I have a new piece in The Saturday Paper about the deal between News Corp and OpenAI and what such deals might mean for public interest journalism. (There’s even a ghost reference.)

A good non-racist writer is hard to find: I was thrilled to see that what looks like a decent biopic of the writer Flannery O’Connor is about to be released. I first read O’Connor’s work a hundred years ago, in my twenties, and was awed, confused, astounded and terrified by what I found, in just the right proportions. I graduated from the short stories to her novels (there are only two of them), her essays, and finally to her letters, and was I completely captivated by the complex, troubled and hilarious person that emerges from all that writing.

Ethan and Maya Hawke better do her justice.

Eventually, like all her fans, I had to confront O’Connor’s racism and I hit all the usual notes of trying to play it down and contextualise it with reference to time and place. You realise—if you can be honest about it—that the racism is just there, undeniable, and that most attempts at explaining it are just trying to explain it away. You can’t do that. (This New Yorker article is the best thing I have read on the topic.) I have also often fantasised about writing a book comparing O’Connor’s hard-edged Catholicism with the mystical stylings of French philosopher, Simone Weil, worldviews that connect and coincide in fascinating ways, and maybe one day. (Commissions welcome.) In the meantime, if Ethan Hawke is looking for a follow-up project, Weil would be an excellent topic. The movie trailer is below, and this recording of O’Connor reading her most famous story, “A Good Man is Hard to Find” is worth a listen, even if you’ve read the story.

A good Tory is hard to find: You might know former Tory Minister, Rory Stewart, from the podcast he does with Alistair Campbell, but what I am recommending here is Stewart’s memoir, Politics on the Edge. I burned through it recently, and there wasn’t a dull moment. Stewart was part of various Conservative governments, under first David Cameron, then Theresa May, then Boris Johnson. Of these, on Stewart’s account, only May comes out without any credit. Cameron is never forgiven for the flippant way in which he took the country to the devasting referendum on Brexit, and Johnson is presented as the unserious, egotistical, self-serving twat you probably already thought he was. Still, it is good to have the receipts. Stewart provides a carefully curated insiders account of his time in parliament and, despite skipping past some names and incidents you would like more clarity around, it tells a devastating story of decline. Stewart served in various portfolios, but his description of the dysfunction he found in Her Majesty’s prison system is the thing that sticks in my mind. He is, of course, a conservative, but he is one those small-t Tories whose politics of conservation and respect for institutions overlaps considerably with a certain sort of left centrism. The picture he presents of Britain falling into despair under successive governments of which he was part—he quit when Johnson won the leadership—is honest and heartbreaking. And terrifying. This brief passage also stuck in my head as a thumbnail character sketch of Liz Truss: “Back in London, Liz Truss asked me how my weekend had been. I explained that my father had died. She paused for a moment, nodded and asked when the twenty-five-year environment plan would be ready.”

Good journalism is hard to find: One of the concerns with AI scraping data from all over the place is that as the LLMs process it and churn out their answers based on that data, they absorb and reproduce the biases in the source material. Garbage In Garbage Out (GIGO). It wasn’t an angle I covered in my Saturday Paper piece about the deal between OpenAI and News Corp, but it may be worth another pass at some stage. Rebecca Johnson, a researcher in the ethics of generative AI technologies at the University of Sydney, made the point in the New Daily: “When you train a model, it picks up the embedded values, morals, world views, ideologies and cultural traits that are prominent in the training data. Even after some fine-tuning, you’ll still get subtle and overt bias that frequently is present in an evident way in the output.” It occurs to me that we have had a dry run of how this theory might play out, specifically in regard to News Corp, by looking at the ABC. Aunty has exponentially increased the number of current and ex-News Corp journalists it has on its various political programs and it would be hard to argue that this input isn’t embedding a particular approach to news. At the very least, ABC management have become completely cowed by the bullies at News Corp, as was shown in their pathetic response to attacks on Laura Tingle after her comments at the Sydney Writers Festival. The infantilising statement released by Justin Stevens, ABC Director of News, in which he says, “I have counselled her over the remarks,” is on the same level of servility as the likes of Ted Cruz sucking up to Donal Trump. It is also a perfect illustration of the way in which media types hide behind and distort notions of impartiality and objectivity to cover their own reactionary views. As Amy McQuire once noted, objectivity used in this way “serves the powerful, and silences the oppressed” and I don’t know how you can expect journalist to engage in the robust world of political reporting when management doesn’t have their back. Say what you like about News Corp, but they would never hang one of their journalists out to dry as the ABC has done with Laura Tingle. At least Stevens and co. let Tingle offer her own explanation, which is worth a read, but it doesn’t change the fact that Aunty has unforgivably allowed itself to fall into a News Corp state of mind, and yes, garbage in, garbage out.

Good grief: This might be one of the most disgusting acts I have seen by a public figure. US Republican candidate for President and former US Ambassador to the UN, not to mention a former Governor of the perhaps not-so-great state of Southern Carolina, Nikki Haley, allowed herself to be photographed autographing Israeli bombs bound for Rafah, underneath her handwritten inscription of FINNISH THEM.

A good Gina is hard to paint: They used to call it the Streisand Effect, the attempt to hide information, the hiding of which results in more exposure than the original exposure could ever have created. It should be rechristened the Gina Effect after Gina Rinehart tried to get a gallery to take down a portrait of her painted by Indigenous artist, Vincent Namatjira. These are the best responses to the magnate’s Streisand moment that gushed into my various feeds.

