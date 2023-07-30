And, if Funder is right, most credit for that book—its conception, its allegorical form, its insight, its character development, its structural perfection—is owed to Eileen rather than to George.

George also owes Eileen the name of that other little tome he wrote, Nineteen Eighty-Four, a title he likely took from a poem about a dystopian future Eileen had written when she was at university, before she met George. Her poem was called End of the Century, 1984.

But wait, there's more.

George Orwell was probably impotent (he thought himself so, but was never officially tested); he suffered from tuberculosis most of his adult life (died of it at age 46); he was injured during the Spanish Civil War; he had endless affairs while he was married to Eileen; he pursued with various degrees of vigour any number of other women—some of whom fought him off or avoided him, some of whom didn’t—and, according to Funder, he raped at least one women.

Oh, and he might’ve been gay. A viciously self-repressing, self-hating homosexual of the upper lower British middle class.

One of Funder’s key concerns is that much of his sexual behaviour has either been buried or excused by his biographers over the years. More specifically, the book is about how women in general, and Eileen in particular, have been hidden from our view, made to disappear to make the men in their lives appear more extraordinary. A substantial part of Wifedom, then, is a close reading of those biographies and an analysis of how they achieved this disappearing act.

The most insidious way the actions of women are omitted is by using the passive voice. Manuscripts are typed without typists, idyllic circumstances exist without creators, an escape from Stalinist pursuers is achieved. Every time I saw ‘it was arranged that’ or ‘nobody was hurt’ I became sensitised – who arranged it? Who might have been hurt? Once I knew who should be in the text but wasn’t, the biographies seemed like oddly collaborative projects between biographer and subject, as if they belonged to the same unnamed club, the first rule of which is: don’t give women main roles. Don’t talk about what we (or our hero) might owe them (as mothers, teachers, editors, mentors or financiers), nor what we do to or with them (as girlfriends, prostitutes, lovers, wives and mistresses). The more I saw these hidden methods, the more they seemed like the methods of patriarchy in microcosm, laid out in ink.

Any review of Wifedom has to also deal with the fact that a substantial part of it is fictionalised by Funder: that is, she interjects fictional vignettes, mainly from Eileen’s point of view, into the non-fiction narrative as a way of illuminating what she believes Eileen would have been going through at particular moments, and I think I might’ve been more forgiving of this technique in the era before large language models and generative artificial intelligence.

The rise of these technologies, and their tendency to make up highly believable shit when they process data sets, isn’t that different from a biographer fictionalising the interior life of their non-fiction subject, and I think making the case that a machine doing it—as compared to a human novelist doing it—is a substantially different thing is harder to make compelling than you might think.

I’m not going to unpick that here, but I didn’t like the technique as used in Wifedom; I thought the book wouldn’t miss those sections if they were left out, and I direct you to this review which spends more time discussing why Funder’s fictionalising of Eileen might be a problem.

Funder’s subject isn’t really the Orwells, George or Eileen, or George’s biographers. Her subject is the wifedom of the title, a perfectly brilliant word that captures precisely the quotidian patriarchal power women like Eileen have suffered from and continue to suffer under. Wifedom isn’t the affairs or the abuse or the rape: it is the largely unremarked, normalised practice of men, then and now, who take for granted the labour of the women around them and assume it as a right, as a favour not ever to be returned.

“Wifedom,” Funder writes, “is a wicked magic trick we have learned to play on ourselves. I want to expose how it is done and so take its wicked, tricking power away.”

Clearly, to marry Orwell and live here will mean to abandon her studies and any possibility of an independent professional, intellectual and financial life. What kind of diffidence or masochism might lie under such a decision? Was it the standard kind, required of wives at that time, in which your own ambition was incompatible with wifedom: you could be yourself, or you could place that self in the service of another. Or did it, even for the times, go too far? Either way, there was no protecting her.

It is a worthy subject of discussion and Eileen is a perfect lens through which to concentrate the bright light Funder throws on the subject. Yes, at times, it feels a little like shooting fish in barrel, and as Rebecca Solnit writes in a recent review of Wifedom, “Being a moralist is a particularly fun and easy pursuit when it comes to the past, because pretty much everyone from the past comes up short when measured by present-day standards.”

Still, Funder maps out behaviours that even now men need to have their nose rubbed in to remind us of the violence and exploitation of women that still hold up a substantial part of our world and our privilege. Orwell was awful not because he was a monster but because he was ordinary. Wifedom, the condition, is ordinary. And it is monstrous.

But is Funder’s centring of this condition—even its definition—consistent?

Eileen O’Shaughnessy/Blair

Funder makes clear that Eileen not only made George’s writing career possible, but that she reinvented him as a writer, with her intellectual input and the editing she did of his work. Funder builds a case of the magnitude of Eileen’s contribution to the writing itself by quoting various friends and professional acquaintances. It has the effect of greatly diminishing Orwell the writer, not Orwell the man, and as such, goes well beyond the remit of “wifedom”.

There is thus a level of sloppiness in the analysis underlying the book.

Funder quotes Lydia Jackson, the Russian friend who introduced Eileen to George, who wrote, “I am certain that [Eileen’s] logic, her feeling for accuracy in the use of words influenced him, perhaps without his being aware of it, in improving his style of writing, which in earlier years had a certain crudity and calculated exaggeration, detracting from its power to carry conviction.”

Funder also cites editor and friend Richard Rees, who:

….noted ‘an enormous change’ that took place in Orwell’s work in 1936. But he couldn’t put cause and effect together to explain why his writing before marriage ‘did not have the grace and charm and humor that were to adorn so much of his later work’. ‘There was such an extraordinary change in both his writing and his attitude,’ Rees said. ‘It was almost as if there’d been a kind of fire smouldering in him all his life which suddenly burst into flame at that time. But I can’t understand it or explain exactly what happened; I just don’t know.’

Rees might not have known, but Funder makes clear that she does, that Eileen was the secret sauce, never more so than in the case of Animal Farm. Excuse the long quote, but it helps to see the way in which Funder prosecutes her case:

Animal Farm is an outlier in all of Orwell’s works. It has an ensemble of characters, rather than a main one who’s an Orwell stand-in. … Once again, as after his marriage, Orwell’s friends are astonished at the change in his work. Richard Rees can’t understand how Orwell has discovered in himself a ‘new vein of fantasy, humor and tenderness’. His publisher Fred Warburg is stunned by its brilliance. Though just how this ‘writer of rather grey novels, with heroes embodying some aspect of his personal character, had suddenly taken wings and become – a poet’, he cannot fathom. ‘There was, he writes, ‘after all, little in Orwell’s previous work to indicate that he was capable of this supreme effort.’ Neither man is able to attribute a cause for this remarkable development. But Tosco Fyvel clearly sees Eileen behind it: ‘It has so often been remarked that, unlike Orwell’s other works, Animal Farm is a supremely well-written little satire . . .’ This, he goes on, is because Orwell discussed it ‘with his wife as he worked on it. Sequence by sequence, it is said, Eileen and he laughed about it in bed . . . And if Animal Farm is a tale so perfect in its light touch and restraint (almost “unOrwellian”), I think some of the credit is due to the conversational influence of Eileen and the light touch of her bright, humorous intelligence.’ But it was not just ‘conversational influence’. The form of the book itself – as fable, novel, satire – was Eileen’s idea. …In Animal Farm her psychological depth and sympathy met his political insights and made a masterpiece. The strenuous way Orwell tries to bury her involvement is perhaps the most powerful testament to it. Eileen, he tells a friend much later, even helped in the planning of the book. This is a theft-and-erasure mechanism: thanking someone for a minimal contribution while erasing a much greater one. …Her friends know the truth but they put it cautiously, so as to take nothing away from his achievement. ‘Some people,’ Lettice said, ‘who knew Eileen feel that the simplicity and elegance of Animal Farm may be due in part to her influence.’ Lydia wrote, ‘I could recognize touches of Eileen’s humour in some of the episodes. Whether she had directly suggested them, or George had unconsciously assimilated some of his wife’s whimsical ways of talking and viewing things, matters little in this connection. Personally I have little doubt that in a subtle, indirect way Eileen had collaborated in the creation of Animal Farm.’

By this point in my reading of the book I was starting to wonder what Funder was trying to achieve. I accept completely that George, in the way of so many men, takes advantage of a social contract heavily weighted in his favour to extract free labour from the women around him, particularly from his wife, and that in many ways, in any age, his behaviour towards her was unforgiveable.

Wifedom is a thing. But is that what Funder is describing here?

Every decent writer relies on a good editor, and to imply—state baldly—that what Orwell is doing is burying her involvement and taking credit for her input risks misrepresenting that professional relationship, the one between writer and editor. We have endless testimony of writer-editor relationships in which the editor’s desire—their vocation—is to be a background player, to make the work better with no intention of sharing the spotlight. Not everyone wants to be a star; some are happy to sing backup while the lead singer cavorts around at the front of the stage.

Was Eileen actually okay with being twenty feet from stardom? Was she content being a background singer/editor? Funder should at least have considered the possibility, and in failing to do she falls into the same trap she accuses George’s biographers of falling into: fitting their subject to a predigested narrative. She is creating Saint Eileen or Eileen-the-Martyr in a similar way to which she accuses of others of creating Saint George.

Worse, in presenting Eileen’s role in this way, Funder robs Eileen of agency. She makes her a victim of George’s misappropriation of her labour as an editor, rather than recognising her—like so many other editors—as, perhaps, a silent contributor content with that role.

A similar thing happens in Funder’s assessment of Homage To Catalonia, Orwell’s book about his involvement in the Spanish Civil War. Funder points out that Eileen was there in Spain too, working for the Communist Party in Barcelona, often helping George in his various endeavours as part of the war effort, involving herself in brave and challenging work, but that almost none of this is recorded in Homage.

Again, Eileen is buried, hidden, made to disappear, in Funder’s account.

Surely, though, another valid interpretation would be that either Eileen didn’t want to be included in the book, or that to do so would have been dangerous for her. Funder makes clear that Eileen was under constant surveillance in Barcelona, not just from the Spanish authorities but from factions of the Russian communist party, and that she was a “target of Stalin’s terror”. Her life was at risk and would remain so into the future, even when they were back on England. Is it possible that in minimising her role in the book, Orwell was protecting her?

In thinking all this, I worried I was giving Orwell too much benefit of the doubt, but Funder herself provides plenty of hints—that she ignores—suggesting that protecting Eileen might have been the motivation for George playing down her role in Homage to Catalonia.

I was struck, for instance, when Funder writes towards the end of the Catalonia section:

After I had pieced together Eileen’s time in Spain I still puzzled over how I could have read Homage to Catalonia twice before and never understood she was there. Eileen had worked at the political headquarters, visited him at the front, cared for him when wounded, saved Orwell’s manuscript by giving it to McNair, saved the passports, saved Orwell from almost certain arrest at the hotel, and somehow got the visas to save them all. How is it that she remains invisible? I scanned through the electronic text of the book. Orwell mentions ‘my wife’ thirty-seven times. And then I see: not once is Eileen named. No character can come to life without a name. But from a wife, which is a job description, it can all be stolen. Stalin’s people, though, could see Eileen perfectly clearly.

The juxtaposition is jarring. Eileen was obviously under threat. Funder makes it abundantly clear. Isn’t that perhaps a valid reason not to name her in the book? What’s more, the threat to both of them haunted George for the rest of his life, and at different points Funder notes exactly that fact:

Meanwhile…the police were adopting the trick (extensively used on both sides in this war) of seizing a man’s wife as a hostage if he disappeared.’ (p.203)

Orwell is jumpy now – about Nazis, who might be parachuting down, but also about the communists he imagines are still after him. (p.282)

Orwell tells Hemingway he’s frightened of being assassinated by communists, because ‘They’ are after him. Hemingway thinks he’s ‘fairly nervous and worried’, and looking ‘very gaunt and . . . in bad shape’….Orwell asks to borrow a weapon he can easily conceal, so Hemingway hands over a .32 calibre Colt. Personally, he thinks it’s pretty useless but he hopes it’ll make Orwell feel better. For some reason Hemingway sends friends to ‘shadow’ Orwell. They report that he ‘was quite safe and happily “amusing himself” in Paris’. (pp.344-45. Orwell met Earnest Hemingway briefly In Paris.)

Alone, his fear of being the target of a communist assassination plot increases. A friend sells him a German Luger, which he keeps about the place. (p. 367)

Orwell is still, even here and even now (right at the end of his life), paranoid about being on an assassination list. He takes to leaving his Luger loaded and lying about the place. (p.396)

Under such circumstances, isn’t the fact that George doesn’t name her in the book perfectly understandable? Necessary even? Would we—would Funder even—not judge him even more harshly had he exposed her to the threat he obviously felt they were under by naming her in the book and spelling out all things she did?

I don’t know the answer, but I think a fair reading of the situation needs to make allowance for that possibility and not just seize upon Eileen’s absence from Homage to Catalonia as unequivocal evidence of George’s perfidy towards his wife.

One last complaint.

In a book that casts so much doubt on the extent of Orwell’s ability as a writer, it is a shame Funder gives almost no attention to Orwell’s essays because they are a significant part of his output and source of his reputation. Having practically made Orwell himself the subject of her multi-pronged book, it is unforgivable that the essays are not given more consideration. Of the few essays she does mention, Funder chooses Shooting an Elephant, and uses it as another example of Eileen’s influence on George’s work, suggesting he had taken something she had written, rewritten it, and made it worse. “I would put it more clearly, Funder writes, “and say that it shows how ways of seeing other characters and creatures of all kinds – more vivid, more humane, more humorous – came from her.”

The more I think about Wifedom—as I write this—the more I dislike it. Yes, it swept me along, but I don’t feel I can trust it. Funder is sloppy with some key facts, as other reviewers have pointed out; she mixes fact and fiction in a way that further blurs, well, fact and fiction; while her central theme of “wifedom” is fraught with definitional slippages that have the effect of robbing Eileen of the very agency the book is trying to bestow.

In the end, though, I am glad to have read it. I learned some things and was forced to think about others. Funder presents Eileen as person to be reckoned with, as someone I would wish to know more about, so all credit to her for shining a further light on a figure who until very recently was all but invisible.