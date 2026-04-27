Last week, I criticised UQP's decision to pulp Jazz Money’s book Bila, a river cycle. The trigger for the publisher’s panic was Matt Chun’s essay, “Never mourn a fascist”, his response to the shooting at the Chabad event at Bondi Beach on 14 December 2025. That piece had quickly become a lightning rod for complaints, twigging the interest of The Australian, and ultimately giving the publisher a rationale for erasing Bila from classrooms, libraries and bookshops.

I thought I’d have a closer look at what Chun wrote, and I have to say, I can see why Guy Rundle calls the essay “vile”. He also calls it “dispiriting” and maybe that’s the key factor here. It’s not just the cruelty of some of the lines, but the way they’re being held up as if they were a model of radical clarity. This is all part of serious, ongoing arguments in Australia at the moment, so I don’t think we can shy away from them. They are, by definition, difficult conversations to have, and I want to try to separate what the essay gets right from where it goes, in my assessment, badly off track.

There is a genuine and important insight buried inside the slogan “we don’t mourn fascists”. It names something real about how grief is distributed in settler societies like Australia: the deaths that command saturation coverage, official statements, candlelight vigils, and those whose bodies are buried without cameras, or bulldozed into mass graves.

Chun insists we resist the depoliticised framing of the attack at Bondi as a random attack on “innocent Hanukkah celebrants”. This was a Chabad function, an institution that, Chun says, fundraises for the Israeli military, hosts far‑right ministers, and describes Palestinian child deaths as “tragic inevitabilities” and “human shields”. Against the spectacle of bipartisan Australian grief, he points to the near total absence of an equivalent grief for Palestinian civilians, including the thousands of children killed with weapons funded (or supplied) by states like our own.

On this terrain, the piece is on strong ground. “We don’t mourn fascists” works as a refusal to participate in the state’s selective theatre of compassion. It says: we will not help launder an institution’s indifference to a genocidal project by treating its local members as politically innocent victims of that project. We will not allow the deaths at Bondi to be folded, cost‑free, into a script about Jewish vulnerability and “social cohesion”, while Palestinians are criminalised for marching and new repressive laws are quietly normalised.

Such an argument is not going to make you popular, but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be made.

But the essay doesn’t stop there.

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The slogan slides from a critique of how grief is organised to a claim about which deaths are, in themselves, ungrievable. The entire scene—the institution, the adults who run it, the families who attend, the 10‑year‑old child—is functionally treated as a single fascist object. Within that frame, any talk of “innocent lives” is rejected—not just for the rabbis who, as Chun notes, fly to the West Bank to sign missiles launched into Gaza—but for everyone present at the Bondi event.

That is not just provocative; it is a deliberate refusal to see the most basic moral difference between a child brought to a religious event and an adult who flies to the West Bank to sign bombs.

That sort of overreach blurs moral clarity and the political case being made. Mourning is not endorsement, and grief is not complicity. It is the recognition that a life has ended, and that this matters, even when our judgement of that life is severe.

More importantly, you cannot coherently exempt children. Children do not choose their families, their congregations or their states. To suggest that a 10‑year‑old killed at a religious event does not deserve mourning because of where she was standing is to turn guilt by association into an ethic. It is too close to the logic Chun rightly condemns Zionist institutions of exhibiting when they dismiss dead Gazan children as “human shields” or “tragic inevitabilities”. We should be wary of mirroring, even inversely, the moral strategies we oppose.

A movement that cannot say, in the same breath, “we refuse the state’s selective rituals of grief” and “we are horrified that a child was shot in Bondi” will struggle to be intelligible to anyone beyond its own tight circles. When you write as if these Jewish deaths are, by definition, ungrievable, it makes it far easier for opponents to caricature your anti‑Zionism as incapable of recognising Jewish humanity or acknowledging Jewish suffering in any form. It makes it much harder to build the broad, principled opposition to genocide and racism that Chun and many of us want.

But does Chun actually say “that a 10‑year‑old killed at a religious event does not deserve mourning”? This is where the chill in his argument is sharpest.

There is passage in which he attacks left groups for mourning “innocent lives”, and he complains that “whiteness, Jewishness, and the backdrop of Bondi Beach were enough to bestow every person killed with default innocence and virtue.” Here he is constructing innocence explicitly through race, religion and place, so it is reasonable to say that he treats extending innocence to the 10‑year‑old victim as part of that distorted construction.

The only time he mentions the child directly is in a section that ends not with grief but with a refusal of grief. Chun writes, “A racist Korean ‘chef’ entertaining racists. A misogynist ice‑addicted shooter engaging in stochastic state violence. A dead child at a Chabad event. These images …are scenes from a settler colony in crisis, and our task is not to cry on command but to understand the structures that make such scenes inevitable.”

The thrust of the passage is that the politically serious response is not to weep for the chef, the shooter or the child, but to read them all as symptoms of a settler order and to refuse what he casts as a command to grieve.

So, the child’s death is acknowledged, but as one element in a scene whose punchline is that “our task is not to cry on command”, with no sentence anywhere that simply concedes that the killing of a child is horrific in its own right. Many of us didn’t need a “command” to cry at the death of a child; and the idea that you have to steel yourself against feeling anything is, frankly, grotesque.

The core truth that “we don’t mourn fascists” can be preserved without abandoning grief. We can refuse to participate in state‑orchestrated mourning that launders the politics of Chabad; we can refuse to describe as “innocent” those who actively raise money and legitimise a genocidal army; we can refuse to allow the deaths at Bondi to eclipse, justify, or relativise the ongoing slaughter in Gaza. At the same time, we can hold fast to a simpler, harder commitment: that a child’s death is tragic and worthy of our grief.

The point of radical politics is not to shrink the category of “the human” along partisan lines. It is to insist that no one, not even those we vehemently disagree with, and certainly not their children, falls outside that category.

Keeping grief and political clarity together is the kind of work we ought to expect from our cultural institutions, which is why the way they have misused Chun’s essay matters. Whatever disagreements we have with the essay, it has nothing to do with Jazz Money’s Bila, a river cycle. As Evelyn Araluen has pointed out in withdrawing her own work from UQP, pulping Bila was a “shameful” decision that erases a First Nations storyteller’s contribution on the basis of a separate political dispute.

When a major cultural organisation like UQP cannot keep those distinctions clear, Matt Chun isn’t the only person losing perspective.

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