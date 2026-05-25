The Future of Everything

The Future of Everything

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Vicki's avatar
Vicki
5h

The media is also obsessed with branding the independents as "Teals" and reporting on them like they are already a party. They also misrepresent any Climate 200 funding as personal donations of Simon Holmes a Court rather than a vehicle to collect community donations to address some of the funding gaps that independents miss out on when they are not a party. I for one would think the independents would lose more than they gained by becoming a party. I think they have actually lost some credibility by even talking about it. The media will now bring up these talks every time they emphasise that they're acting independently.

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Louis de Villiers's avatar
Louis de Villiers
4h

Absolutely Tim! 'Community' and 'Independent' is what sets the community independents apart and why we trust and support them. And there's been and are other independents who've shown the way and still are carrying the flame of true representation of their electorate and democracy. Of course the MSM has tried from the outset to label the independents as teals and as a party because they cannot get their head around something more honest than the broken system and the duopoly quickly took this up. And colluded further to rig the system against this threat. Fortunately there are voices speaking strongly against this absurdity. Of course, to get more people elected to the Senate and to push back against the rigged funding legislation where the duopoly try to block independents and give themselves even more largesse some kind of party structure may be a solution. Still, I believe the hype is driven by the MSM rather than the independents movement. Long may it thrive.

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