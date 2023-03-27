If you don't like what's being said, change the conversation. — Don Draper

This is an assessment of the current state of Australian media. The focus is on political journalism, or more broadly, public interest journalism: that part of the industry which considers the media as a civic institution, as a cornerstone of a functioning democracy.

What underpins the discussion here is my own belief—one shared by many inside and outside the industry—that we can’t continue with the mainstream media we have and expect to have the democracy we deserve. Something must give, and in the event of continuing mainstream recalcitrance, we can only hope that a viable alternative emerges elsewhere in the media clade.

Even if you put News Corp in a category of their own—with their particularly perverse corruption of the idea of civic journalism—the rest of the industry too often allows itself to be swayed by values that seek conflict over explanation, the insider view over that of the citizen, and a lecturing approach to journalism over one of genuine engagement.

Audiences, especially younger audiences, are increasingly looking elsewhere for their public interest journalism, and who can blame them?

In what follows, I consider the growth of alternative media in Australia, and I speak to practitioners to ask them whether we have reached a point where smaller sites are a viable alternative to the legacy organisations. I received some surprising answers.

In the beginning

When blogs took off in the early 2000s, there was a lot of talk of them replacing mainstream news sites, of the rise of citizen journalists, and a general feeling of optimism that something new was afoot.

That early optimism about “new media” was misplaced, and most of the specific predictions were flat out wrong. Nonetheless, nobody would deny that a revolution occurred. My 2013 book, The New Front Page, was one of the first to document the moment and analyse what happened.

The key point was that blogs and websites—and the social media that followed—weren’t just another way of publishing information, but a technology that fundamentally changed the material conditions of how news was produced and consumed. Digitisation changed the power relationship between journalists and their audiences, and media organisations completely missed the significance of what was happening.

[The] mainstream media, instead of attending to its own problems and attempting to fix them, projected its failures onto new-media practitioners (bloggers and the audience more generally) and thus delayed by at least a decade the necessary rethink of its business that the new environment demanded. The mainstream found itself attacking that part of the citizenry and its audience most engaged with the journalism it was providing — a truly incredible situation for the industry to find itself in at the exact moment it was asking those same people to pay directly for its product.

My estimate of a decade looks generous now, as there has been little shift in how most mainstream outlets approach their work. Yes, they have adapted to the technology itself, but not to the changes in how news is understood by the audience, to whom they remain hostile. Current attempts to ban Tik Tok are just another version of this hostility, and it shows a continuing failure to understand the nature of the transformation that has taken place.

As film maker Adam Faze said recently: “This bill (to ban Tik Tok) is being fueled by a media and tech establishment that’s very scared of TikTok, and not because it’s owned by China.” (And you can’t understand the reaction of mainstream media to alternative media if you discount that fear factor.)

For some further background, see my earlier interview with a number of journalists talking about the mainstream journalism from a practitioner’s point of view.

In all this transformation, something is lost and something is gained, and the tragedy for the legacy media is that they have become obsessed with the former at the expense of the latter. And now, even as they try and get their head around the last revolution, we are arriving at another inflection point.

The rise of generative AI—such as ChatGPT—is about to challenge the production of news in the same way that digitisation did a generation ago, and the mainstream media is just as unprepared now as it was then. These changes will bring into focus the same tensions that were surfaced by digitisation.

Generative AI will challenge the ability of editors and owners to craft a product that balances the needs of traditional journalism with the expectations of an engaged and demanding audience. It will invigorate arguments about whether the moral centre of public interest journalism has shifted from the legacy players at the centre of the media ecosphere to the startups on the periphery. It will widen further the trust gap that exists between journalists and the people they write for.

The Federal Government’s Media Content Consumption Survey (2022) paints a complex picture of media use in Australia, and it underlines the fact that, in an era of digitisation, there are no hard-and-fast lines between legacy and digital media, that we live in an era of fusion media, with people consuming content made for one platform on another, with little concern for point of origin.

The Survey indicates that, “Australians consider news on social media to be important, with social media remaining a popular way to access news, increasingly on more diverse platforms.”

What I am interested in, though, is not the technology per se, but the way in which the technology disrupts presumptions at the heart of public interest journalism, changing relationships within the media ecosphere, specifically those between legacy media and their audiences.

Optimism

And, of course, that change is already happening.

Just as Australian voters are increasingly looking for alternate representation beyond the major parties, people are looking for news beyond legacy media.

In fact, the two processes are related and speak to a broader social change: we longer fit in the boxes into which we were once put, whether they were labelled the two-party system or mass media, and this is true no matter how hard various legacy institutions try to keep us in them. ⬇️

Daniel Bleakley pointed out during coverage of the NSW state election that this image shows the “ABC framing our democracy as a two-horse race. Red v blue. No Greens and no separation of Liberal and National parties.”

The situation is akin to the famous quote by Antonio Gramsci: “The old is dying and the new cannot be born; in this interregnum, a great variety of morbid symptoms appear.”

And yet, it is worth expressing cautious optimism.

For one thing, Australians are increasingly willing to pay for their news—a necessary pre-condition for a thriving media, legacy or otherwise—and we are, in fact, in the top-three of nations who financially support journalism.

When I spoke with Bob Burton, co-founder of Tasmanian Inquirer, he made the point that the number of new players is not only increasing, but that they are better organised as a sector.

“The rapid increase in Institute for Non-profit News members tells part of the story of a bottom-up rejuvenation of at least part of the US media ecosystem,” and Burton sees the possibility for that sort of growth in Australia too.

“We are already seeing many suburban, specialist and regional media start-ups blossom. Most new outlets here have been established as for-profits because of the significant barriers to establishing as a non-profit. The emergence of the Local Independent News Association, which already has 50 members in its first year of operation, is an encouraging indicator of the sector’s health.”

The health of journalism—mainstream or alternative—inevitably depends on funding, and we have seen organisations raise paywalls of varying degrees of permeability, take advantage of the News Media Bargaining Code, continue to rely on advertising and sponsorship, and avail themselves of whatever philanthropy has been available. It makes for an unstable mixture, and although the subscription model has been a godsend for most, Tim Burrowes, founder of the Mumbrella website and the Unmade media newsletter, suggested that at least one legacy organisation was turning back the clock.

“I've literally just come from a News Corp event designed for digital marketers which is them saying, wherever you are in the marketing funnel—to use the jargon—you don't need to be talking to Meta or Alphabet. You can be within our suite.

“So, you're getting much more of that pitch towards an advertising base.”

Burrowes himself has made brilliant use of the Substack newsletter platform for his media marketing site, Unmade, but he says it has its limitations, in that its current form doesn’t allow display advertising.

“I’m lucky enough to be in a niche where there's lots of advertising, and Substack is not really designed for that. There'll be a point where we're leaving dollars on the table when it comes to the sort of display ads that can go on the web rather than email.”

Despite Substack’s limitations, Burrowes is “a super-big fan” of the platform, saying that “it was absolutely fantastic for building an audience” and that “they (Substack) have been good for journalists.”

With the rise of such platforms—and I concur with Burrowes’ assessment of Substack, based on my experience with it—it is tempting to fantasise that various smaller sites are more able than ever to take over the core business of public interest journalism, but we need to keep such discussions in perspective.

Such journalism remains a difficult and expensive undertaking and is a tough place for amateurs. Nonetheless, sites like Pearls and Irritations, Independent Australia, Michael West Media, The Conversation, The Saturday Paper, The Monthly, specialist sites like Renew Economy, Indigenous X, and the Market Herald, not to mention the granddaddy of them all, Crikey, have an important role to play and they are playing it.

Digitisation, and the ecosphere of social media, platforms and websites it enables, has also given longstanding publications like Meanjin, Arena and Overland a new lease of life, allowing them to extend their reach beyond their traditional magazine subscriber base, while editors like Jonathan Green (Crikey, The Drum, Meanjin) and Aran Martin (Pearls and Irritations) have been diligent in using these spaces to surface new voices, the sorts of thinkers and speciailists to whom the commercial mainstream is oblivious.

Twitter and Facebook have allowed communities to emerge—covering everything from First Nations’ issues to netball—that struggle to get sufficient, quality coverage in the mainstream.

Individual journalists and writers like John Birmingham, Amy McQuire, Andrew Stafford, Tim Burrowes, Joel Jenkins, John Quiggin, even yours truly, have been able to use platforms like Substack and Patreon to marshal respectable numbers of subscribers and to use social media to allow our work to reach an even wider audience, to inject some variety into the public conversation.

Specialist analysts like Kos Samaras, Ben Raue and Kevin Bonham have used a combination of new-media platforms to develop growing, engaged followings, and they also straddle the mainstream, underlining again the “fusion” nature of contemporary media.

Also important are social media writers like Ronni Salt—who also writes for The Shot—who command more attention in those spaces than all but the best-known mainstream journalists. Salt’s online persona is a classic example of how an otherwise unknown person with particular training and life experience can garner an audience by offering the sort of cut-through commentary—backed up with genuine investigative reporting—that eludes the mainstream, wedded as they are to more traditional (moribund) methodologies.

friendlyjordies is another key site that engages in legitimate investigative reporting, but with a style that would never find a home in the mainstream (and that probably repels as many listeners as it attracts). Nonetheless, their reach is often in the millions—they have over a million subscribers on their YouTube channel alone—and you can make a pretty good case that, for instance, their piece on former NSW Deputy Premier, John Barilo, cut through with younger voters in a way that no mainstream coverage ever could during the recent NSW State election.

As one reader on Twitter told me, “My Gen Z kids are across those issues thanks to his (friendlyjordies’) work. They barely look at mainstream media.”

Michael West, from Michael West Media told me that friendlyjordies have been important in directing younger subscribers to his website, and he spoke of a more structural realignment within the media ecosphere.

“When you're in a situation where the Business Council has 7000 followers on Twitter, and Bernard Keane (from Crikey) has 110,000, you know that the balance of power has changed.”

The other area of (patchy) growth has been with local and regional news outlets, one of the most under-served areas of mainstream journalism.

Margaret Simons, an established writer, journalist, academic, and board member of The Scott Trust, which helps fund The Guardian, has been involved with the launch of *PS Media, a local news startup, and I asked her about the challenges it faces.

“PS Media is an attempt to find a new business model for high quality hyperlocal journalism,” she said. “Whereas, normally, local journalism has been either completely absent, or is about having a bit of content to fill in between the ads in the old local newspaper model, we're trying to tackle local journalism with the same seriousness that you'd cover national affairs, or anything else, and looking for a new business model to do that.”

It’s a fascinating business model they have lighted on.

“It involves co-ownership with the community that's served,” Simons told me. “We've mounted two pilot projects, one in Logan City, the other in Port Phillip here in Melbourne. The Logan City pilot has come to an end and the Port Phillip pilot is still going but may come to an end soon.”

What have those pilot programs shown?

“I think we have certainly proved that you can do high quality local journalism and that there's a hunger for it. The business model of co-ownership has got a way to go.”

My impression has been that audiences are more willing to pay for media than they were maybe five years ago, and on paper, the *PS model is attractive. But *PS media’s experience is indicative of the difficulties new sites face.

“It's tough,” Simons said. “I mean, who knew!

“I think we need longer to establish it. In an area like Logan City, for example, which is a very mixed ethnically and with significant areas of disadvantage, it takes a while for word to get around. Logan City is a corridor suburb, really, and lots of people work outside the area.

“Port Phillip is quite different. It's politically active and engaged, and there's a spectrum of views between lefty progressives and the far right and everything in between. But even there, I think one of the lessons we would draw is that it takes a while for word to get around, longer than we have given it so far.”

Another regional player I spoke with was journalist and co-founder of Tasmanian Inquirer, Bob Burton. He told me that “The contraction of major advertising-based media networks leaves a lot of unoccupied space for start-ups to flourish.

“In regional areas, there has been a sharp decline in the number of journalists employed and articles published,” and “in our case, the three major Tasmanian newspapers are a shadow of their former selves.

“The end of the nightly local equivalent of ABC’s 7:30 dramatically reduced the amount of strong, local accountability journalism, and those with long memories know what is missing.”

And this raises one of the central issues I am concerned with here: can small startups lurking on the edges of the mainstream, with relatively small audiences and uncertain funding, really provide a viable alternative to what we have come to expect from traditional public interest journalism?

“I think there is a common misconception in the media that only big media platforms of commercial or public broadcasters can ever have a substantial impact on public debate,” Burton says. “Our hypothesis that a small outlet can have a disproportionate impact has proven true. I think unique stories can attract a loyal audience and help drive bottom-up public debate on important issues.”

In fact, Burton argues that “our resource constraints are, in some respects, one of our strengths. We don’t have the capacity to go chasing the latest bright shiny thing that might be the news of the day. We don’t run advertising on our website, so we aren’t fixated on the number of clicks as a metric of impact or key to our financial success. We don’t see our role as competing with far better-resourced existing print, radio and TV outlets.

“Instead, we aim to complement what they do by focusing on unreported or underreported stories where we think there is significant public interest.”

One the most interesting players I heard from was Leo Puglisi, who founded 6 News, while he was still at school.

“6 News was founded as nothing more than a thing to do in 2019 in Year 6, nothing serious. When the bushfires, then COVID hit in 2020, we added more news coverage (first YouTube, then on social media with new Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts) as it seemed people needed to stay informed.

“Eventually, a few mainstream media outlets picked up on us, and it's grown from there. In terms of the business model, it's a small outlet with a dozen-or-so people almost 100% funded through Patreon subscribers. YouTube gives us basically nothing in ad revenue.”

With interviews with then-prime minister Scott Morrison, and former leader of the Opposition, Anthony Albanese, under their belt, 6 News have shown what is possible if you are smart enough to leverage your strengths as a small player in the right way. The ongoing quality and seriousness of their work belies any attempt to label them a novelty act because of their age.

Puglisi is cautious about overclaiming for his site or the sector in general, but he does acknowledge a shift.

“I have noticed a pickup. The 2022 election campaign was huge for us, as the Morrison and Albanese interviews got a lot of attention. We're a national news outlet so obviously cover a lot of national news, but elections are, in a way, our speciality—be that state, federal or even local.

“I think the fact we run so many full, unedited interviews is what gets people watching us, and when it comes to particular topics — weird, obscure minor parties are something people often alert me to or look at us for coverage.”

Puglisi understands the environment he is in better than many more experienced journalists I have spoken and worked with over the years, and he notes that “Political journalism is at a state where the public has lost a lot of trust — for good reasons or not.

“While I appreciate we're not part of the formal press gallery in Canberra (yet), 6 News is able to offer the value of being run by people who are too young to vote, and who are affected by policies relating to young people that maybe aren't as reported on.”

He is clear about the future prospects for the mainstream.

“If Australia media does not fully commit to digital content, it will die out. People want to get their news as it happens. No one's waiting for 6pm when you can check social media at anytime. When you've got an outlet that is *only* digital (ie 6 News) we're able to have that focus.

“Independent sites will, and I reckon already are, getting more attention and will continue to grow, and mainstream media outlets will have to recognise that.”

Australia has also seen the launch of a number of outlets that have provided a different sort of challenge to our legacy media. Players such as BuzzFeed, Huffington Post, and The New York Times have either failed completely or have not broken through in a way you might expect. But they don’t tell the whole story.

The most successful big, new player has been The Guardian, and part of its success has been a willingness to hire more diversely—a key early pickup being former blogger, Greg Jericho—and a willingness to engage with Australian audiences in local terms, including the appointment of an Australian editor, Lenore Taylor.

From their business model down— which is basically everything is free, but please pay us—they have embraced online tools and engagement that seems unforced and sincere, in a way that no other mainstream site has managed to replicate.

Additionally, as Margaret Simons discussed with me, Guardian Australia has thrived because of editorial changes at Nine Entertainment. “There's no doubt at all that one of the reasons for the Guardian’s success, and it is a success story in Australia, is that there was a hole there, and I don't think Fairfax/Nine have ever forgiven the Guardian for filling that hole.”

This “Guardian-shaped hole”, is “authoritative, non-partisan, but unashamedly progressive,” Simons says, and she notes that recent figures indicate the Guardian now reaches 34 per cent of Australians, and that this is “convincing evidence of that Guardian-shaped hole.”

Michael West is blunt. He says he was sacked from Fairfax for the “crime of journalism” and he told me that “I saw it all being gutted, transforming, while the people they've put in charge are just complete lapdogs for management.”

It is a view reinforced by popular veteran journalist, Michael Pascoe, though in gentler terms.

“The papers-formerly-known-as-Fairfax have nudged away from the left towards the right, but also more towards lifestyle clickbait.

“The problem with wanting to move a bit to the right, and in running ‘conservative’ columnists, is that the quality of the local crop is so poor. And whether this nudge to the right is an admission of the Guardian grabbing the left, or reflecting the outlook of the board and the senior management it appoints, I don't know.”

Pascoe writes for The New Daily, another new player that—Pascoe points out—challenges the idea of what we even mean by a mainstream media (and I’m happy to concede the term is problematic). New Daily was started with funding from AustralianSuper, Cbus and Industry Super Holdings, and then became wholly owned by Industry Super Holdings in 2016. This funding has provided a level of financial security but caused controversy over the paper’s ability to be independent, though it doesn’t seem to me anymore controversial than traditional advertising funding models.

I asked Pascoe if he thought the “mainstream” had dropped the ball in terms of the quality of its public interest journalism, and he talked about an inertia that exists, suggesting “media only tends to manage change when it hunts as a pack, not a solitary organ campaigning,” and that they do their audience a disservice when they refuse to seek opinion and information outside limited sources.

“Back when I was filing for the SMH/Age,” he says, “I had to educate each new business editor as they came along to be allowed to include links to sources/stories outside the stable. The imperative from on high was not to allow eyeballs to leave the site.”

This attitude of keeping eyeballs on site highlights what I mean by a failure to come to terms with digitisation and to understand media’s real role in this environment. It is such a failure of imagination and nerve on the part of these legacy outfits.

The aim should be to use digital tools to help your audience by providing links to key documents and other information, not to limit the information your readers are exposed to. Providing good links—deeper engagement—increases trust and the sort of goodwill that will bring people back to you again and again. The banning of such links is incredibly shortsighted, not to mention, anti-audience.

Pascoe also spoke about the way in which the mainstream can feed off the smaller sites, saying, “A little example you might contemplate involves the outburst by the Crikey editor at last year's Walkleys.” This involved comments from editor, Peter Fray, suggesting the ABC had “stolen” Crikey’s award, a claim he repeated on social media.

“Four Corners certainly did the story very, very well at considerable cost and effort and had real impact with it,” Pascoe says, '“but a Crikey journalist had had the guts of the yarn well before Four Corners went to air. Power can ignore the smaller outfits and does.”

(Fray later deleted the tweets and apologised to the ABC journalists.)

Pascoe says, he doesn’t believe “the mainstream has stopped trying and, obviously, there have been many successes by the SMH/Age and the ABC,” but he does feel that mainstream journalism is suffering.

“I might be showing my age, but there's a certain lack of gravitas, a lack of weight in the reporting and interviewing that I think used to be there. It was weight that was earned with experience.

“There remain a couple of exceptions — Laura Tingle for example — but otherwise, I don't think there's much in the gallery to worry our politicians.”

In fact, he says, “It's rare indeed to gain any great political insight from the MSM gallery, and of course, the Murdoch press has lost its credibility to begin with — so there goes half the gallery.

“The descent into ‘horserace journalism’, as the American academic called it, and the shorter news cycle have also done damage.”

So here we are on the periphery

The reporting of Saddam’s weapons of mass destruction. The Gillard misogyny speech. The Albanese “gaffe” during the 2022 federal election. The “Medicare Rorts” story. Red Alert. The handwringing over Paul Keating’s comments on AUKUS and his attacks on journalists. The inadequate—if not actually misleading—reporting of elections, especially the last Federal Election and the ones in Victoria and NSW.

Lists like this make it easy to see why audiences are not only looking for alternative sources of news but are more willing than ever to spend their money supporting such alternatives.

This periphery space of smaller sites and individual content producers is still fragmented, lacks the reach of the old mainstream, and struggles to fund the sort of journalism we really need.

And yet it is punching above its weight, out of necessity.

We have a moribund mainstream, a media that is part of a political class that almost exclusively talks to itself and ignores everyone else. There is nothing new in this, and it is something Sally Young documents at length in her book, Paper Emperors, where she says:

By the late 19th century, Australia was developing a reputation for being a ‘working man’s paradise’. Australia’s conservative newspaper owners were concerned about the effects of demands for improved working conditions on the profitability of industries that many were now heavily invested in – including mining, retail, production, agriculture and, of course, the newspaper industry.

But there is something more pernicious that is happening at the moment, with the mainstream allowing its own methodologies—of objectivity, balance, and both-sides reporting—to be used against it by extremists of one sort or another.

This, too, is enabled by the rise of alternative media.

Rather than defending democracy against its enemies, however, too often legacy media gets suckered punch into platforming people who are using democracy’s strengths for undemocratic ends. In fact, too many journalists don’t seem to be able to tell the difference. Or don’t have the editorial support to call it out.

Critics like Waleed Aly and Scott Stephens have highlighted an alleged polarisation of debate, along with the rise of an incivility they associate with the forums of social media, and while it would be foolish to deny there is some truth in these concerns, they are second-order issues.

The underlying problem is social inequality and a failure by those with power to attend to the needs of the majority of citizens, with the concomitant failure of the mainstream to consistently afflict the comfortable and comfort the afflicted. To, in fact, do the opposite.

To take an Australian example of what has gone wrong, the #Robodebt debacle would have been impossible without mainstream media support, and testimony at the Royal Commission revealed precisely how politicians, working hand-in-glove with sections of the media, normalised and justified the vilification of welfare recipients and thus allowed huge, non-existent debts to be levied against thousands of innocent people.

It was a shocking misuse of media power.

A diminishing number of journalists—such as The Age investigative unit—continue to produce journalism that has positive real-world results and help make us a better country, but the broad shift, particularly in political journalism, has seen audiences ignored, even vilified, while voices that dissent from establishment opinions—or the narrow range of acceptable opinion—are kept well away from newspapers, radio and television.

As John Quiggin has argued, “The mass media has been vigorous in policing even the slightest dissent within the political class,” and he talks about the way they have narrowed what political scientists call the Overton Window, “the range of ideas considered permissible in public discussion at any given time.”

Under such constraints, the rise of alternative media is nothing short of an act of democratic self-preservation, and Quiggin says that although traditional media “still has a greater reach than online alternatives…it can no longer constrain debate within the Overton window defined by the political class.”

This ability to broaden the conversation is vital, but online alternatives will require a strong sense of purpose and cooperation if they are to prosper.

One way to consolidate this fractious hem of eager newcomers might be to consider the aggregation of the stronger sites, a formal or informal agreement amongst them to centralise content on a standalone website, fully integrated into social media networks and with newsletter capabilities. The business model would have to be some combination of advertising and subscription/membership, but it would require, I suspect, ongoing support from philanthropic sources.

We should never kid ourselves that anything like this can be done on the cheap. And yet, the cost is not prohibitive.

As Michael West told me, “I think it'd be relatively easy for us to competely gut the mainstream, and if I was to go out with a million-dollar budget and get people like Micahel Pascoe and Bernard Keane and maybe an Adele Ferguson, you know a couple of big swingers, and a couple of reporters to push things through, we could do it.”

A Final Word

For me, this is all about democracy. It is about developing a public sphere that enables citizens to properly discuss the huge issues that face us in a way that allows us to respond to them with wisdom based on the best information available. It requires journalism that acts as an equaliser—not an amplifier—of the imbalances of power that are eating away at our society.

Political journalism doesn’t have to be done the way the mainstream insists on conducting it, and if nothing else, these alternative sites show us that something better is possible.

Still, it’s not as if the mainstream is going away, as recent data suggests (for some reason the table doesn’t include The Guardian, but you could safely say they are competitive with the top two listed here). The centre might not be holding, but nor is it collapsing entirely, and that is a reality we should not ignore.

While it is important we are seeing a more robust alternative media form on the crust of the media pie, and that people are increasingly supporting these smaller sites via subscriptions and other financial contributions, it doesn’t do our democracy any good to have established media outfits like Nine Entertainment, News Corp and the ABC resisting all efforts at reform and ignoring pleas from their audience to do better.

A declining mainstream threatens to drag us all down, no matter how good the alternative media is.

In the end, we need both: a vibrant alternative media, and a mainstream fit for purpose, and that purpose is about enabling a strapping and thriving democracy that serves the interests of the many and not the few.