from its presumptions and removes from citizens the right to challenge policies that lead to deeply undemocratic—unequal—outcomes.

We have a Labor government endorsing the neoliberal policies of a neoliberal institution, making life harder for ordinary people than it needs to be. Redistributing wealth upwards.

Every time you hear the Treasurer, Jim Chalmers, invoke the title “the independent Reserve Bank” remember that what he is really doing is underlining the undemocratic nature of that institution, hiding behind its alleged independence to normalise policy that is harmful to working people.

“Independent” in this context is just another word for anti-democratic. It is a way of removing control of the economy from social-political forums like the parliament that, in a democracy, are meant to be about the pursuit of equality amongst citizens, and instead creating the exact opposite: a more unequal society where wealth is channelled relentlessly upward.