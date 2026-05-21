The Future of Everything

The Future of Everything

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Loki's avatar
Loki
1d

Dear Albo,

No matter how much you suck up to Rupert, he's never going to pick you.

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1 reply by Tim Dunlop
Mal Dale's avatar
Mal Dale
1d

I just don’t get it.

Cosying up to an establishment that will dump him like a hot potato to make way for an LNP or even a ON if it gives capital a better rate of profit while simultaneously undermining the left? It’s madness.

From a political perspective, It’s applying short-termist thinking while claiming to take the long-term view. He may be chuckling at ALP dominance as a consequence of the clown show that is the LNP, but the fragmentation of the Right is a poisoned chalice.

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