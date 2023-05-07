Men must have heroes or they will die of strangeness —Les Murray

Nick Cave explained accepting an invitation to the Coronation of Charles III on the grounds that, “I am not a monarchist, nor am I a royalist, nor am I an ardent republican for that matter; what I am also not is so spectacularly incurious about the world and the way it works, so ideologically captured, so damn grouchy, as to refuse an invitation to what will more than likely be the most important historical event in the U.K. of our age. Not just the most important, but the strangest, the weirdest.”

From Stephen Pincus to Walter Bagehot to Tom Nairn, observers and commentators have understood the point of the British Monarchy was in its symbolic power, its ability to square political circles that could only be squared—like all circles—in theory, not in practice. That its role was, via pomp and circumstance, to project some idealised form of governance that somehow captured the quicksilver of national identity in a way that satisfied its subjects longing for community and specialness while sanding smooth the rough and brutal edges of real politick, of class and Empire and market rule.

As political theorist Tom Nairn writes in his oft-quoted book, The Enchanted Glass:

[T]he English had to adapt themselves to the world they had set in motion and fostered, during the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries. But they did so in two main ways, both of which have now lost most of their sense. One was simply expansion: the ‘greater England’ represented by colonization and the emigration of one generation after another over the era of empire. The other was a ‘little England’ of rurality and imagined roots, supposed to have both preceded imperialism and in some ways persisted through it as an enduring substratum. During the later nineteenth and early twentieth centuries the prime mover had to at least look like the rest of nation-state normality. Contrived timelessness was the answer. Thus the overblown came to be counterposed to an understated essence, a fictive inheritance variously interpreted as genetic or socio-historical. The point of monarchy was the way it suited this unique double life. In 1688: The First Modern Revolution (2009) Steve Pincus has shown how the revolutionary improvisations did lead to a make-over: an institution ‘over and above’ mere government was created, but not a form of absolutism. …Such overplaying of ‘nature’ as an actual family, a by-product of natural selection found equally global amplification via Darwinism and related ideologies of ‘blood’ and lineage. The term remains mainly academic, but ‘transcendence’ is what this was about: a conduit from nature to the universal, from families to extended ‘families’, to nations and even to ‘race’ as an imagined future collectivity. Now the glass’s enchantment reflected back a story that apparently reconciled the spiritual and the material: religion and economic progress, God’s firstborn cohabiting with free trade, industrial revolution and capitalism.

What I think we at home—and old Nick in person—witnessed yesterday was the final dregs of meaning and transcendence drained from the ritual that was the Coronation. The “contrived timelessness” landed with a thud in the reality of post-Empire, post-War, post-Brexit Britain and could no longer cast its enchanted spell, and it tended to burnish rather than banish the rough edges of the circle it was meant to square.

Ritual, at its best, is about rebirth and reinvigoration, of continuity and energy, but did anyone get any sense of energy or vigour from the tired visage of the new King as he was gently walked through the stages of his destiny, at last, after all these years?

Did any of the homilies to service uttered by the Archbishop of Canterbury ring true as children held the train of the King’s cloak for him; as old men held his cue-cards for him and helped him in and out of his seat; as police outside enforced the new Tory laws against political protest and arrested peaceful demonstrators who dared to hold “Not My King” placards?

Did any of the oft-uttered heavenly endorsements that allegedly underpinned the solemnity and integrity of proceedings ring faintly believable? Did anyone seriously imagine that this is what any God would choose or decree?

Some of the music was beautiful, but too much of it, to my ear, droned tunelessly, adding a dirge-like quality to proceedings, making me wish that Cave had been commissioned to write something with a bit of life in it. Why did I keep thinking of Lou Reed’s ode to sadomasochism, bondage and submission, “Venus in Furs”?

The one spark of life—as mysterious as it was unexpected—came from one of the bit players, the MP for Portsmouth North, Lord President of the Council and Leader of the House of Commons, Penny Mourdant, who dispensed a few swords to the new King with aplomb and showed the power inherent in a well-tailored outfit. A triumph of style as substance, and a glimpse of what used to be possible with such events.

But one woman in teal wasn’t enough to save the day.

In a sense, it was all perfect, the event precisely capturing the vacuousness of the political dispensation the ritual was meant to represent and exalt. There was no there there anymore, no circle to be squared, just a tired and spent endowment living on fumes. The motifs of family, in particular, as “a conduit from nature to the universal, from families to extended ‘families’” could no longer be maintained with a straight face, as the ghost of Diana lingered like Maleficent in the shadows, the spyglass guest at the feast, with Prince Andrew occasionally picked up by the sweep of a camera across the rows of dodgy dress-uniforms and fascinators and the choirs of children.

Surely no-one in Australia under fifty—under sixty—watched any of this and thought, yes, this is where our future lies, being part of this this is what we aspire to for our country? Surely we all came away thinking this is our past and we can do better alone?

Surely?

All in all it didn’t make me anymore a republican than I already am, but it did make me grateful that, however fitfully, we are wrestling with a Voice to Parliament, with a move towards a Treaty, to a reckoning with the Truth of our political origins. It made me realise the land of our colonial roots has nothing to teach us and that it is well past time that we went our own way.

As the camera panned past our Nick, sitting alone on a fold-out pew in Westminster Abbey, in his immaculate three-piece suit, himself a symbol of something, of some cultural crossroads and confusion, you couldn’t help but feel he got his wish.

This was an event important, strange and weird.