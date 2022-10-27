My new book, Voices of Us, is now available for pre-order. Get 27% off at Booktopia!

On Thursday during Question Time, the Liberal member for Capricornia in Queensland, Michelle Landry, asked the prime minister a question. It set in train a series of events that led to Landry, flanked by just about every woman on the Opposition benches, holding a press conference and accusing the prime minister of bullying her.

The whole event, from the performances in Question Time, to the carefully staged press conference, to the way in which the media reported the whole thing, has been an object lesson in the how business-as-usual politics undermines our democracy. It has shown how the highly ritualised performances they all engage in have nothing to do with holding people to account, let alone accurately informing the public, but are part of a way of doing politics that is so deeply ingrained in, and unquestioned by, these institutions, that it happens on automatic pilot.

As you can see in the Hansard record, Landry asked her question and then Albanese’s answer was interrupted by members of the Opposition, including the leader of the Opposition, Peter Dutton:

Ms LANDRY (Capricornia) (15:24): My question is to the Prime Minister. The federal government is intending to delay $800 million of Commonwealth funding to construct the Rockhampton Ring Road by at least two years. In 2019, as shadow infrastructure minister, the Prime Minister issued a media release titled 'Rockhampton Ring Road a certainty under Labor'. Why is the Prime Minister breaking his personal guarantee to the people of Rockhampton? Mr ALBANESE (Grayndler—Prime Minister) (15:25): I thank the member for her question. The member would know that, as infrastructure minister, there was substantial investment that went into Rockhampton roads, particularly Yeppen Floodplain, which we funded, did the planning for— Opposition members interjecting— The SPEAKER: Order! Members on my left. Mr Dutton interjecting

Share

Leave a comment

Give a gift subscription

Mr Dutton’s comment is not recorded, but he named a town in the area, got his information wrong, and the prime minister took great delight in giving him a geography lesson, during which the interjecting continued and an Opposition member was eventually removed from the House:

You can watch the exchange here, including Michelle Landry laughing along when the prime minister started mocking Peter Dutton.

Nonetheless, sometime after this—to all intents and purposes—run-of-the-mill exchange, Michelle Landry and the Liberal crumb maidens put on their serious pants and called a press conference to accuse the prime minister of bullying her.

This well-organised, performative stunt didn’t pass any test of credibility for anyone who took even a cursory look at the events themselves, and within minutes, the whole nonsense was being called out on Twitter, and people were making straightforward TikToks that explained clearly and decisively what had actually happened, with a bit of historical context to boot:

Of course, such directness was not available to professional journalists, and they instantly went into what they would no doubt call “objective” reporting mode, repeating the accusations, using passive-voices constructions to frame the accusations as a problem for Albanese, and otherwise burying the lede.

As former parliamentarian, Cheryl Kernot noted, the media reporting was off from the get-go:

But this is how the game is played, and it takes on a life of its own.

That night on Q&A, the host took that SMH article as his jumping off point and, again, framed the whole thing, not as the stunt that it was, but as something that raised serious doubts about Anthony Albanese’s behaviour and integrity. Kernot again:

In other words, under the guise of balanced and objective reporting, the media were engaging in behaviour that was at best misleading, and at worst, deeply biased. I don’t think they were actively setting out to support the Coalition, but their entire approach was predicated on practices that almost guaranteed the Coalition message was heard loudly and clearly.

At the expense of truth.

In the greater scheme of things, this was a relatively benign example, but it was such a near-perfect instance of the genre that it is worth highlighting. It shows how easy it is for the media encourage misinformation while going about their normal business. Unless they are mindful of the way in which their process can contribute to the very problems—deception and misdirection—that they are meant to address, then they are behaving in a deeply anti-democratic way and we all suffer.

Make no mistake, when the Coalition decided to engage in this performance and accuse the PM of being a bully, they knew exactly what they were doing.

Not only were they cashing in on ongoing public concern about parliamentary behaviour towards women which, under Scott Morrison, became such a vulnerability for them—thus getting a bit of payback—they were in no doubt that the media would amplify their message and they would get precisely the headlines and lead paragraphs that have dominated coverage since the whole plan was hatched.

And indeed, the great game continued this morning, with The Australian offering no nuance in their framing of the story, kicking along the misinformation:

And so it goes. And goes and goes and goes.

The media does its “job” and our democracy, and the trust on which it relies, takes another punch in the stomach.