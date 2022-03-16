In an exchange on Twitter on Tuesday, a familiar argument played out.

David Crowe, chief political correspondent for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, published a piece under this headline ⬇️ and he was criticised for a range of crimes and misdemeanours, from out-and-out bias to simply parroting Morrison Government talking points.

Labor spending blitz appears to favour marginal electorates

By David Crowe

March 15, 2022 — 5.00am

The issue blew up enough that Crowe felt obliged to write a defence of his piece, which you can read here, and whose chief point was reflected in its headline:

Both major parties need to be held to account on spending

A number of Crowe’s colleagues attempted to circle the wagons, to come to his defence, which, of course, is fine, but as is often the case, this is where things got genuinely messy.

One of the Crowe defenders was Jaqueline Maley and she responded to a tweet critical of Crowe’s piece in this way:

To throw that phrase out there as if there haven’t been thousands of words devoted to understanding the philosophy and practice that inheres in its simple claim—“our job is just to report”—is lazy and contemptuous of the very audience you are trying to convince. Expressing it like this, even within the limits of social media, is a sleight of hand we should call it out.

Share

So, without rehashing the aforementioned thousands of words devoted to the topic, just let me say that to assertion that “our job is to just report” opens a huge claim about the nature of journalism that incorporates everything from issues around objectivity, to the complex idea that there is a “view from nowhere” journalist can assume in order to deliver some form of unvarnished truth, to “just report”.

The best discussion of it—of why there is nothing “just reporting” about reporting—remains this piece by Jay Rosen, but it is also worth reading this exchange between Glenn Greenwald and former NYTimes editor Bill Keller on the related topic of objectivity, transparency, and campaigning journalism.

(And I mean, Google the topic and you will be swamped with other examples.)

For now, let us acknowledge that Crowe is right to say that both major parties need to be held accountable, but let us also recognise that holding politicians accountable is in no way the same thing as “just reporting”.

Maley’s defence of Crowe, then, is undermined—contradicted in fact—by Crowe’s own words. When he says what he was aiming to do was to hold both sides to account he is showing us that his job was more than to “just report”—it was to hold to account—and that alone should be enough to settle the matter and establish the inadequacy of Maley’s claim.

But it is worth picking this apart further because it is important to understand more precisely why what Crowe wrote was not “just reporting”.

His article was framed in a very particular way, using language that was far from neutral:

Labor leader Anthony Albanese has promised a spending blitz on projects such as sporting clubs, pools and roads in a campaign that appears to favour marginal seats just two years after the national audit office slammed the Coalition for doing the same. The campaign pledges about $750 million in dozens of electorates. Mr Albanese needs to gain just eight seats to form government and is racing to unveil his plans in community visits before Prime Minister Scott Morrison announces new measures in the March 29 budget.

The clear implication is that Labor are being hypocritical, an accusation he spells out by quoting a government minister saying precisely that:

But the government has accused Mr Albanese of hypocrisy for pouring money into Labor and marginal electorates with projects such as a sports field in southern Melbourne, a basketball court in Ipswich, Queensland, and a footpath and cycling path in the Blue Mountains of NSW. “Labor’s spending is only exceeded by its hypocrisy,” Finance Minister Simon Birmingham said.

But this raises another example of why what journalists do is very rarely “just reporting”, by which I mean that the way in which journalists incorporate quotes from various politicians cannot be understood as neutral in any meaningful sense of “our job is to just report”.

Using a quote from a politician to make a point does not absolve the journalist of responsibility for political nature of the point being made.

This is a truth journalists are loathe to admit, partly—in fairness—because it is a difficult problem to overcome, but that difficulty is even more reason to acknowledge the problem openly than to continue as if it didn’t exist.

Most of us recognise the practical difficulties like this that journalists face, and we would cut them more slack if they were open about it rather than carrying on as if no-one had ever thought about such matters in the long history of journalism.

Other readers drew out further problems with Crowe’s piece, and, by implication with Maley’s claim that all he was involved in was “just reporting”.

The Bec Miller tweet to which Maley responded notes there was a failure in the Crowe piece to distinguish between campaigning and rorting, and to fail to make that distinction is not to “just to report” but to slant information in a particular way.

Later, TV writer and producer, Kara Schlegl made an equally telling point:

Schlegl hits a key point about reporting, and why it is never “just” anything, and it is a point spelt out in Rosen piece I linked to above:

In journalism, real authority starts with reporting. Knowing your stuff, mastering your beat, being right on the facts, digging under the surface of things, calling around to find out what happened, verifying what you heard. “I’m there, you’re not, let me tell you about it.” Illuminating a murky situation because you understand it better than almost anyone. Doing the work! Having a track record, a reputation for reliability is part of it, too. But that comes from doing the work.

I repeat, there is nothing “just reporting” about reporting, and I think you can make a good case here that Crowe didn’t do the work the argument he was trying to make demanded.

Yes, we can acknowledge his point that both sides should be held to account—of course they should—but that requires addressing the sorts of issues Schlegl and Miller and others were making.

I agree with journalist Benjamin Silvester, who wrote of Crowe’s defence of the original piece, “My main problem with it is the way it characterises critics of the first piece as ‘unhappy at any criticism of Labor’. It shows a reluctance to engage with reasonable criticism or possible shortcomings/oversights…”

The bottom line is that it is not good enough to hide behind the claim that “our job is to just report”—it is a discredited claim—and until journalists recognise this fact, they will leave themselves open to the sort of legitimate criticism to which David Crowe’s piece was submitted.

Worse, they will fail to do the work good reporting actually demands.

Leave a comment