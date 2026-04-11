The Future of Everything

The Future of Everything

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John Quiggin's avatar
John Quiggin
16h

At this point, I don't need to apologise for using Hitler as an analogy. While he was on the rise, all sorts of Nazi-adjacent rhetoric was considered acceptable, most obviously racism and casual anti-semitism. After he was defeated, that became much less tolerable. Similarly, during Trump's rise there was lots of dog-whistling and anti-wokism. When (if) he is decisively defeated, this will be correctly labelled as collaborationism and appeasement.

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Kimberley Meagher's avatar
Kimberley Meagher
16h

Great post, Tim. I really appreciate the clarity you're providing. The illumination of these dark times feels heartening, even though the subject is obviously grim. Forewarned, forearmed kind of thing... Having seen Soumaya Ghannoushi's summary on Trump's comments and her contextualising of Iranian history (Middle East Eye, 7 April), my heart bled for the history that is being actively erased and the history already erased. We've all got a role in holding the line, and pushing back.

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