The Future of Everything

The Future of Everything

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Simon Killen's avatar
Simon Killen
3h

"pulping Bila was a “shameful” decision that erases a First Nations storyteller’s contribution on the basis of a separate political dispute." - Evelyn Araluen has it 100% correct.

Your piece is a really thoughtful breakdown of events Tim, but the kernel is in the sentence above. And this is exactly where we have arrived lately. What an absolute bin-fire. Stoked - as is ever the case - by the worst of Murdochracy.

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Peter Hollo's avatar
Peter Hollo
3h

Thanks Tim, this is a very clear outline of this appalling situation.

Chun's mirroring of Zionist justifications about murdered children is guilt-by-association - association with those who condemn children as guilty-by-association. Chun's artistic collaborators being marked as guilty-by-association with him is further collateral in this shameful cycle - more shameful as they are indigenous Australians.

I fully believe Zionist colonialism is at the core of this - it's not some tragic cycle going back to biblical times. Nevertheless, as an anti-Zionist Jew I've always found Chun's rhetoric uncomfortable at best, and many of my friends have echoed this.

Neverthenevertheless, the pulling & pulping of books - even books that have nothing to do with Palestinian liberation - is grotesque.

I was glad to see Omar Sakr not shying away from the worst parts of Chun's screed in his essay on this. And it's personal for him, as UQP is his publisher. How awful for him!

https://sakr.substack.com/p/the-cultural-apartheid-in-australias

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