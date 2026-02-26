What do you think the sentence is for rewriting history?”

― Will Reid

Tony Abbott’s Australia: A History is not just a personal venture into national storytelling but a collaborative project within a contemporary right‑wing intellectual ecosystem. Any review that treats it as a history book alone is missing the essence of what the enterprise truly represents.

“The New Zealander”, the last of Gustave Doré’s plates for London: A Pilgrimage (1872) which the artist published with Blanchard Jerrold.

Abbott and the Institute of Public Affairs (IPA) openly acknowledge the book “was supported by the Institute,” which “employed a number of research assistants to assist Mr Abbott in the preparation of his work.” In speeches promoting the book, Abbott has described a process in which he would sit down with IPA‑linked staff, outline what he thought a chapter “ought to cover,” and then “they would go off and do us a draft,” which he would subsequently revise.

Who needs AI when you have the IPA?

Let’s understand this: the IPA is not a neutral service provider but part of a wider conservative infrastructure, operating alongside outfits such as Advance in Australia and various Atlas‑aligned organisations here and around the world, which explicitly amplify and normalise a particular ideological commonsense across the public sphere. Abbott’s book emerges from, and feeds back into, this ecology: an IPA‑branded bestseller, launched at IPA events, cross‑promoted with IPA podcasts and Sky News productions, and celebrated in IPA publications as proof of the appeal of their story about Australia.

The book isn’t a history in the conventional sense, despite what it says on the cover. It isn’t even a solitary act of reflection. It is a coordinated, hegemonic exercise in which right-wing resources are deployed to consolidate a “glass‑half‑full” national narrative that marginalises alternative traditions of critique.

Australia: A History is part defence brief, part manifesto for a particular idea of the nation: a fundamentally liberal, benign, Christian‑coloured project periodically maligned by ignorant progressives and self‑doubting cultural elites. This framing is familiar enough to anyone who lived through the Howard years.

What is more interesting, and more insidious, is how the book works on the level of appropriation. Again and again Abbott takes concepts, traditions and critiques that have historically animated labourist, socialist, Indigenous, multicultural or secular currents, and re‑codes them as if they were always already liberal‑conservative values. The effect is not merely to praise Australia, but to claim that the country’s best and most noble moments belong to his side of politics. And his religion.

One of the most revealing examples comes early in the book, with his treatment of Ben Chifley’s “light on the hill” speech. Abbott declares that “Australia has been a fundamentally ‘liberal’ project,” and that “from the early governors to more recent MPs” there has been a “largeness of spirit or liberality” in those shaping the country. He immediately enlists Chifley as evidence, quoting the famous line about politics not being about “putting an extra sixpence in somebody’s pocket” but “bringing something better to the people… working for the betterment of mankind, not only here but anywhere we may give a helping hand.” In Abbott’s (and the IPA’s) hands this becomes a timeless statement of liberal uplift, proof that even Labor prime ministers were, at bottom, liberal humanists.

In other words, he wrenches Chifley completely out of context, and I mean, hang on a minute.

Chifley was speaking as leader of a labour movement built on unions, class organisation and state‑driven redistribution. The “light on the hill” stands in a specifically labourist tradition: a collective project grounded in working‑class organisation and a belief in democratic socialism. By dropping that context and stitching Chifley directly into a story that begins with Arthur Phillip and ends with “high‑minded” MPs of all persuasions, Abbott appropriates Labor’s moral language while neutralising its critique. Chifley’s socialism is sidestepped and his rhetoric redeployed in the service of a trans‑historical liberalism that conveniently aligns with Abbott’s (and the IPA’s) own disposition.

A similar ploy is at work in the discussion of January 26 and “Invasion Day”. Abbott laments that “ignorance or misconceptions about [Australia’s] history” make the country “prone to believe the worst of itself”, and notes that in 2023 some 56 per cent of Australians under 25 wanted January 26 renamed “Invasion Day”. He then insists that the date “marked the planting of a colony, albeit a penal one”, and reminds readers that Governor Phillip was instructed to “live in amity” with the “native inhabitants”. On its face, this is a quarrel about labels and intentions. At a deeper level, it is another act of appropriation.

Invasion Day framing emerges from decades of Indigenous activism and critical historiography which insist that, whatever imperial instructions may have said, the arrival of the First Fleet inaugurated invasion, dispossession and frontier violence. Abbott’s (and the IPA’s) response is to treat that interpretation as a symptom of ignorance, to elevate a selective quotation about “amity” over the material history of conquest, and to restore the primacy of a liberal founding myth: the planting of a colony, ideally well‑intentioned, going awry at the margins. The language and date that underpin the Invasion Day critique are acknowledged, only to be turned back towards a story in which the real problem is not invasion but the self‑loathing fostered by bad teaching.

This pattern carries through his treatment of class, labour and migration. At one point Abbott writes: “Class in Australia – if it ever really existed – was vastly different to that in Britain. Federal Labor pitched itself as a party for the whole nation, and would, in time, succeed in broadening its appeal to Australians outside its traditional blue‑collar union base.”

The half‑ironic “if it ever really existed” line carries a heavy ideological load. It discredits the central analytic category of the labour movement while allowing Abbott to praise Labor itself as a national, post‑class formation. Class conflict becomes a misunderstanding imported from Britain; the true story is one of eventual cross‑class convergence, a “party for the whole nation” mirroring the Liberal Party’s own self‑image as guardian of the broad middle.

There is a point to make about the nature of class in Australia and it was best put by an actual historian, John Rickard, who argues we established a distinctive relationship with class. He writes that, “The unique and, to many, the perplexing achievement of Australian democracy has been to combine an egalitarian tradition with the politics of class.” He suggests the “contradiction is more apparent than real,” and that lacking “a titled aristocracy and leisured class, colonial society encouraged an egalitarianism of manners. Such manners reflected not the absence of social stratification, but a means of coming to terms with it in a new setting.”

In other words, it wasn’t that class never “really existed” but that the material conditions of life here—as much inflected with socialist traditions as liberal ones—altered how it landed. This is very different from Abbott’s (and the IPA’s) telling of the story where class conflict becomes a misunderstanding imported from Britain, while the true story is one of eventual cross‑class convergence.

The same trick surfaces in his treatment of the 1988 FitzGerald report on immigration. Abbott (and the IPA) write approvingly that the review focused on “what had to be done to win community support by encouraging migrants to integrate” and that it “broke a number of progressive shibboleths”, reaffirming a common commitment to “parliamentary democracy, the rule of law and equality before the law, freedom of the individual, freedom of speech, freedom of religion, equality of women, universal education”. It recommended tying citizenship to a declaration respecting “fundamental institutions and principles in Australian society”. He (they) then note that 77 per cent of respondents in a Newspoll wanted Asian immigration slowed, and that even Charlie Perkins advocated a curb on Asian migration, concluding that “this was hardly the expression of racist grievance that some progressives made it out to be.”

In fact, the FitzGerald Review sits within Labor’s multicultural and human‑rights policy world, and many of its critics saw it not as a conservative revolt but as an economically rationalist, assimilationist inflection of multiculturalism. Abbott (and the IPA) retrospectively cast it as a rebuke to “progressive shibboleths”, aligning its liberal‑democratic boilerplate with contemporary conservative anxieties about integration and social cohesion. By normalising 1980’s anti‑Asian sentiment as reasonable cross‑partisan concern, he drains the episode of its racialised edge and co‑opts both the language of rights and the fact of Labor sponsorship into a story of conservative civic nationalism. The moral and conceptual resources built within multicultural and anti‑racist politics are appropriated to vindicate his preferred border and citizenship politics.

Nowhere is the method of historical appropriation more acute than in his handling of Aboriginal history and frontier violence. Abbott mentions the University of Newcastle Colonial Frontier Massacre Map, noting that it “claims 421 sites with 11,257 Aboriginal deaths between 1788 and 1930.” He immediately pulls a Windschuttle, adding that, because eye‑witness accounts and reliable records are often absent, “these numbers should be regarded as guesstimates.” He concedes that “frontier life was brutal and dangerous, and that Aboriginal people suffered grievously,” but insists that to see settlement as “only a series of ‘frontier wars’ is hardly accurate either.”

And here comes the further pivot.

The chapter then cites the indispensable role of Aboriginal workers: their “local knowledge”, their skills as shepherds and stockmen, the affection with which they cared for settler children, the way some “went walkabout” once they had enough provisions, negotiated better housing and clothing, and so on.

This is not flat denial of violence; it is more sophisticated. Abbott adopts the terminology and basic factual framework developed by critical frontier historians—massacre sites, frontier wars, grievous suffering—but immediately relativises and hedges it (“guesstimates”, “hardly accurate”). He then places at the centre of his narrative not dispossession and resistance but cooperation, mutual indispensability and cross‑cultural intimacy. Aboriginal labour, knowledge and care, which in much Indigenous and critical scholarship are grounds for arguing that the colony depended structurally on Aboriginal exploitation and expropriated skills, become instead evidence of a fundamentally decent settler project in which “brutality” is balanced by partnership.

The result is to absorb frontier‑wars scholarship into a reconciliatory, liberal‑national story, defusing its radical implications while appropriating its empirical gravitas.

The book’s closing reflections on religion and meaning provide a final, revealing example. Abbott (and the IPA) lament that, “in common with much of the Anglosphere, we’re materially rich but spiritually poor,” linking an “explosion of mental ill‑health” to a “loss of a sense of life’s deeper meaning and purpose.” He notes that census reports of religious adherence have fallen from over 90 per cent in the 1960s to just over 50 per cent in 2021, cites B.A. Santamaria (endorsed by Cardinal Pell, ffs) as a chronicler of this malaise, and concludes that while religious faith “is not the only source of meaning and purpose… it’s long been our main one.” That argument sits alongside broader claims in the book that Australia’s problem is loss of pride in its Anglo‑Celtic culture and Judeo‑Christian ethic.

The concerns he (and the IPA) name—mental health, alienation, a sense of purposelessness in a consumerist society—are not proprietary to religious conservatives. They have long been central to secular sociology, Marxist critiques of alienation, feminist critiques of domesticity and consumption, and Indigenous critiques of settler modernity.

Abbott appropriates this shared sense of malaise and channels it into a narrowly Christian, and specifically Catholic conservative frame in which the cure is re‑anchoring national identity in religious faith. Religion is retrospectively installed as the country’s main historical source of meaning, occluding other traditions of meaning‑making: Indigenous cosmologies, labourist and socialist solidarities, secular humanism, multicultural and feminist re‑imaginations of citizenship. A problem that could motivate radical or pluralist critiques of the social order is transformed into an argument for religious and cultural restoration led by figures like Santamaria and Pell.

What links these disparate episodes—Chifley, Invasion Day, class, FitzGerald, frontier wars, spiritual malaise—is not just a sunny view of the past, but a consistent ideological manoeuvre. Abbott takes what were, or are, contested traditions and redeploys their language and moral authority within a conservative liberal‑nationalist frame. Labor prime ministers and labourist symbols are rendered as exemplary liberals. Indigenous critiques of invasion and frontier violence are acknowledged only to be re‑narrated as misunderstandings of an essentially benign settlement populated by “indispensable” Aboriginal workers and caring settlers. Multicultural policy and contestation over racism become early expressions of a conservative concern for integration and national cohesion. Secular and radical critiques of capitalism’s spiritual emptiness are redirected into nostalgia for Christian Australia.

The book, then, is not simply the expression of a legitimate, conservative interpretation of national history, which would be fine. It is the erasure of an entire alternative tradition.

Historiographically, it amounts to an attempt to rewrite the genealogy of Australian democracy and identity so that the main streams of dissent and reform—labour, Indigenous, feminist, multicultural, secular—flow, in retrospect, into the lake of liberal‑conservatism. The cost of this synthesis is that the specific critiques those traditions developed of capitalism, patriarchy, racism, imperialism, clerical power are either denied, minimised, or treated as unfortunate excesses. The benefits of their struggles, their rhetoric and their icons, on the other hand, are claimed for a story in which Australia’s true self has always been “liberal”, Christian, moderate and essentially right‑of‑centre.

Australia: A History is an act of ideological capture undertaken by a coordinated conservative network. Its achievement, for their purposes, is to make it seem natural that Chifley speaks for liberalism, that “Invasion Day” is a symptom of ignorance, that class “if it ever really existed” belongs to the past, that concerns about racism were overblown, that frontier violence has been duly acknowledged and balanced, and that our way out of contemporary malaise lies in a return to religion and national pride. It amounts to the subsuming of adversarial traditions into a conservative canon, presented as common sense, and circulated through a dense network of institutions determined to define who “we” really are.

No, thank you.

