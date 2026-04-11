‘No,’ observed my friend and patron Lorenzo Bernini. ‘It is melancholy. We look back to a revolutionary era we were too young to be part of.’ —Dennis Altman

One of the things that has happened under the relentless pressure of four or five decades of right‑wing culture wars—happening in parallel with cross‑party support for neoliberalism—is that the sort of beliefs and ideas that underpinned left‑wing and progressive notions of governance have been pushed to the margins of public consciousness and stripped of much of their organising power.

In Australia, once Hawke and Keating (and Kelty) had brought unions under control and set in motion the train of events that leaves Australian unions—and workers more generally—among the most constrained in the western world, even the notion of egalitarianism has taken a beating. This once fundamental and widely endorsed notion has lost much of its ideological clout and now has to compete with notions like meritocracy and even means‑testing as the governing thoughts of our social order.

You can spend half your life and all the energy you like promoting ideas like citizens’ assemblies or universal basic income or even new forms of unionism, but they won’t make sense to people unless there is some bedrock belief in the idea of an equal society that gives them traction. If the common sense of the age is that inequality is natural, that hierarchy is inevitable, that markets know best, then even the most carefully designed progressive reforms will struggle to register as anything other than utopian tinkering or irresponsible risk. So, much of the work of left‑wing and progressive movements, such as they are, needs to find ways of re‑centring some pretty fundamental beliefs—about equality, solidarity, democratic control—and making them seem viable again, not as boutique options but as the baseline of a decent society.

In saying all this, I am making a broader point about the way in which we conduct public discussion and it applies across a whole range of policy areas. Nowhere is it clearer than in the way we talk about war, violence and state power.

We saw an example of this drift in real time this week when Donald Trump threatened to “end a civilisation”. On its face, it is the kind of statement that should still have the power to shock: a president casually invoking civilisational extermination as part of his ongoing illegal war in Iran. But it is also part of something more deliberate, or in Trump’s case, instinctive: a process of shifting the ground of what is politically sayable and making barbarous ideas sound like just another option on the menu of statecraft.

It is a measure of how much baseline decency has been lost that Liberal Senator James Paterson would step forward to help the process along.

Asked about Trump’s comments, he did not say that such language was beyond the pale, that no democratic leader should ever speak in those terms. Instead he offered, in the calm tones of the responsible insider, that Trump was “escalating to deescalate”. What might once have been named as a threat of atrocity was reframed as a clever tactic.

This is precisely how lines that should hold are quietly moved.

Trump’s comments are part of a long project of right‑wing agenda‑setting, in which the extreme is constantly pushed into the mainstream until it becomes the new centre. Culture wars are never just about statues or pronouns or what date we celebrate Australia Day. They are about redefining the limits of what can be said and done in the name of security, sovereignty, civilisation itself. When someone like Paterson treats a threat to “end a civilisation” as a legitimate bargaining chip, he is not merely being a loyal partisan or a naïve analyst. He is acting as a transmission point for Trump’s barbaric project, wafting its assumptions into the respectable heart of Australian politics via ABC radio.

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How we talk about power—what words we allow ourselves to use, what threats we let pass, what we allow ourselves to name as wrong—is not window dressing. It is fundamental to the kind of political community we are capable of sustaining. If the ground is ceded to the right‑wing agenda‑setters, if people like Paterson continue to normalise the unthinkable in the name of mindless partisanship, then we won’t just have lost particular policy battles. We will have lost the shared language in which genuine democratic alternatives can even be imagined.

This is exactly the point I was making in this piece about Anthony Albanese’s lesser‑evilism. It stops being a prudent defensive crouch and shows itself as another front in the same capitulation. The government and their supporters tells us, implicitly and explicitly, that almost any compromise can be justified so long as it is not the LNP making it. And so support for AUKUS, record defence spending, studied reticence in the face of American adventurism, all come packaged as the unavoidable price of keeping something worse at bay. The terms of debate are set elsewhere; Labor’s role is to operate within them more competently and with a kinder tone.

To be fair, Albanese does occasionally gather a little courage and mutter some mild objections when Trump goes too far. In this case he did, eventually, say that threatening to “end a civilisation” was “inappropriate”. But these little moments of pushback come inside a much larger architecture of accommodation: AUKUS, the endless genuflections to “the alliance”, the mantra that “we don’t comment on the domestic politics of our allies”.

The prime minister’s small solos on the triangle are drowned out by the orchestra he is conducting.

If the government’s overall posture is one of managing the alliance on the terms set in Washington, then a few lines in a press conference about unacceptable language don’t amount to a meaningful challenge. In fact, they function more as a pressure valve for the domestic audience: a way of signalling that the public has noticed the obscenity, while reassuring the political class that nothing fundamental will change.

So, this is how the spectrum fills out.

On the right, you have enthusiastic interpreters explaining that threats of annihilation are actually clever tactics. In the centre‑left, you have a government that occasionally winces at the rhetoric but insists that, in the real world, the show must go on. Between them, the terrain on which a genuinely democratic, egalitarian politics could be mounted is steadily eroded. The more “tough talk” of this kind is absorbed as normal, the more Albanese’s half‑hearted objections sound like background noise, and the harder it becomes to persuade anyone that the language of barbarism has to be rejected outright rather than merely managed.

Albanese’s realism, then, is not a bulwark against Trumpism but a local expression of its success. It accepts the frame in which civilisational talk, permanent war footing and security exceptionalism are just facts of life. And once you have accepted that frame, once you have started speaking that language, it becomes almost impossible to make a persuasive case for the egalitarian, democratic politics that supposedly sits at the heart of Labor’s tradition.

The party’s “sensible centrism” is now defined by an ability to talk out of both sides of its mouth.

Which brings us back to where we started. The long right‑wing project has not only weakened unions and hollowed out egalitarianism as a common sense. It has also taught a generation of politicians that talking tough, flirting with atrocity, threatening whole peoples and calling it “strategy” is just part of the job. People like Paterson help mainstream that view. People like Albanese, in the name of lesser evilism, learn to live with it. And the rest of us are left trying to build a democratic politics in a language that has already been bent to serve the opposite purpose.

We can tell ourselves that explaining away barbarism is a form of inoculation, a hard‑headed way of keeping worse things at bay. But that is not what is happening. We are not inoculating ourselves; we are drinking the poison.

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